Saudi's Shuffle: Oil Inventories And Exports YTD

Oil exports while stable YOY overall have been redirected from US to China.

(We recently published our Q2 2019 letter here updating our oil thesis, and invite readers to read it for further context).

There's been much talk about Saudi Arabia and whether it is "doing enough" to rebalance the oil market. Let's take a look at the most recent data given JODI's update (figures to May) to see what it's actually doing.

Saudi's crude production continues to trend downwards and from all indications will stay below 10M bpd. After a significant ramp last year (peaking at ~11.4M bpd), Saudi's production has averaged 10.1M bpd (Q1) and 10.0M bpd (April & May) this year, close to its 2018 averages for the same period. It's likely kept it below June, and has signaled for July and August, the plan remains the same. That's the supply side.

On the demand side, exports have stayed relatively flat at 7.2M bpd vs. 7.1M bpd (Q1 YOY comparison), and unchanged for April/May at 7.1M bpd. Moreover, domestic demand and refinery throughput has stayed relatively stable at ~2.9-3.0M bpd.

Yet Saudi Arabia's oil inventories continue to dwindle, having dropped 53M barrels since January 2018, 18M barrels alone in 2019 YTD. Much of this is because at anything less than 10M bpd in production, Saudi inventories will continue to draw because it's prioritized supplying customers over maintaining a larger reserve.

Not just any customer though, but specifically the Chinese customer, as Saudi shipments to China have increased at the expense of the US.

Thus, a few things to note. First, it's not that the Saudis have constrained exports YTD 2019. In reality, they've continued to ship the same amount as they have in 2018, but they have redirected those shipments away from the US, where the inventory builds have been the largest, to China, where refinery capacity has increased since the beginning of the year. We expect the increase in China exports to structurally continue given Saudi's recent commitments.

Second, the decline in Saudi inventories coincides with its earlier decision to undertake the IPO of Saudi Aramco. In the end, decreasing inventories on hand reduces the capital expenditures necessary to store those excess barrels, improving cash flows and the balance sheet ahead of its partial sale.

Third, drawing inventory tightens overall supplies further, allowing the Saudis to eventually relinquish the responsibility of being the supplier of last resort, and the costs associated with that role. Ultimately, if we continue to see the Saudis announce sub-10M bpd production profiles, we'll expect to see Saudi inventories to fall further.

