AssetMark: Booming Business, Booming Shares

I am cautious given the high valuation, in combination with the fact that revenues of AssetMark in relation to assets under management are quite high as well.

AssetMark (AMK) has gone public in an IPO which can easily be called a huge success and notably a huge success for its Chinese owner which acquired the company in 2016, having made real big gains on its purchase ever since. The boost in valuation resulted in the multiples being very much elevated, so elevated that I am not considering the shares at current levels based on the sky-high multiples attached to the business.

Wealth Management And Technology Solutions

AssetMark provides wealth management and technology solutions which are of real help to financial advisers and their clients. The platform allows advisers to outsource high-cost and specialty services which are both resource and time consuming. The platform offers solutions which range from initial conversations with clients to financial planning discussions, as well as reporting and billings.

The platform facilitates $50 billion in assets under management, a number which has doubled over the past five years, driven by a combination of both asset inflows and returns on existing funds. In total, some 137,000 investor households are facilitated through the platform by more than 7,500 advisers.

The opportunity for the company is huge as independent fee advisers manage over $20 trillion in assets, as US household wealth is about five times as large with the market potentially benefiting from a shift towards retirement planning, increased demand for planning, with advisers rapidly operating independently.

Risks to the long-term thesis include the entire ETF trend of course, allowing households to save on their own for retirement or other long-term goals. Nonetheless, advisers are dealing with time constraints and ever more stringent compliance regulations, making a platform which can take care of the mundane tasks pretty interesting for them. Another benefit for advisers and AssetMark includes the fact that revenue streams are becoming much more recurring with business models shifting towards fee-based models.

AssetMark was acquired by Chinese-based Huatai Securities in a $780 million deal in 2016; it was attracted to the prospects of the firm which has been around since 1996. As seen in the paragraph below, Huatai has made a great deal with this transaction.

The IPO & Valuation Talks

Some 12.5 million shares were sold in the offering with the initial pricing set between $19 and $21 per share. Strong demand resulted in the final price being set at $22, as half of the shares were offered by the company, with the remaining offered by selling shareholders. The company generated $137 million in gross proceeds in connection to the offering.

The 72 million shares being offered are valued at $1.58 billion at the offer price, roughly twice the purchase price back in 2016, indicating that valuations have risen quite a bit. In fact with shares having risen to $27 following the IPO, the market valuation has even risen to $1.95 billion. The company furthermore has roughly $200 million in net debt as well upon completion of the offering.

The company has seen decent growth in 2018 with revenues up 23% to $363.6 million driven by the main asset-based revenue business model, as well as strong growth in spread-based revenues. This growth and expense control allowed earnings before taxes to triple to $54.6 million for rather compelling margins. Assuming a 20% tax rate, that comes in at about $44 million, or $0.61 per share, suggesting valuations are quite steep. Throwing in some deleveraging of interest expenses, we might see earnings improve to $0.65 per share for still very elevated multiples.

The problem is that trends have cooled down a bit in the first quarter of the year with revenue growth having slowed down to 9% as revenues totaled $92.3 million and earnings before taxes were more than cut in half to $6.5 million. At this rate it will be very hard to sustain the earnings reported in 2018 as shares already trade at more than 40 times earnings based on last year's results.

Furthermore, note that with roughly 137,000 households being served, the fees of this business alone come in at $2,650 per covered household as revenues divided by assets under management are very steep as well, at roughly 0.7% of assets under management. While this can be seen as an accomplishment, it might be a real risk as well.

What Now?

For me, this is a very easy "avoid" for starters based on the fundamentals of the business, the +40 times earnings multiple, and the fact that the fees generated as revenues by the company are steep in relation to the assets under management. ETFs or similar structures pose a real risk to the revenues of this business and of the investment advisers which the company services.

The other risks are of course elevated asset valuations currently driven by low interest rates (which could revert). The other simple fact is that the current valuation (on an enterprise basis) has essentially tripled between the 2016 acquisition and today. This should act as a clear indication that expectations have been up quite a bit, too much if you ask me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.