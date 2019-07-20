Swing Trade Setup In AVX Corporation

Despite the fact that the S&P has rallied well above 3,000, there are still plenty of companies out there in different sectors that are trading well below their historic average valuations. As value investors, though, the key is to be able to decipher whether these stocks will remain "cheap" for months if not years on end or if they are on the start of a multi-year bull run.

For example, AVX Corporation (AVX) currently is trading with an earnings multiple of just under 10. This number is well behind its 5-year average number of 15.9. Furthermore, the firm's book multiple of 1.1 looks particularly attractive as it is well behind the industry average of 2.6. AVX does not have a lot of intangible assets (as a percentage of its equity) on its balance sheet, especially when you consider the $2.56 billion shareholder equity number.

The question though is whether this stock will remain trading at this valuation or will we see a sustained move higher in the future. What definitely can help us out in our analysis is the state of both the long- and short-term charts. Although past performance is not necessarily a guarantee of future results, we do not discount the importance of how the company's share price has traded in the past. In essence, past data is the only kind to data that we can go on. Our job is to predict future trajectory based off the data we have at hand.

Therefore, based on those assumptions, let's start off with the monthly long-term chart.

As the chart shows, shares had been trading in a channel for the best part of 14 years until we finally got a sustained breakout above the channel in 2017. The question now is whether that upper trendline which once was long-term resistance has indeed transformed itself into long-term support. Even if it has (and the same channeling pattern continues), value investors need to be open to the possibility that AVX shares remain locked in a $6 to $7 wide channel for the next decade once more.

This may not be all that terrible though when you consider the firm's dividend. AVX pays out a $0.46 dividend which equates itself to around a 2.9% dividend yield. From our calculations, the best case scenario in that time frame would have been an investment from early 2003 to the end of 2016. Here one would have been able to reinvest those proceeds to improve the overall return of the investment.

On the weekly chart, we can see that shares roared out of their multi-year lows in early 2016. They printed a top in mid-2018 and since then have been making lower highs but also higher lows. This leads us to believe that we have a symmetrical triangle in play. These patterns usually work out as continuation patterns. The "On Balance Volume" indicator since shares entered the coil has been declining which is what we want.

If we zoom into the weekly chart though (over an 18-month period), we can see that we still do not have a weekly swing in play, although we are now hovering very close to the 10-week moving average. The earliest we can get a weekly swing would be next week. We are beginning to see slight divergences on the RSI, but nothing significant as of yet.

What we like on both the monthly and weekly charts is how oversold the slow stochastics look. Although AVX may not have the credentials at present for a long-term buy and hold play, we definitely could look at swing trade to the upside in the near term. Why?

We believe we could get our stops pretty close to the present share price (above $15 a share). We still maintain that the odds would be in our favor for a successful swing trade here due to the current valuation of the stock. One would feel that value investors should enter the fray here before long if price were to continue to fall.

On the daily chart in AVX Corporation, we still do not have a buy signal due to the 4-day moving average still not trading above the 18-day moving average. Let's see how trading goes over the next few trading days and see if we can get that elusive buy signal.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.