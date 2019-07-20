Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130

In recent years, these concerns have led to sell-offs, and late last week when news broke of a criminal probe from the DoJ, we got another.

The healthcare sector had a rough couple of days at the end of last week, as news regarding the Trump administration's new stance on the status of rebates collected by pharmacy benefit managers. This is yet another bit of negative political news for the drug makers, adding to the fear surrounding this space as we creep closer to the 2020 election where healthcare reform will most definitely be a major issue. And, on top of it all, on Friday news broke that the DOJ was launching a criminal probe focused on Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) talc powder/asbestos issues. This caused JNJ's losses to accelerate, and although the company bounced off of the intra-day lows a bit, shares still closed the week at their lowest levels since early June.

Anytime a dividend aristocrat like JNJ sells off, my ears perk up a bit. This is a high-quality company that has been generating massive wealth for shareholders for decades now. It's a core-type buy-and-hold position for many dividend growth investors and now that shares are nearing recent support levels, I wanted to take a closer look at the stock.

First and foremost, I think it's worth noting that these talc powder issues have been ongoing for a while now, and I don't think they're going to disappear anytime soon. We've seen numerous court decisions in recent years regarding talc and cancer, and there certainly hasn't been a consensus in the courts. JNJ has won cases and it's lost cases. The company has gone to appeal and won there as well. If you're looking for an article with a hot take on this issue and how to trade the stock based off of it, then you should probably stop reading now. Instead, I'm maintaining the sentiment that JNJ remains a blue-chip stock that should provide a safe dividend and slow and steady growth over the long term, regardless of what the major headlines appear to signal.

Second, I think it's also important to note that this DOJ news shouldn't have been a major surprise to shareholders. As JNJ representatives said in this Reuters piece published Friday, JNJ had already disclosed subpoenas from the DOJ in its February 2019 SEC filings. Honestly, I'm both surprised and disappointed in the market for the 5% move that this old news sparked on Friday. This should have already been priced into the stock. The most recent bout of weakness looks like a fear-driven move to me.

Frankly put, I'm not a lawyer, and I don't claim to have an informed opinion when it comes to the viability of the accusations that JNJ faces, how quickly this issue is going to be resolved, and what the ultimate financial impact may be on the company. I'm not sure that anyone does. Heck, this government probe could end up totally exonerating JNJ and turn out to be a positive for the stock. All I know is that Johnson & Johnson's legal team has proven itself to be very capable of defending this company in the court room up until now and anyone buying into this name has to have a certain level of faith in its management team, as well as its lawyers, moving forward.

With regard to this faith in leadership, I have it. I've said this before, and I'm sure I'll say it again; excellence doesn't happen on accident. Companies don't rise to the level of success and prominence that JNJ holds without top-notch leadership that cultivates a culture that allows talent to thrive. JNJ is a $350b market cap company with a strong portfolio of products and one of the most attractive pipelines in the big-pharma/biopharma space. This is one of just two companies in the world that has a AAA-rated balance sheet (Microsoft (MSFT) is the other) showing that JNJ's management team has been an outstanding steward of capital. For comparison's sake, the U.S. government's credit rating is lower, at AA+. I know this is a rather simplistic stance, but as a shareholder, I'm willing to trust the same management that built this behemoth of a company and curated this best-in-class balance sheet to steer through these tumultuous waters as well.

Every time there is new news of a court/jury decision that didn't go JNJ's way, or in this case, news that the government may be looking into the situation further, I expect for the stock to sell off. I'm well aware that there are many short-term traders in the market. Yet, as an investor with a long-term time horizon, I tend to view these types of sentiment-driven sell-offs as opportunities to add shares of a high-quality company at a discount.

Admittedly, when adopting this mindset, it's impossible for me to totally avoid speculation. My opinion is that these talc issues are ultimately going to look like a short-term, isolated incidence on the broad timeline of JNJ's history. But I have no way of knowing this. Could the talc issue become something that truly puts the company's balance sheet and/or future success in jeopardy? I suppose it could. However, without a working crystal ball, I'm generally willing to bet on the status quo (which is success) holding true, because I've found that much more often than not, the market likes to make mountains out of mole hills when it comes to scary, speculative issues like this.

Part of the reason that I'm willing to ignore potentially scary headlines like those regarding talc powder lawsuits and/or government criminal probes is because I maintain a diversified portfolio. It's easy for me to focus on valuation and potentially capitalizing on short-term weakness driven by speculation because I know that in the event that I'm wrong and the sellers were justified in their fear, no single position in my portfolio is able to do significant harm to my overall financial outlook.

To me, a "full" position hovers somewhere in the 2% range of my overall portfolio. Right now, I consider JNJ to be a full position with a 1.82% weighting. If I were to add to JNJ during this current bout of weakness, I would likely increase my position by 0.5-0.75%. This means that in a worst-case scenario where this company goes belly up (which is not a scenario that I've seen any reputable analyst calling for by the way), I would only be putting approximately 2-2.5% of my net worth at risk. Would losing that kind of money be fun? No. But it also wouldn't put my family's financial situation in jeopardy in any way, shape, or form. This is the importance of diversification; it allows investors to manage risk and pursue returns in a responsible fashion.

So, with that being said, let's take a look at the fundamentals, because that's what I'm paying most attention to these days, not the fearful news items.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

After its recent sell-off, JNJ trades for roughly 16x TTM earnings. This represents a ~14% discount to the company's long-term 18.5x average P/E ratio. Normally, I'd say that this sort of discount would represent a solid entry point into a high-quality name like JNJ, though I think a low-double-digit discount probably makes sense in the face of the potential threats that it faces.

In other words, right now in the $134 range, I think that shares are trading near fair value. There is nothing wrong with buying shares of such a high-quality name at fair value, but since I'm already long so many shares, I'm waiting for a wider margin of safety before adding more. With that being said, if JNJ's P/E ratio creeps lower and the discount widens, I'll become more and more tempted to add shares to my position.

I think a 15x TTM multiple represents adequate margin of safety when thinking about making a purchase. At that multiple, we're talking about a discount of nearly 20% relative to the long-term "normal" P/E ratio of 18.5. That ~20% discount is typically what I'm looking for when thinking about going overweight an individual equity. At that type of discount level, I assume that my downside risk is fairly limited and I don't mind increasing my single stock risk.

In recent years, I've noticed that the ~15.5x level has represented strong support for JNJ during the worst of these talc related sell-offs. JNJ shares bounced off of the mid-15x P/E level during sell-offs in June of 2019 and in May of 2018. During the depths of the Christmas Eve crash that we saw in late 2018, JNJ shares fell to the 15x range. But they didn't stay that low for long at all. That rebound was so quick that if you blinked, you missed the weakness. I blinked, and ever since, I've had my eye on the 15x level.

Prior to the Christmas Eve sell-off, you have to go back to September of 2015 to see the last time the stock fell below 15.5x. And looking further back into history, you have to go back to 2013 to see the last time that JNJ shares traded below 15x earnings for an extended period of time. Johnson & Johnson fell below 15x earnings in the fall of 2008 and stayed there until the spring of 2013. This elongated period of weakness shows that JNJ isn't a steal here at 16x (based on history, at least), but I think it's worth noting that during these weaker years, JNJ was producing low-single-digit growth. Today, the company's forward-looking growth estimates are in the mid- to high-single-digit range, leading me to believe that a move to the 15x range would be unjustified by current fundamental trends.

If current issues revolving around the talc concerns cause the company's EPS growth rate to slow, then I will have to re-evaluate my current 15x price target. However, I haven't seen any evidence that this is happening right now. JNJ posted 12% EPS growth in 2018 and although the growth rate has slowed in 2019, the midpoint of the company's recently given guidance of $8.53-8.63 represents roughly 5% growth. This guidance range narrowed during the most recent quarterly report, leading me to believe that management is getting a clearer picture of where 2019 EPS will lie as the year progresses. Give me 5% EPS growth on a large cap name like this with a very safe 2.8% dividend yield and I'm generally pretty happy. In an efficient market, that should represent annual returns of ~8%. If my portfolio compounds at an 8% rate over the long-term, I'll be able to meet my long-term financial goals slightly ahead of schedule.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.