Crocs: Life After A Turnaround

I started researching Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) because I heard that the brand was starting to get traction again and that management team had been doing an excellent job to turn around the company. Both facts were confirmed after digging a bit further down on my analysis. However, I still believe that it has not demonstrated that Crocs' brand has the power to go beyond its original clog. In the below write-up, I go through the history of Crocs, its business model, the management team and end up with my story for the company going forward and my valuation.

1. Business model

Whenever I research a company, I like to understand its history from its very beginning, so I can a get deep understanding of why the company has succeeded, failed or gone nowhere. In the case of Crocs, here are my findings:

How Crocs went from selling US$14 mm in 2004 to US$847 mm in 2007 with operating margins above 25%?

The great success of the company came as a result not only of its original, popular and extremely comfortable product, the "clogs", but because it developed a flexible supply chain taking advantage of the peculiarities of its product. In the footwear manufacturing industry, leather represents a big chunk of the costs and most of the production is assembled by hand following a process of cutting, gluing and machine assisted work. In addition, retailers had to estimate what their customers would want well in advance of the selling season. If they underestimate, they would have empty shelves and forego potential sales. If they overestimate, they would be stuck with unsold stock at the end of the season and they would be forced to have clearance sales in order to get rid of this excess stock at discounted prices.

Crocs challenged the industry with a brand new type of casual shoe, a clog that was partly a shoe and partly a sandal, comfortable and lightweight. The shoe was made of a proprietary material called "Croslite", a molded plastic resin. Compared to traditional materials used by the industry such as leather, Crocs' material was inexpensive, less variable in terms of quality, longer lasting and required minimal manual labor for production.

The particular traits of the product enable the company to produce what the customer needed, when it was needed, and responding rapidly to changes in demand. Crocs CEO R. Snyder commented:

"If the products sell extremely well, we will build more in season, and will be back on the shelves in a few weeks. And we'll build even more, and even more, and even more, in that same season. We're not going to wait with a hot new product until next year, when hopefully the same trend is alive".

Retailers could place smaller pre-booked orders, and order more when they saw how well the products sold.

Crocs used creative merchandising (out-of-box vertical displays) and word-of-mouth marketing to build buzz and momentum without having to spend as much as traditional manufacturers on advertising or paying celebrities for endorsements. Celebrities like Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson and many others were seen wearing the clogs and once the media caught on, Crocs benefited from significant free, viral marketing.

Its footwear business model basically eliminated shoe boxes and packaging, exclusive retail channels, discount prices to clear inventory and reduced material costs, marketing costs and direct labor costs. When other shoe manufacturers' cost of sales was averaging 55%, Crocs' cost of sales was in the low 40s.

Why Crocs went from selling US$847 mm in 2017 to US$646 mm in 2009 with negative operating margins?

One of the main problems of the original product it created was its durability. They were actually too long lasting and that could keep customers away from buying a new pair. With that worry in mind, the management team decided to expand its product lines beyond the original clogs model and started to make shoes with uppers made of leather and other conventional footwear materials that were more expensive and more complicated to manufacture. It intended to replicate the same fast-response model and obviously failed to do so.

For example, the company tried expanding into Croslite clothing and also acquired and then had to close a company called Fury Hockey that made sports gear.

An oversized fixed cost structure, the expansion of its product line and a global recession created a perfect storm that led the company to lose 25% of its sales in two years and report negative operating margins.

How Crocs' management team made such a fantastic turnaround since 2013 and set the path to profitable growth?

In January 2014, Blackstone injected US$200 mm in exchange of convertible preferred shares. Blackstone changed the management team and appointed Andrew Rees as CEO. He is still Crocs' CEO. The new management team made a fantastic turnaround setting the path to profitable growth. The transformation was made by pulling two main levers:

Streamlining of the business model: Refining the product strategy by focusing on clogs and sandals, balancing the weight of its marketing channel from retail stores to online, right sizing its fixed cost structure and simplifying the overall production process.

Elevating the brand: Used "Come as you are" as a major campaign with five global celebrities that represent each of the five global markets of the company among other marketing strategies

How do I see the business going forward?

I believe the company has learnt from the past and now understood its role and position in the footwear industry. Although it has room to grow, this does not seem to be a growth story anymore. The company found its place in the industry as a "democratic" brand with relatively balanced customers across all genders and ages and the bulk of its revenue coming from its core product.

My perception is that Crocs has managed to create a worldwide known product with its original clogs but not a worldwide brand. Although the management team has done an outstanding job to position the brand, I cannot affirm it is at the same level as top brands such as Nike (NYSE:NKE). People associate the brand to the original product. A different story is whether the company can attach the brand "Crocs" to additional products and sell them at higher prices, effectively exercising its brand power. After talking to people that wear Crocs, I realized that this could not be the case, at least nowadays. They love their clogs and will definitely buy a new pair, but they love the product, not the brand. Actually, none of the customers I reached were aware of the new product designs, and once they become aware, they rejected to consider the products as a potential buy.

In terms of pricing power, it is true that the company has made two annual price increases of US$5 each, raising the price of its footwear from US$30 to US$40 and obtained very good results. However, we have to consider that this achievement has been done with the tailwind of a strong U.S. economy, which is at its lowest unemployment rate ever. The company believes there is room to keep raising prices. This could be true, but I would say it is not far from reaching a cap in its power pricing.

2. Management team

As stated above, the current management team has done a terrific job to turn around the company. It has proved to be right not only in the selection of the strategy to implement but also in the execution. I do agree on how it approached the turnaround, streamlining the business moving to an asset-light business, closing stores and with the focus on the long term and not in the next quarterly report. In addition, one way to check if the management team is under control of the business is by assessing how accurate is the guidance it provides. In the case of Crocs' management team, it always overdelivered and beaten estimates consistently by far.

However, there are a couple of points that I do not like. The CEO, Andrew Rees, was appointed by Blackstone back in January 2014 when it invested in the company. His salary in 2018 as president and CEO was US$9.1 mm in total compensation. Of this total, US$1mm was received as salary, US$2 mm was received as a bonus, and US$6.1 mm was awarded as stock. This compares to the total compensation of US$9.5 mm received by Mark G. Parker, President and CEO of Nike. In terms of market cap, Nike is more than 100x Crocs. In absolute terms, Andrew Rees' salary seems to be too high for a US$1.5 bn market cap company. This fact, together with the recent transaction in which Crocs provided liquidity to Blackstone repurchasing 6.9 mm of Crocs' shares at US$28 per share, seems to suggest that perhaps the management has been working for Blackstone instead of working for the shareholders. I would further comment on this transaction below.

In terms of skin in the game, Andrew Rees holds US$24 mm in stock of the company which at least helps to improve alignment between the CEO and shareholders.

3. Capital allocation

The company has been relatively active taking capital allocation decisions other than reinvesting in the business. It is critical to analyze how it allocates capital to judge if the management team is creating value and taking the right decisions on behalf of the shareholders.

Blackstone's share repurchase

In December 2018, Crocs reached an agreement to repurchase half of the outstanding preferred shares that Blackstone held, representing c.6.9 million common shares on an as-converted basis for a total US$195.7 million, or US$28.4 per share. The preferred shares, which were acquired by Blackstone in January 2014 as part of a US$200 mm investment in the company and carried a cumulative dividend payable in cash at a rate of 6.0% per annum and received an allocation of net income in any fiscal quarter in which there were positive earnings, were also convertible at Blackstone's option into approximately 13.8 million shares of the company's common stock at a conversion price of $14.50 per share.

Although I believe that the conversion to common shares was a good transaction to Crocs' shareholders, the company did not have to provide liquidity to Blackstone repurchasing half of its shares. Instead, if it wanted to repurchase shares and knowing that Blackstone was prone to exit the company, it could have waited to repurchase shares in the open market once Blackstone has started to liquidate its position. Repurchasing 10% of the company's shares at a price close to the peak providing liquidity to Blackstone raises concerns about the interests behind the transaction.

If we analyze the repurchase from a value creation standpoint, we should focus on whether Crocs has created value to the remaining shareholders or not. The way I look at share repurchases is as an additional option the company has to deploy capital at attractive returns. It makes sense to use this option only when the value you would transfer from selling shareholders to remaining shareholders is greater than any other options available for the company (reinvesting in the business, paying down debt, etc.). If it believes repurchasing shares at US$28 is one of its best levers to create value to remaining shareholders, this means that it should be buying below its estimate of intrinsic value per share. This would mean that its estimate of intrinsic value per share should be, at least, somewhere around US$35 per share (+25% upside from 28 per share) or above. At US$35 per share I would say the price must discount for the next three years the following: 16% EBIT margin, 10% growth rate and FCF multiple of 20x. This assumptions are way too aggressive in my view. In other words, I cannot see how to justify a value of US$35 per share.

One additional thing I do not like about the deal has nothing to do with the numbers but with how management communicated the terms of the deal. I like management teams that clearly focus on value per share creation. In this case, Crocs' management team reported the following as benefits of the transaction:

On a pro forma basis, YTD diluted EPS increased ~$0.18 or 30%.

6.9M shares of common were effectively repurchased in one transaction. Crocs acquired a large block of its common stock without the price uncertainty and volume limitations associated with open market purchases.

Blackstone signaled its ongoing confidence in Crocs' future by agreeing to an extensive lock-up; Crocs benefits from Blackstone's continued Board participation and expertise.

There is no reference to the potential value created. Instead it talks about earnings per share accretion for next year (it is hard to imagine a non-accretive EPS deal after repurchasing preferred shares entitled to a preferred dividend!). The "one transaction deal" clearly lacks rationale especially when you could have waited for the price to decline. Finally, Blackstone's ongoing confidence is hard to believe.

This transaction could be even worse if we take into account that the company issued US$120 mm in debt to fund it. This transaction seems to be more of a "dividend recap" to Blackstone than a strategic, value per share accretive, transaction for Crocs' shareholders.

New U.S. Distribution Center

The decision to move the distribution center from California to Ohio seems to be a good decision and would contribute to achieve a better operational performance of the company thanks to its better location, lower wages, 40% of additional capacity, greater automation, time reduction of shipments, etc.

As a back-of-the-envelope analysis, it paid for the new distribution center US$35 mm and assuming gross margin improvement of 1% of total sales capacity of US$300mm, it would imply US$3 mm pre-tax. After tax would be c.US$2.5 mm. A perpetual annuity of US$2.5 discounted at 10% would be US$25 mm. To this number we should add the amount received from selling the old distribution center which is c.30% smaller compared to the new one.

Although it seems to be a good strategic and financial decision, again I do not like how management has reported this transaction. It should have disclosed a more detailed analysis of why this transaction would create long-term value for the shareholders, since this is not a minor investment. It just provided some general and obvious benefits of moving the distribution center from California to Ohio.

4. Valuation

My approach to valuation could be summarized as a two-step process in which I attach numbers to my story for the company going forward: 1) How much free cash flow could the business be generating on a normalized basis three years from now and 2) what yield (or multiple) to that free cash flow does the business deserve considering the quality, growth and risk of the business.

I have tried to attach reasonable numbers to my story for the company going forward. As stated above, this is not a growth story anymore although there is room in the near-term to growth above industry levels. Since my story is not a growth one, my concern is not around growth. The key point of the valuation analysis is whether the company would be capable of maintaining operating income margins around 12% on a sustainable basis which is what I am assuming going forward. In order to understand how hard is for a footwear company to achieve those margins I have analyzed historical margins of different footwear companies. The idea of the analysis is not to identify the "correct" peer to extrapolate conclusions since there is no "correct" peer as each has different brand position, manufacturing strategy, cost structure and even different accounting policies.

The idea of the analysis is to understand how hard it is for a company competing in the footwear industry to achieve operating income margins above 12% on a sustainable basis. Moreover, this should be checked against Crocs' historical operating income margins to understand whether this has been done in the past. I have used the following peers: Nike, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). The average operating margin achieved over the last 15 years is 10.5% and the only two companies that managed to report margins above 12% on a sustainable basis were Nike and V.F. Corp (Vans). If we take a look at Crocs, we would see operating margins above 25% for the period between 2005 and 2007 and above 10% for the 2010-12 period. The company is currently about to reach double-digit operating margins and considering the lessons learned from the past, its new asset-light business model and its focus on the clogs and sandals business, I am comfortable projecting operating margins at 12% for the long-term.

1) How much free cash flow could the business be generating on a normalized basis three years from now?

The assumptions driving my FCF estimate of US$102 mm for the year 2021 are the following:

Revenue growth 6% : I am following management's guidance for 2019 and my own estimates for 2020-21.

: I am following management's guidance for 2019 and my own estimates for 2020-21. Operating margin 12% : I believe the company would achieve operating margins of 12% in 2021 given its asset-light strategy, its focus on clogs and sandals, its brand proposition and its reduction in SG&A.

: I believe the company would achieve operating margins of 12% in 2021 given its asset-light strategy, its focus on clogs and sandals, its brand proposition and its reduction in SG&A. Tax rate 25%

Sales to capital ratio 5.0x: I am applying management guidance for 2019 and a sales to capital ratio of 5.0x onwards which is in line with its recent incremental capital to support additional sales.

The below table is a sensitivity analysis of the FCF 2021E depending on the EBIT margin and revenue growth assumed. The normalized FCF 2021E would be in the range of US$82-123 mm.

2) What yield (or multiple) to that free cash flow does the business deserve considering the quality, growth and risk of the business?

For a retail business in the footwear industry without a clear competitive advantage in the form of a strong brand but with a defined niche strategic position, with some cost advantages translating into above-average operating capabilities than its peers, limited growth and low leverage I would suggest that a FCF multiple of 15.0x (6.7% FCF yield) seems reasonable.

The valuation derived from the above assumptions is the following and implies that there is no margin of safety at current price of US$22 per share. Not even assuming the "High" scenario which will basically provide an annual return of 10% or the cost of capital of the company.

5. Risks

When analyzing a retail business, one has to closely monitor the operating performance of the business since by the nature of the business and its operating leverage, the value destruction could happen very fast.

I have identified several risks that could impact the company and should be monitored closely:

Debt level : As of today, this is not a problem, but if the company increases its leverage, it could definitely be a serious risk to consider. The company has to repay US$215 mm debt by February 2021. If we consider a stress case scenario with no growth and operating margins falling to 7% until that date, the company would generate US$80 mm in FCF. Adding this amount to the current US$80 mm undrawn from the RCF plus US$86 mm of cash on balance sheet results in a total source of cash of US$247 mm, which is more than enough to comply with its debt service commitments. However, any potential increase in leverage could put the company at risk.

: As of today, this is not a problem, but if the company increases its leverage, it could definitely be a serious risk to consider. The company has to repay US$215 mm debt by February 2021. If we consider a stress case scenario with no growth and operating margins falling to 7% until that date, the company would generate US$80 mm in FCF. Adding this amount to the current US$80 mm undrawn from the RCF plus US$86 mm of cash on balance sheet results in a total source of cash of US$247 mm, which is more than enough to comply with its debt service commitments. However, any potential increase in leverage could put the company at risk. Blackstone remaining stake : Blackstone still has 10% of the common stock and would probably want to liquidate its position once the lock-up period ends in August 2019. If the management team decided to use Crocs' balance sheet to provide liquidity to Blackstone again, it would be very bad news. First because that would imply taking more debt, and we already analyzed that this would put the company in a very risky position. Second because it is not Crocs' business to provide liquidity to anyone and third because it would be a non-sense capital allocation decision since it could again wait for Blackstone to sell its position and take advantage of that selling pressure to buy back at lower levels.

: Blackstone still has 10% of the common stock and would probably want to liquidate its position once the lock-up period ends in August 2019. If the management team decided to use Crocs' balance sheet to provide liquidity to Blackstone again, it would be very bad news. First because that would imply taking more debt, and we already analyzed that this would put the company in a very risky position. Second because it is not Crocs' business to provide liquidity to anyone and third because it would be a non-sense capital allocation decision since it could again wait for Blackstone to sell its position and take advantage of that selling pressure to buy back at lower levels. Management team deviating from its strategic plan: If the company starts to widen its product line in order to satisfy the Street's need for growth, it could be a negative sign since the company would be playing a business out of its scope.

6. Conclusion

Although I recognize the great work done by the management team turning around the company, the investor of today does not profit from yesterday's success. At US$22 per share, I believe the company is fairly priced given its risk and potential to profitable growth. Retail is always a tough and risky business in which even strong brands could very rapidly start to lose sales and a enter a value destruction dynamic that is hard to revert.

I would only start a position below US$14 per share, provided that the fundamentals remain unchanged, debt levels have not increased and Blackstone has liquidated its position.

