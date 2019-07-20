3 Undervalued Stocks Just Increased Their Dividend

Since the beginning of July, many companies have increased their dividend. Fellow SA author FerdiS does a "monk work" and detailed all of them here. From this list, I have picked three companies I like. On top of having a great business model and being steady dividend growers, those three companies lacked love recently. Therefore, they are trading at a discount. All of them show a 10%+ upside potential in the upcoming 12 months. That's pretty good for an overvalued market, huh? Let's discuss each of them.

Fasten your seatbelt, that's the second increase for Fastenal

Fastenal Co. (FAST) is an industrial supplies company. It distributes, maintains, repairs, and operates supplies for industrial and construction customers. Its product portfolio includes OEM fasteners, safety products, tools, and equipment. The company has focused on opening small stores within its best clients' facilities to improve parts availability. On-sites and vending machines are now at the center of FAST's growth plan.

Source: Q2 2019 investor presentation

What I like

First, I appreciate Fastenal's consistency in results. The company shows a stellar dividend triangle (revenue, EPS and dividend growth).

Source: YCharts

Management had it great to beat Amazon (AMZN) at its own game. While the market is afraid that Amazon will go into the industrial piece distribution, (what could potentially stop it?), Fastenal found a way to get faster than any delivery services.

The bulk of Fastenal's growth strategy remains around its on-site stores and vending machines. The company understood its clients' most important need, the plant must continue to operate. When something breaks, customers want to replace it right away like picking up a tool in your garage. Opening small stores and vending machines at the customers' locations is a brilliant idea. We can see the number of both signing and active locations increasing quarter after quarter (above mentioned chart).

Most of Fastenal's products generate recurring purchases. Manufacturing activities (including heavy equipment) represent about 2/3 of its end markets (construction is at 13%). While there could be cyclical slowdown in Fastenal's main markets, there will always be a constant demand for its products. The company has the right tool to maintain its dividend growth policy in place.

Valuation

Since I'm a dividend growth investor, I'll be using the dividend discount model for all three company reviews. Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Fastenal has successfully increased its dividend each year since 2011. The company has shown an impressive annualized dividend growth rate of 11.97% over the past five years. I've used more conservative numbers for my calculations (7% for the first 10 years and then 6% going forward).

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.88 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $61.03 $40.56 $30.32 10% Premium $55.95 $37.18 $27.80 Intrinsic Value $50.86 $33.80 $25.27 10% Discount $45.78 $30.42 $22.74 20% Discount $40.69 $27.04 $20.21

As you can see, the stock's fair value should be close to $34. While buying around $30, you enjoy a 10% margin of safety. This is a pretty good deal considering you will enjoy a ~2.75% yield on top of additional growth potential.

Final thought

In recent years, FAST focused on being directly in its clients' manufacturing process. Vending machines combined with on-site stores protect some of FAST's business against e-commerce, as no one can be faster than a vendor that is already there. Both segments show double-digit sales growth for many quarters. The company believes the market could support 1.7M vending machines and 15,000 on-site locations. Clients are also willing to pay a little more to avoid delay in replacing parts. Fastenal's robust growth should be supported by on-site stores for several years as it plans to implement more stores in the upcoming years. Finally, FAST's strong relationships with national accounts enable it to realize economies of scale.

You can cash a bigger check at Bank OZK

I will always remember the first time I discussed Bank OZK. It was unfortunately the day before the company declared its earnings. The next day, management announced a $45.5M charge-off on two real estate loans. The stock just plummeted.

Source: YCharts

The Bank OZK (previously known as Bank of Ozarks) has built itself an impressive reputation throughout the years as it grew at a rapid pace through several M&As. George Gleason II has been the chairman of the board, chief executive officer, and president of OZK since 1979. On top of becoming a larger bank, it also became an important player in New York City real estate specialty financing (condos, parking lots, etc.).

What I like

The first thing I like about OZK is that three quarters after this mess, no bad news hit the floor. While the stock hasn't recovered yet, management keeps doing its things, and the business is doing well. The charge-offs from last fall was an isolated event, and management even increased its dividend three times in 2019 from $0.21 per share in October 2018 to $0.24 in July 2019.

Source: YCharts

With such strong dividend triangle, Bank OZK is part of my best dividend financial stock list for over a year. I trust the man behind the bank as his strategy has been quite successful for many decades. As many rumors tell us that interest rate will decrease (or at least stay the same), the credit business should breathe and no other charge-offs should hit the bank. Therefore, once investors realize there is no bear in the cave, they are likely to dive back in, and stocks should continue to recover.

Valuation

Bank OZK has been more than generous with its shareholders, showing an impressive annualized dividend growth rate of 13.94% over the past five years. Then again, we have used more conservative numbers for our valuation model.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.96 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $67.16 $44.63 $33.37 10% Premium $61.56 $40.91 $30.59 Intrinsic Value $55.97 $37.19 $27.81 10% Discount $50.37 $33.47 $25.03 20% Discount $44.77 $29.75 $22.25

At the current price, OZK offers more than a 20% margin of safety (even by requiring a 10% return). As the bank offers systematic dividend increase, you have the chance to pick it up with a yield over 3%. This is a steal in broad daylight.

Final thought

The small bank that sees big has a strong reputation in the savings and loan banking industries. As a classic one, OZK is well positioned to benefit from the U.S. economic tailwind. Its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) is a loan growth machine. OZK is leaving the crowded loan activities to focus on Real Estate specialties. As the construction industry is healthy, RESG should be able to have solid results going forward.

Wait in line until Walgreens processes your prescription

In June, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) beat both EPS and revenue growth expectations. Let's be honest, the market didn't expect much growth. Sales increased by 2.9% in constant currency, primarily due to growth in the Retail Pharmacy USA and Pharmaceutical Wholesale divisions. Earnings were hurt by the Transformational Cost Management Program, and a lower contribution from the company's equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen (ABC) due to the impairment of PharMEDium's long-lived assets in the quarter. Management reaffirmed its 2019 guidance (mostly flat in neutral currency). It seems the worst is behind us now. Unfortunately, investors must take their patience and wait in line to see this one recover.

What I like

What I like the most about WBA above all things is how the market has killed the stocks since December 2018. When you look at the company's dividend triangle, you will notice that we are talking about fear, but nothing has hit Walgreens yet.

Source: YCharts

You are already aware of margin pressures, generic drug price, and online threats. So I will skip the boring stuff out of this article. I rather focus on the positives. WBA has built a unique pharmacy network covering about 80% of the U.S. population. It is now improving its network through partnerships with healthcare partners to retain customer traffic. It's one thing to order a pair of shoes online and it's another when you need to speak to healthcare professionals. To make sure Walgreens is ready to face Amazon, the company is also accelerating its digitalization. The pharmacy could pretty much do what Walmart (WMT) is currently achieving through its online business. It could become a strong contender of Amazon through its wide network.

Valuation

Walgreens' dividend growth over the past five years is not as impressive as the other two companies in this article. The company shows an annualized growth rate of 6.27%. This is pretty good considering the company is using cash flow to buy pharmacies from Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and reinvesting in them, focusing on digitalization, and buying back shares at the same time.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.83 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $116.39 $77.59 $58.19 10% Premium $106.69 $71.13 $53.34 Intrinsic Value $96.99 $64.66 $48.50 10% Discount $87.29 $58.19 $43.65 20% Discount $77.59 $51.73 $38.80

While considering a similar growth rate, we get a fair value around ~$65. You can definitely enter in a position at ~$55 and enjoy a ~3.20% yield from your investment.

Final thought

It's no surprise that WBA has been kicked around by the market. Investors are worried about the lack of future growth. Management has updated the guidance in its latest quarter, and its minimal growth forecast generated a sell-off in the stock. At the current level, WBA is priced for no growth…ever. While the pharmacy retailer faces increasing competition (major grocery chains, Amazon and the likes eye the pharmacy retail sector), many wonder if WBA has what it takes to stay on top of the food chain. With a yield over 3% for the first time since 2012, it's time to fill your portfolio with this solid dividend grower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZK, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do hold OZK and WBA in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.



The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.