Estimating Coming Financials For Cirrus Logic

In the last few weeks, Cirrus' (CRUS) landscape changed again with the President authorizing United States technology companies to sell parts to Huawei. We are updating the effect of this change and taking a stab at financials for the June, September and December quarters, which we believe will be flat year over year, and ending with a review of Cirrus' possible massive future growth.

Change

According to an article dated July 15th at 2:00 PM, "a US official, who chose to stay anonymous, [stated that] the American government is ready to approve the licenses for companies that want to continue selling components to Huawei." Huawei is still blocked from selling most products in the United States. Sources expect the process to take 2-4 weeks. Trump announced in earlier talks a compromise with the Chinese leader, allowing American companies to import from China. Our take on this change is probably reflective of the increasing trade gap with China. The increase in the gap is partially from weak economic growth, thus weak demand. We expect this change in policy to remain. Beginning later this year, this adds significant growth for Cirrus.

Job Openings

Shortly after the United States announced this change, we noticed two employment openings on Cirrus' career webpage. The first appeared on the evening of July 4th. The complete listing was: "Engineering, Marketing, Sales Beijing, China, Field Application Engineer will be an integral part of an Applications Engineering team responsible for supporting audio amplifiers and speaker protection algorithms for mobile customers. You will play a key role in getting design wins and releasing next-generation products. This role will work closely with engineering teams in China."

The second appeared some days later: "Audio Applications Engineer, Sales Shanghai, China Beijing, China." This position requires travel between the United States, China and Korea. The two positions appearing shortly after the government announcement to allow sales with Huawei strongly suggest that Cirrus is preparing to resume this Huawei business relationship and possibly add others. It has been our experience that once openings such as these are posted, revenue begins 6-9 months later.

State of the Major Customers & June Quarter Estimates

We begin with the state of the iPhone sales and other Apple (AAPL) business for June. IDC estimated that Mac shipments reached 4 million units plus 10% year over year. Gartner wasn't so bullish, estimating Mac sales unchanged. For the iPhone, Cowen noted, "To take advantage of the Huawei ban, Apple increased production of iPhones across the entire quarter that concludes at the end of June," finally predicting 40 million units built. If accurate, the iPhone sales for the June quarter were up a few million from our estimate of near 38 million during March. We found nothing estimating tablet sales in June. We estimate Cirrus' June Apple revenue at flat to slightly higher when compared with the March quarter of $160 million.

With respect to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Galaxy's unit sales at least in Europe benefited from the Huawei ban. With the largest mobile device quarters for Samsung being the March quarter ramp and the June quarter unit sales, we expect the June quarter revenue to meet or slightly exceed the March revenue of $36 million. It might be as high as $40 million.

In March, other revenue was $46 million. In total, we expect $160-$165 million from Apple, $40 million from Samsung and $46 million from other sources totaling $245-$250 million. At margins of 50%, using the low end for the cost guidance, 60 million shares and a 10% tax rate, non-GAAP earnings are 35-40 cents significantly higher than last year's 28 cents. Our estimate includes the belief that Apple completed any inventory correction in the March quarter. From our best available calculation, this seems valid.

Looking Ahead toward the September-December Quarters

Beginning with the September quarter, our belief is that it will be similar to last year's with iPhone unit sales at 45 million. With Samsung ASPs significantly higher than last year, we expect the September quarter to be $10-20 million higher than last year's September guidance of $310-350 million. This number includes the customary inventory build of 10-15 million iPhone units.

It's in the December quarter we expect another drop in revenue from lower iPhone sales. Some estimate this weakness in the December quarter at near 60 million units versus last December's estimate of 68 million. We are estimating 62 million or $4.25 times 6 million units equaling $25 million lower Apple revenue, which will be offset by $10-15 million from the increased Samsung content. This translates to a $10-$15 million decrease in December revenue year over year.

Combining September with December, we believe that year-over-year revenue will be flat with some error possible on either side. Last year's total revenue for the two quarters was $365 plus $325 equaling $690 million. Earnings should be significantly higher with the recent cost cutting and share count repurchases. Our earnings estimate calculation is $690 million times 0.5 minus $195 million times 0.85 divided by 59 million shares equaling $2.15. We should also note that last December's non-Apple revenue shrunk significantly quarter over quarter by $10 million. This might have been a one-time event related to China OEMs and the United State trade dispute.

News Leaks, Growth and The March and June Quarters 2020

In our view, any negative Cirrus stock price reaction from reports for the 2020 March and June quarters will be muted and possibility short lived. It has been customary for news of coming content increases to leak in the December through March months. In the past, some analyst have somehow claimed knowledge for significant wins. Although not completely accurate, these generally are close. It is also Cirrus' custom to offer a revenue growth view with the January report. In recent quarters, the company keeps broadcasting that haptics and more amplifier revenue are coming during 2019, haptics beginning more in early 2020. Revenue coming from these wins will at some level offset any Apple weakness. Markets tend to ignore current bad news, when they know something good is coming in the near future.

We believe Cirrus is expecting significant ASP growth during 2020 and beyond. We are including the full statement from Jason Rhode, Cirrus CEO, during the last conference:

"There are years that we've had in the past where our content increase is so significant that we're able to more confidently point that, hey, no matter what happens, we're going to grow, and this year isn't in that category obviously. We're substantially more excited, I will say, about that content story, both in applications that we haven't historically been in for next year for FY 2021, as well as new content and form factors that we have been in historically for next year. So we're extremely excited about FY 2021."

September 2020 and Beyond

Cirrus is expecting major content growth beginning in 2020 and beyond. Inside Rhode's comments are several important details. He discusses increasing content in applications not currently won. We believe this is voice biometrics and a new technology. Speaking of voice biometrics, Rhode stated, "But I expect we’ll see one, shipping within the next handful of [quarters]." With respect to the "an adjacent product," Rhode in another conference stated, "We expect that to be a meaningful benefit for us, well, probably in the kind of FY 2021 time frame." With Apple alone, these wins aren't small. Within two years after first introductions, new technology permeates approximately 90% of the iPhone. With the size of the new adjacent product being estimated at $1.1 billion, larger than voice biometrics, we expect ASPs to range between $1.5 and $2. The ASP for the voice biometrics was guided at approximately $2 several quarters ago. Content increases in iPhone's ASPs of $3-4 represent $500 million plus alone. The size of the growth begins here expanding into possibly enormous amounts.

Rhode also discusses "new content and form factors that we have been in historically for next year." New form factors could include a wide variety of products. It could be in wearables. It could mean new styles of headsets. It could be home products. It could be a new OEM. It could be a new microphone business with a large OEM. It could be mid-range mobile phones. It likely means significant revenue diversification.

Our Action

With a high probability for significant growth beginning in 2020, we are still waiting for the 2022 options to appear. We think the market might offer enough choppiness for us to purchase at reasonable prices.

A Summary

Good things still seem coming for Cirrus Logic, becoming stronger over the next four quarters. We see at least neutral to slightly positive revenue in the meantime. Although the government's change in policy with Huawei will benefit Cirrus, it might be next year before that change effects Cirrus' revenue.

