The Cato Corporation: Good Quality For A Low Price

I find cheap stocks using a systematic process where I feed fundamentals of thousands of stocks into several quantitative algorithms. One of these algorithms is my implementation of the Quantitative Value strategy by Wesley Gray and Tobias Carlisle. This strategy finds stocks with a low EV/EBIT and other good fundamentals computed over the last 8 years and a good score on Financial Strength, which is an improvement of the better known Piotroski score. One of these stocks is The Cato Corporation (CATO).

The Cato Corporation is a retailer of relatively cheap fashion for women, including shoes and accessories with 3 brands. Accessories include jewelry and handbags. The company operates 1,302 stores in the US.

Apart from Financial Strength, the relevant metrics of the Quantitative Value strategy are either stable or growing gross margins over the last 8 years and high 8-year geometric means of return on capital and assets and a high 8-year accumulated free cash flow divided by recent total assets. It has indeed very stable gross margins, an extremely high 8-year geometric mean of return on capital, a high 8-year geometric mean of return on assets and the free cash flow metric is excellent as well.

Such good metrics usually suggest a great business with a great manager at the helm. As a quant, I usually do not dig very deeply into the root cause of great metrics. It can be a great business, it can be a great asset allocator at the helm, and of course, it can be both. With The Cato Corporation, the situation has been described by Timothy Stabosz in his long but excellent article published in March 2018. I recommend reading this article and following him on Seeking Alpha. I will discuss what for me the main takeaways are and I will also give my comments.

Important takeaways

The most important takeaway for me is that this is both a great business and it has a great asset allocator at the helm: John P. D. Cato. The company always ran shops at secondary choice locations such as small towns, but close to big stores to get foot traffic. So it very carefully selects its locations for the right balance between risk, revenue and costs. The other focus is on buying merchandise. It was very good at this, customers knew it and were often pleasantly surprised by finding good quality fashion at low prices.

But customers slowly aged, and in 2016/2017, management decided it was time to try harder getting more younger customers. The company stopped buying fashion, so it threw away one of their key skills, and started doing the designs internally. That did not work. Fortunately, management recognized the problem and switched back to buying merchandise again. I think Timothy's investment thesis is earnings and the share price will revert back because of this adequate management response. And indeed, to some degree it already did, but I think there is more to come.

With any retail chain, the question is always how easy it can be competed away by online shops. I certainly think many people buy their clothes online, but many women still love visiting real stores as well. After reading Timothy's article, I think this is more so for Cato stores than other stores. Also, running an online store together with a network of physical stores has many synergies. Cato benefits from this too with its own online store. For example, sending costs for deliveries and returns are a real cost disadvantage for online stores while Cato can deliver online ordered products and take returns on the cheap at its physical stores. So I think the need for physical fashion stores will slowly decrease but will not go away anytime soon.

Therefore, I think management can easily shrink its business where and when necessary by selectively closing stores. Without doubt that frees up capital that can be returned to shareholders.

Other comments

Not everything is always great with a great asset allocator at the helm. We notice great asset allocators only after the fact. Because it takes about 15 years for a great asset allocator to show his achievements, many asset allocators are old, maybe too old. At 68 years old, I suppose John Cato is still good enough to continue for 5-10 years, if he wants to. Furthermore, in 15 or more years, circumstances can adjust so much even a great asset allocation finds it difficult to adjust. As I explained above, I do not see why he would not be able to adjust to shrinking demand for fashion from physical stores.

Furthermore, I always try to get a feeling on how trustworthy management is. For Cato, I have found several things. First, the chairman is also CEO, which increases chances of governance issues.

In December 2018, the company settled with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for $3.5 million. Among others, the company was accused of denying “reasonable accommodations to certain pregnant employees or those with disabilities”. Considering in the US many (or even most/all) pregnant women work until they give birth, this is quite serious. Despite this settlement, employee reviews are quite good, though some reviews suggest the company underpays its employees.

But the company has always been shareholder friendly. During 9 of the last 10 years, the company paid good dividends and also spent lots of money on buybacks. Currently, the quarterly dividend is $0.33 per share so that is a yield of 9.4% at a share price of $14.03. Also, last quarter, the company bought back 206k shares: almost 1% of the shares. It bought these shares back for $13.35 and $14.01 per share: $13.607 on average. This is close to book value.

Financial distress would be a good reason for a low stock price. But I do not see any financial distress here. The balance sheet is very strong with low leverage, lots of cash and no debts. Because the company rents its stores, it has been estimated it has $200-$300 million of off-balance sheet lease liabilities. See this Seeking Alpha article. Because these stores together generate good profits, I do not see this as a problem.

But the company seems to have responded to this story as well with an accounting change. Since last quarterly report, the company includes lease liabilities on the balance sheet, offset by right-of-use assets. It turns out these lease obligations are below $200 million. Furthermore, the right-of-use assets are $12 million less than the lease liabilities, so there is an implicit loss of $12 million. The company does not explain how it determines the book value of the right-of-use assets. Normally these assets are more or less equal to the remaining lease payments minus impairments, see here. The new balance sheet shows so far impairments have been limited. I think the company can gradually close underperforming stores and therefore I do not expect big impairments on the right-of-use assets.

There are 2 classes of shares: 22.498 million shares of class A and 1.764 million shares of class B. The latter shares have 10 votes per share, while class A shares only have one vote. In total, there are 24,469,353 shares. The chairman/CEO owns all class B shares. Therefore, he controls 45.3% of the votes, though his economic interest is only 9.8%. Other shareholders are BlackRock with 14.4% economic interest, The Vanguard Group with 7.5%, Wellington Management Co. with 5.9% and Dimensional Fund Advisors with 7.9%. Furthermore, CFO John R. Howe owns 114.8k shares and director of stores Tim Greer owns 69k shares. I do not like the dual class shareholder structure but do like the institutional investors in the stock.

Bonuses and stock awards for insiders are pretty high. The CEO/chairman earned $4.3 million in 2018 in total with a base salary of only $1.3 million. The second best paid executive was the CFO. He earned $1.2 million with a base salary of $451k. The difference in pay between the first and second executive and the even bigger difference in variable pay suggests limited self dealing. Also, I do not like the high variable proportion within total pay because it increases chances of excessive risk taking.

With most companies I research, I look into the related-party transactions. Such transactions often point to red flags. For The Cato Company, there were no related-party transactions reported for 2018. Considering the ownership structure with one controlling shareholder, I think Cato is an exception. Often management of companies like Cato overpay family members or rent out office space. Not with Cato.

Bottom line

Often I compute an estimate for the value of a company in a liquidation to get an idea of what a floor for the stock price might be. I do this by taking the current assets, discounting not so valuable current assets like inventory with 50% and then subtracting all liabilities. With my assumption, the company can gradually close underperforming stores; it is reasonable to ignore the lease obligations and right-of-use assets except for the existing implicit loss of $12 million on the leases. Then my estimate for the liquidation value is $147 million. Since at a share price of $14.03 the market cap is $339 million, the stock trades much above liquidation value.

In the computation above, I ignored all non-current assets, such as real estate. However, the company also owns for $49 million of real estate (headquarters and distribution center in Charlotte, North Carolina) categorized as Property and Equipment and for $10 million of land for investment purposes categorized as Other Assets. See page 40, 49 and item 2 on page 18 in the annual report. On the balance sheet, the real estate is valued at costs minus depreciation. So it might be worth a lot more. In his article, Timothy claims the land for investment purposes is worth about $25 million instead of $10 million on the balance sheet. Assuming the real estate is worth about $75 million in total, the liquidation value is about $220 million or $9 per share.

So how low can it go? Markets can be very irrational, but my estimate of liquidation value suggests a share price below $6 is certainly ridiculous.

Earnings highly depend on the season, with the recently reported quarter being the best quarter of the year. Last quarter was slightly worse than the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, but only slightly. Revenue and earnings slightly declined, but gross margins improved a little bit. Earnings before interest and tax, or EBIT, over the 12 months ending on May 4, 2019 are $26.8 million. It seems a stretch to think we will see earnings before interest and tax of above $80 million again over any 12-month period. But still, even with the $26.8 million of EBIT, the EV/EBIT multiple is just above 5 at a share price of $14.03. For a company with such great multi-year quality metrics and a strong balance sheet, I expect investors to eventually be willing to pay a higher EV/EBIT multiple. For example, with an EV/EBIT of 8, the stock would be still cheap but also 50% higher than now.

For the reasons explained above, I think shares of The Cato Company are a very good investment. I recommend them as a statistically great bet within a portfolio with other cheap stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.