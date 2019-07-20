Expectations Are Lower For Texas Instruments Ahead Of Earnings Report

The company has performed very well in the last few years and the stock has followed suit.

Chip manufacturers, like the market, struggled in 2018. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) lost 7.81% over the course of the year and it was down almost 15% after the selloff on Christmas Eve. Those figures were both slightly worse than the figures for the S&P 500. Since the beginning of 2019, chip companies have outperformed the overall market and the SOX is up over 32% compared to the S&P’s gain of 19.5%.

Texas Instruments (TXN) is one of the heaviest weighted stocks in the SOX and it has outperformed the overall market with a year-to-date gain of 27.3%. The company is set to announce second-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday and the expectations for the company seem to be lower than they have been in the recent past.

Analysts expect Texas Instruments to report earnings of $1.22 for the second quarter and that is down from $1.35 in the second quarter of 2018 and it is down from the $1.25 EPS in the first quarter. Analysts expect earnings to be down by 5% for 2019 as a whole. Over the last three years, the company has been able to grow earnings by an average of 26% per year. First-quarter earnings were up compared to Q1 2018, but only by 4%.

Revenue has increased by an average of 8% per year over the last three years, but it was down by 5% in the first quarter. The current revenue estimate is for $3.6 billion and that is down 10.4% from the second quarter of 2018.

One thing that really jumps out about Texas Instruments is its management efficiency measurements. The company boasts a return on equity of 55.6% and return on assets of 23.1%. The profit margin is at 34.8% and the operating margin is at 41.4%. All of these figures are well above average for the overall market and within the semiconductor industry.

A couple of other fundamental stats stood out from the company’s website. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 15 years in a row and the current yield is approximately 2.6%. In 2018, the company produced $6.1 billion in free cash flow and that represented 38.4% of total revenue.

What all of these fundamental statistics indicate to me is that Texas Instruments is a very well run company.

The 2019 Rally Has Some Indicators in Overbought Territory

Texas Instruments has bounced back from a rough 2018 which saw the stock fall 13.75%. Since the selloff on Christmas Eve, the stock is up just up 37% through Thursday. The strong rally had moved the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings into overbought territory in late April, but a little pullback in May moved the indicators down. The stochastic readings have since moved back up into overbought territory while the RSI is slightly below the 70 level.

Looking back at different periods on the chart, seeing the stock in overbought territory hasn’t really meant much. We see that in September 2017, both of the indicators moved into overbought territory with the stock trading around $80. The indicators remained in overbought territory until January 2018 when the stock hit a high of $116.04.

We see that the stock dropped below its 52-week moving average back in the fourth quarter and then dropped briefly below the 104-week in October and again in December. Those breaks of the 104-week were the first such events since similar brief drops in the summer of 2015 and January 2016. The four instances I just mentioned are the only breaks of the long-term moving average since the beginning of 2013.

Sentiment Toward Texas Instruments Growing More Bearish

Despite the solid fundamentals and the strong price performance, the sentiment toward Texas Instruments has been growing more bearish in the last few months. Looking at the analysts’ ratings, the short interest ratio, and the put/call ratio, all three of these indicators are skewed toward the bearish side.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there are 34 analysts following the stock at this time. There are 12 “buy” ratings, 20 “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of only 35.3% and that is well below the average buy percentage.

Looking back at some notes from January when the company was getting ready to release earnings, there were 14 “buy” ratings, 17 “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This tells us that analysts have become a little more bearish on the stock.

The current short interest ratio is at 4.47 and the ratio has been increasing in recent months. If we look at the table below from the Nasdaq’s website, we see that the ratio was only at 2.38 at the end of 2018. The number of shares sold short is approximately the same, but the average daily trading volume is lower now than it was back then.

The current short interest ratio is the highest it has been in the past year and I took note of how the number of shares sold short has jumped by 17.5% since the end of April. Like the analysts' ratings, the short sellers have grown more bearish on Texas Instruments in recent months.

The put/call ratio for Texas Instruments is currently at 0.99. There are 72,844 puts open at this time and 73,543 calls open. The ratio isn’t tremendously high, but it is a little higher than average. The ratio is higher than the 0.0.79 reading we saw in April when the company announced first-quarter results. Something that did jump out at me though was the total open interest is considerably lower than it was in April. There were over 140,000 calls open back on April 23.

My Overall Take on Texas Instruments

For the long term, I am bullish on Texas Instruments. The fundamentals are just too impressive to be bearish on the company - especially the management efficiency measurements.

The stock is clearly in an upward trend, but it is in overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic readings. As I expressed earlier, I’m not sure that really matters for Texas Instruments.

As a contrarian, I love the fact that the sentiment has become more bearish in recent months. This leaves investors on the sidelines that can turn bullish and add buying pressure to the stock.

My theory has always been that the fundamentals tell us what stocks to buy, but the technical picture and the sentiment tell us when to buy it. With Texas Instruments, I am getting mixed signals. The sentiment tells me it’s a good time to buy the stock, but the technicals are suggesting that a little bit of caution is warranted. If I already owned the stock, I certainly wouldn’t be looking to sell it right now. Seeing that I don’t own the stock, I’m not sure I want to buy it ahead of the earnings report either.

Looking at the last few years, the company has beaten estimates in each of the last six earnings reports, but it hasn’t always helped move the stock higher afterwards. We saw the stock drop in January 2018, July 2018 and again after the April report. Conversely, we saw the stock rise after earnings in April 2018, October 2018, and in January.

This leads me to believe you don’t really need to buy the stock before the earnings report. If the stock does pullback after earnings, I would certainly be looking to buy it on a dip.

