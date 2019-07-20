Epizyme: A Promising Long-Term Pick For The Healthcare Investor

I had last recommended Epizyme (EPZM) as a promising pick in August 2018. Since then, the stock has picked up by 26.97%. The company's share price has moved in accordance with the news and sentiments for its lead asset Tazemetostat. I believe this trend will be continuing for a foreseeable, considering that this is the company's only late-stage pipeline asset.

In this backdrop, I will be explaining why I believe there is still a huge upside potential for the long-term investor in this epigenetics focused stock.

FDA approval of Tazemetostat will ensure a significant first-mover advantage to Epizyme in the upcoming field of Epigenetics

Today, Epigenetics is slowly but surely coming to the forefront as another major approach to treating human diseases, and especially cancer. Epigenetics is an approach that goes beyond the DNA sequence of the genes and explores a yet-underexplored mechanism of gene expression.

Cancer epigenetics specifically studies modifications that happen to cancer cells' DNA, beyond changes in the gene sequence. Here, certain genes are switched on, and others are silenced through multiple mechanisms. The known mechanisms are DNA methylation, histone modification, and MicroRNA gene silencing. This implies that while organisms may have similar gene sequence, the expression and thereby the outcomes may be vastly different. Besides, these epigenetic changes are also inheritable and are passed from one generation to another.

Epizyme is focused on the epigenetic mechanism of histone modification and is developing therapeutics that can inhibit certain aberrant histone methylation patterns. This is expected to reduce tumor cell proliferation.

Tazemetostat inhibits wild-type and mutated forms of EZH2, an enzyme which plays a critical role in methylation of histone H3 lysine 27. This, in turn, changes the gene expression associated with cancer pathways. Overexpression or mutation of EZH2 has been linked to tumor proliferation in many cancers. Tazemetostat is deploying this mechanism to target multiple types of NHL (non-Hodgkin lymphomas) as well as molecularly defined solid tumors.

Investors and analysts are waiting for FDA decision for NDA submitted by the company seeking accelerated approval from FDA approval Epizyme in ES (epithelioid sarcoma) indication, for patients not eligible for curative surgery. ES is ultra-rare cancer and affects a minuscule proportion of the global population. However, in the absence of any other approved therapy, if approved, Tazemetostat will be having the entire market of patients not eligible for curative surgery all to itself.

The accelerate FDA approval of tazemetostat will be based on results from a pivotal Phase 2 trial. The trial had enrolled 62 ES patients, of which 24 were treatment-naïve while the remaining 38 were relapsed/refractory ES patients. In the updated results presented at ASCO, the company announced ORR of (objective response rate) of 25% for treatment-naïve patients and 8% for relapsed/refractory patients. The overall ORR for the entire patient population was 15%. The median overall survival for all patients was more than 20 months, while 51% of patients reported a decrease in tumor size. Finally, the disease control rate was 26%. Understandably, the treatment-naïve patients reported better ORR as compared to the relapsed/refractory patients.

13% of patients experienced grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events. Only one patient discontinued due to adverse events. There was no treatment-related death in the trial.

Epizyme is also gearing up to initiate Phase 3 trial for full approval of Tazemetostat in ES indication in the second half of 2019.

Wall Street analysts have estimated peak sales potential of Tazemetostat to be only $100 million in ES indication. But more than the revenue potential, an FDA approval will prove to be validation for the drug's unique mechanism. This, in turn, may boost share prices of Epizyme.

Follicular Lymphoma is considered to be the key revenue driver for Epizyme

A much bigger revenue opportunity for Epizyme lies in the regulatory approval for Tazemetostat in FL (follicular lymphoma) indication. The company plans to file for accelerated approval of the drug in third-line plus FL indication in the fourth quarter. This submission will be based on results from the ongoing pivotal Phase 2 trial. Tazemetostat has already secured fast-track designation from FDA in FL indication, irrespective of EZH2 mutational status.

On June 21, 2019, the company came out with encouraging interim data from Phase 2 trial evaluating Tazemetostat for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma patients with EZH2 activating mutations or those with wild-type EZH2 and who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

In this Phase 2 trial, the company enrolled 45 FL patients with EZH2 activating mutations in the first cohort and 54 FL patients wild-type EZH2 in the second cohort. Now, this is quite a difficult-to-treat patient population, with many patients refractory to previous treatments, rituximab treatment, or even doublet therapy.

As of the cutoff date of June 7, 2019, all of the 43 evaluable patients in cohort 1 demonstrated tumor burden, while none progressed on the therapy. Further, the ORR was 77%, with 7% attaining CR (complete response) and 70% attaining PR (partial response).

As of the cutoff date of June 7, 2019, 71% of the 53 evaluable patients in cohort 2 demonstrated tumor burden. The ORR was 34%, with 6% attaining CR and 28% attaining PR.

Only 5% of enrolled FL patients discontinued treatment due to treatment-related adverse events, while 9% had dose reductions due to treatment-related AEs. 17% of the patients reported treatment-related AEs of >= Grade 3, which included thrombocytopenia in 3% patients, anemia in 2% patients, asthenia in 2% patients, vomiting in 1% patients and fatigue in 1% patients.

While these numbers may not be exceptional, we need to note that the involved patients are those who have exhausted most of the treatment options. It should also be noted that FL patients have been living for longer time periods. In this backdrop, a chemotherapy-free regimen can definitely help improve their overall quality of life.

According to Epizyme estimates, around 36,000 FL patients are undergoing treatment in the U.S. across all lines of therapy. Out of these, 12,000 patients are in third-line plus treatment setting. With EZH2 mutations affecting almost 20% of the total FL population, Tazemetostat monotherapy expects to target a decent market opportunity in this indication.

Label expansion in earlier lines of treatment and new indications may further boost Tazemetostat's revenue potential

Going beyond monotherapy, Epizyme plans to commence a study in the second half of 2019 to evaluate Tazemetostat + rituximab regimen in third-line plus FL setting. The company also plans to commence another study in the second half of 2019 to evaluate Tazemetostat + lenalidomide + rituximab in the second line FL setting. This will expand the addressable market opportunity in the U.S. by 12,000 patients. Epizyme is planning with Lymphoma Study Association to commence a trial to study Tazemetostat + R-CHOP therapy in front-line FL patients. Success in this trial can further expand the company's addressable market in the U.S. by 13,000 FL patients.

Besides ES and FL, Epizyme plans to commence safety studies for Tazemetostat in combination with abiraterone/enzalutamide in platinum-resistant castration-resistant prostate cancer in mid-2019. The company also plans to initiate another safety study for Tazemetostat in combination with PARP inhibitors in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer in the second half of 2019.

Epizyme can prove to be an attractive acquisition target

Epizyme has entered into strategic collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies such as Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) through subsidiary Genentech, and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) as well as with research alliances such as LYSA. These collaborations can be seen as a kind of validation of the company's discovery platform.

In this backdrop, Epizyme can be picked up as an acquisition target in future years. The possibility of being acquired by existing collaboration partners is generally high, considering that they are somewhat aware of the functioning and culture of the company.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee believes Epizyme to be a good acquisition target for several big pharma and has forecasted consideration of around $2.0 billion for the deal.

Epizyme has sufficient cash to fund its operations until March 2021

At the end of the first quarter, Epizyme had a cash balance of $371.1 million. The company has received $238.3 million from strategic collaborations till date. The company does not carry any debt on its balance sheet.

Based on its cash burn rate, Epizyme expects its cash balance to support its operations, including key clinical and regulatory milestones of Tazemetostat as well as its commercial launch in ES and FL indications, till end of March 2021. I believe this is a fair estimate of the financial situation of the company.

Certain risks have to be considered prior to picking up Epizyme

The fate of Epizyme is closely tied to that of the already submitted Tazemetostat NDA in ES indication and the planned NDA in FL indication.

I am a tad bit worried about the FDA not accepting Tazemetostat NDA in ES indication for review, considering that the ORR in the pivotal, uncontrolled, open-label Phase 2 trial was just 15%. Increasingly, fingers are being pointed at FDA for approving cancer drugs at a faster pace, without a thorough evaluation of their efficacy and safety profile. FDA is also criticized for allowing surrogate endpoints such as progression-free survival and treatment response rate to demonstrate efficacy. These endpoints have been seen to be unreliable indicators of overall survival. JAMA Internal Medicine research has shown that only 19 of the 93 cancer medicines approved through the accelerated approval process, demonstrated improvement in overall survival in confirmatory studies.

In case the FDA accepts the NDA and approves it, still pricing and access may also prove to be a challenge for Tazemetostat. Tazemetostat is most likely to be a very expensive drug, considering the very small size of its targeted patient population in ES indication.

Epizyme has sufficient cash to sustain its operations till the end of the first quarter of 2021. However, it should be remembered that clinical-stage and early commercial-stage biotech companies generally raise capital after positive readouts and regulatory decisions. So, in case of an FDA approval for Tazemetostat in ES indication, Epizyme may resort to capital raise, thereby diluting equity.

Despite these risks, I believe Epizyme is a promising pick in 2019

Trading at a P/B of 3.19x, Epizyme may seem to be a cheap stock, considering the sky-high valuations in the biotech industry. However, the low valuation may be due to the exceptionally high risk inherent in this stock, considering the lack of commercialized assets, proven technology platform, or potential commercial launch in 2019. However, I have high hopes from the upcoming field of epigenetics.

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of Epizyme as $19.00, 48.67% higher than its close on July 18. The stock's 52-week high price is $16.59. Hence, a target price of $19.00 does not seem implausible after FDA approval of Tazemetostat in ES.

In this backdrop, I believe Epizyme can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.