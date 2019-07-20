Golden Star Resources: The Time To Take Profit Is Near

I believe it is time to take about 25% of your position off the table.

Technically, Golden Star Resources is a perfect "mixed bag" with one prolific mine and one on the weak side.

Golden Star Resources has some substantial potential long-term indeed. The Wassa complex is an exciting mine, but the Prestea Mine needs some deep thinking and a new operating approach.

Source: Golden Star Resources - Wassa underground mine

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (GSS) presents a straightforward business model to follow from a new investor's perspective. The investment thesis is a difficult one at this present stage.

The stock has already doubled in value since early January, and without a strong gold price momentum as a support, the stock begins to experience an acute overbought situation.

Buying into such rally has its limits, and while I do not expect a quick retracement, I believe it is essential to take some profit off the table gradually now from here and trade short term about 30% of your position.

The company owns two major gold mines in Ghana, West Africa, and a gold mine project:

1 - The Wassa complex (including underground) which is the flagship asset.

2 - The Prestea Mine

3 - The Father Brown project with updated resource estimates expected to be completed in Q3 2019.

Golden Star Resources has jumped significantly recently for two primary reasons:

On July 15, 2019, the company announced good news at its Wassa underground gold mine again after the company increased mineral reserves at Wassa underground by 47% in March. Also, the company indicated good drilling results at the Father Brown project 85 kms away. This new element pushed the company to focus on the highest gold grade areas. Furthermore, the situation at Prestea is slowly improving.

The second reason is the strong positive momentum in the gold price, which closed at a multi-year record high yesterday at $1,445.50 on July 18.

Andrew Wray, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In terms of 2019, our production guidance 220,000 to 240000 ounces broadly in line with 2018 and AISC of 875 to 955 an ounce and we've got a strong balance sheet with just under $82 million of cash at the end of the first quarter.

Golden Star Resources - 1Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 87.77 81.84 70.82 77.12 67.74 57.34 67.26 Net Income in $ Million 12.12 12.60 1.02 -6.64 -3.18 -9.32 -1.92 EBITDA $ Million - - 14.65 10.90 12.93 1.81 15.73 EPS diluted in $/share 0.15 0.17 -0.03 -0.10 -0.05 -0.11 -0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million - - -3.97 10.32 10.77 -24.68 -0.59 Capital Expenditure in $ Million - - 11.58 8.29 9.78 15.28 13.14 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 6.61 -5.81 -15.55 2.03 0.99 -39.96 -13.73 Total Cash $ Million - - 26.22 21.87 18.36 96.51 81.87 Total Long term Debt in $ Million - - 103.70 96.16 93.12 89.47 87.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - 87.62 76.16 76.16 108.66 108.80 Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Production gold 73,827 71,769 57,616 61,209 57,113 48,846 53,284 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 848 1,002 1,171 1,104 994 1,218 976 Gold Price 1,233 1,237 1,258 1,273 1,175 1,185 1,257

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $67.26 million, down 5% from the same quarter a year ago, mostly as a result of a decrease in gold revenue generated from the Prestea Mine, and up 17.3% sequentially.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Golden Star Resources is still struggling to break even on a free cash flow basis. Free cash flow from the first quarter of 2019 was a loss of $13.73 million and a yearly loss of $50.67 million. This weakness is mainly due to the Prestea Mine with a net loss of $6.7 million before tax, according to the conference call:

Compared with the same period in 2018, gold revenues from Prestea decreased by 48% resulting from the planned decrease in the production from the Prestea open pits and a slower than expected ramp up at Prestea underground.

Total cash for 1Q'19 was $81.87 million, and long-term debt, including short-term, was $87.47 million.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Total production in 1Q'19 was 53,284 Au Oz with 53,496 Au Oz sold. Production at Wassa was 42,910 ounces, which represent a 21% increase over the same period last year. The company experienced a 43% increase in output from Wassa underground resulting from an increase in mining rates to 3,600 TPD or an increase YoY of 52%.

It contrasts to the Prestea Mine which is struggling with gold production, down 53% year over year. The company said that the mine did not reach the target of 650 TPD.

AISC is still quite high, but below the $1,000 mark now.

4 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Proven and probable reserves 1.79 M Oz of gold as of December 31, 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Full-year 2019 guidance

Source: Company Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources has some substantial potential long term indeed. The Wassa complex is an exciting mine, but the Prestea Mine needs some deep thinking and a new operating approach. The company is aware of this situation, and Daniel Owiredu said in the conference call:

Mining has continued into the first quarter of 2019 with additional of being sourced from the pit close to Prestea in order to help mitigate a lower production from Prestea underground. Should I add that we already making arrangements to bring in independent consultant to review have a broad review of our Prestea operations including technical and operations.

Then, technically Golden Star Resources is a perfect "mixed bag" with one prolific mine and one on the weak side. This situation is not ideal when you factor in an increase of nearly 100% in the last seven months or so. Yes, financials are great and will be even better with a jump in the price of gold for Q2 and mostly Q3.

Technical analysis

GSS was forming a symmetrical wedge pattern and recently experienced a decisive positive breakout in correlation with the price of gold turning extremely bullish.

The new intermediate pattern is an ascending channel with line resistance at $5.10 (I recommend taking some profit of around $5 (~20%) and above depending on the price of gold) and line support at about $4.40 (I recommend buying a little at this level only if the price of gold can keep its positive momentum).

The entire gold sector is now overbought, in my opinion. It is imperative to look at the direction of the price of gold before deciding on any short-term strategy. The best path that I recommend is taking profit regularly and eventually add on any significant retracement as long as the underlying fundamentals have not changed.

