Atlassian: Worth The Premium

As solid as its fundamentals and key metrics such as FCF per share and OCF per share are, its price/share has increased by more than 56% YTD.

Within our universe of comparable cloud software companies in the SME/mass market segment, Atlassian typically ranks in the top 3 when it comes to valuation metrics like EV/Sales and P/FCF.

Thesis

There are two key things we look at before we invest in any technology company in the cloud software market: solid vision and robust growth. For any company having both, we are ready to pay a premium and to hold the stock forever. Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is one of such companies available in the market today. When we look at the fundamentals of Atlassian and add in all the intangible values, the premium valuation makes sense to us.

Vision and fundamentals

First of all, we like the fact that Atlassian is a founder-led company. Vision is the most valuable part of any technology company, no matter at which stage it is at, and the founders bring the vision. As venture capitalists, we are used to looking for visionary founders and pay the right price for ownership in their companies. As of today, all founders still run their companies as key level executives to help Atlassian to stay true to its vision to be the center hub for team collaboration. The next part is about the execution. Strong execution leads to strong growth. Those companies that have made successful IPO exits typically have strong track records in executing their visions. What's intriguing is when we examine how Atlassian compares to two of its comparable companies, Workday (WDAY) and ServiceNow (NOW), when it comes to revenue growth in the last three years. ServiceNow has actually grown faster than Atlassian and probably deserves a higher premium.

(Source: Author. Three-year revenue growth comparison among Atlassian, Workday, and ServiceNow)

However, when we look closer at the business fundamentals of Atlassian, we've learned that it is highly superior to ServiceNow and Workday in many ways. Hence, more robustness in the way it grows. In particular, we'd like to discuss how it has been able to build both sustainable user acquisition strategies to achieve such robust growth.

When it comes to user acquisition strategy, Atlassian relies on its main customer segment, which are the engineers and technical team members. These engineers typically work within Quality Assurance, Operations, and IT teams of modern technology companies.

(Source: Atlassian Investor Relations presentation)

Atlassian's core products themselves are made for the technical demographics, which include Jira (bug tracking software), Confluence (general project management tool), and Trello (Kanban-focused project management tool). We believe that this is one of the key reasons why Atlassian has been able to scale its user acquisition process without needing any sales reps, allowing it to save its capital so it can spend on R&D and products to build its most important marketing tool; an easy-to-use product.

Similar to Dropbox (DBX), Atlassian primarily converts paying users online through its website and supports them by providing highly-detailed knowledge base articles and active support forums. Atlassian allows potential buyers to try its enterprise products for free for 30 days before deciding to purchase.

Growth strategy

Atlassian's self-serve/low-friction user acquisition strategy, which involves no extensive onboarding services from dedicated salespeople, has worked really well given the fact that its main customer segments (the engineers and IT people) are power users. This allows the company to scale globally without needing much capital expansion. Due to this ability to serve customers beyond geographical borders, Atlassian scales its business through two main ways: 1) Horizontally through strengthening its core product developments and 2) vertically through API/under-the-hood integrations to complementary third-party service providers like Zendesk (ZEN), Twilio (TWLO), or HubSpot (HUBS) through its apps marketplace.

(Source: Atlassian Investor Relations presentation)

Risk factors

We have identified two key risk factors in Atlassian: 1) Strategic risk, and 2) competition risk.

Firstly, we believe that having a proven low-friction user acquisition strategy could be a double-edged sword for Atlassian which carries a strategic risk. On the less favorable end, allocating much of its user acquisition resources on self-serve funnel optimization could also mean missing out on an expansion into a largely ripe overseas software markets like Japan. In more transactional markets, setting up local offices and tailored offerings can pay off in terms of higher margins and retentions in the long term. To serve as a comparison, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) strong offerings in a hybrid cloud data center and tailored CRM have paid off handsomely in the last few years.

The competition for the space is also slightly getting tighter, both on the enterprise and mass-market segments. On the enterprise end, Microsoft's introduction to its team collaboration product, Teams, could easily erode Atlassian's effort to get into the enterprise market. The more interesting is LinkedIn, which is one of Atlassian's largest enterprise customers, has now become part of Microsoft. This is why the fact that Microsoft is throwing team collaboration suite into its product mix which includes Dynamics CRM, LinkedIn, and Skype for business, could be a considerable risk going forward. On the mass-market/SME segment, Facebook (FB) recently also launched an offering in team collaboration space, Workplace by Facebook, which is available for free and $3/user per month for additional features. However, we still think that it is a less superior offering than Atlassian's core product and also a less strategic introduction than Microsoft's launching of Teams.

Performance and Valuation

We believe that Atlassian is an interesting player in the cloud software market much due to its scalable growth strategies and diverse portfolio of products. When comparing this opportunity to other companies in our cloud software universe, we believe that the company's slightly premium position in terms of P/E and EV/sales can be explained by its ability to operate as a consumer internet company in addition to an enterprise one.

(Source: Atlassian Investor Relations presentation)

As of the end of 2018, Atlassian brings in on average 13.2 million monthly unique visitors to its site, which is an increase of over 35% year-on-year since 2016. This has shown that Atlassian has a proven ability to generate a consumer-like network effect as a side effect of its low-friction user acquisition strategies.

(Source: Author. Comparison of relative valuation metrics for Atlassian and its comparable companies as of the end of 2018)

In short, Atlassian also relies on its own customers' recommendations to bring in more customers and on the fact that its customers are already using other complementary services such as Zendesk or HubSpot that can integrate with Atlassian's product through its apps marketplace. The result is its relatively higher implied bargaining power given a fragmented customer base as indicated in its 20-F:

As of June 30, 2018, we had 125,796 customers. With these customers using our software today, we are able to reach a vast number of users, gather insights to refine our offerings and generate growing revenue by expanding within our customer base. No single customer contributed more than 1% of our total revenues during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.

Today, Atlassian trades at $139/share, which represents a 56% YTD growth. Almost 60% of its customer base is listed as Fortune 500 companies across 190 countries.

(Source: Google Finance. Atlassian price/share chart)

Compared to Q4 2017, we have seen major improvements in key metrics such as revenue per share last reported in Q4 2018, where the number is currently at 3.78 compared to 2.79 in Q4 2017. Other key metrics such as FCF per share and OCF per share have also significantly improved by 35-46% over the same time period. For the rest of the year, we feel that Atlassian can improve its other key metrics even further, leveraging the ever-growing demand side and solid global economy which allows it to expand and secure customers coming from new sectors, such as financial institutions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.