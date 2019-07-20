Maiden Dividend Highlights Real Value At Kenmare, Trading At 5x Earnings

Current expansion projects will be largely cash neutral through 2020, but then set the stage of increased production and improved unit costs and perhaps material cash returns from Q4 2020.

Business results continue to be favorable and the elimination of net debt and upcoming capacity expansion should lift earnings and reduce risk.

Miner Kenmare Resources trades at 5x earnings. It has a net cash position and is likely to pay a maiden dividend this fall, highlighting the value of the business.

Kenmare Resources (OTC:KMRPF) is a mining business. The company's primary operations are in Mozambique, it is headquartered in Ireland, reports in dollars and is listed primarily in the U.K. and Ireland.

The company produces titanium feedstocks and zircon and has a relatively large 7% share of global supply. They estimate they have over 100 year of reserves at current production rates. Titanium feedstock ilmenite creates whiteness and opacity in various products including paint, paper and plastics. Zircon is used in ceramics (tiles and sanitary ware) and favored for its whiteness, opacity and shock resistance. The mine typically produces at just under a million tonnes of ilmenite and 45,000 tonnes of zircon in a typical year. Though, production is being expanded (see below).

Source: Kenmare Resources Investor Relations

Valuation Support

There are several reasons to be excited about Kenmare Resources as an investment:

It trades at 5x 2018 earnings and earnings may increase this year due to improving pricing and elimination of net debt ($3.5M net cash at H1).

The company is expected to pay a maiden dividend in October, achieving an estimated 3.8% dividend yield.

Once the current capex wave is complete, sustaining capex is closer to $20M, producing roughly $90M in FCF for a 34% FCF yield in 2021.

The company also trades well below the book value of its assets. It currently trades at 0.35x book.

The reduction in debt in recent years to a positive net cash position reduces financial leverage.

Strong Pricing In Core Products

Source: Kenmare 2018 Annual Report

In the company's H1 2019 production report (11 July 2019), the company confirmed guidance with improving pricing for the core product of illuminite and stable zircon pricing. Note the recent almost doubling of zircon pricing has helped profitability even though it's essentially a by-product. Note H1 shipments were lower than expected due to lower grades being mined, implying a stronger H2. Cyclone Idai also impacted shipment timing within H1, though it had no permanent impact on the company's operations.

Production Expansion

The company is working to expand production around 20% at a cost of approximately $145M across two projects. This expansion brings the mineral separation plant up to capacity and reduces unit costs. This is important given the relevance of fixed costs to the business. Completion is expected by late 2020. No major capital projects are expected in 2021-2023.

Source: 2019 Kenmare Resources April 2019 Presentation

Source: 2019 Kenmare Resources Investor Site Visit Presentation

And as a result of the above work, output is expected to step up materially in 2021 and beyond.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

Maiden Dividend

The company expects to pay a maiden dividend in October. At a minimum payout, per the company's guidance, of 20% of profits, that annual dividend would represent approximately 7.2p per share based on 2018's results and a 3.5% yield on the current 206p share price. Furthermore, the company is currently completing various capital projects, these are consuming cash. Once complete, these may provide an opportunity to further raise profits and therefore increase the dividend.

Expected Cash Flow

We can walk through the cash flow characteristics of the business over the coming years. We should note that pricing and volumes are key assumptions, but both are expected to trend favorably in 2019. From 2021, $90M of FCF would represent a 34% FCF yield on the current price.

Year 2018 2019e 2020e 2021e Operating cash flow $92M $92M $92M $110M Interest expense -$5M 0 0 0 Capex (inc. growth projects '18-'20) -$40M -$85M -$100M -$20M Free Cash Flow +$47M +$7M -$8M +$90M

Source: author's estimates

Key assumptions

Holding operating cash flow constant, then doing a simple 20% operating cash flow ramp in 2021. This is likely too conservative given operational leverage (see below).

Moving interest cost to zero as net cash is positive.

Assuming $20M underlying capex in addition to specific projects (management guidance is $20M-$25M as of 2019 site visit).

Operating Leverage

Kenmare expects to expand production around 20% with their current capex projects. In the table above, for simplicity/transparency, I assume just a 20% bump in cash flow from this. That is likely too conservative. Management states that 75%-80% of costs are fixed in their 2019 site visit presentation and that the two capex projects will raise opex by $13M/year. Revenue is $262M so a 20% increase in revenue from the expanded production (at 2018 prices) adds $52M to the topline. Assuming 20% marginal costs with the remainder fixed suggests a +$41M pre-tax contribution from the expansion, raising profit ~80% from current levels. Deducting the company's $13M incremental opex number from estimated incremental revenue gets to a similar figure.

Of course, pricing may change in the interim, but it's likely the operating leverage from the expansion is a source of further upside for investors. If this analysis is broadly correct, then the step up in cash flow is closer to +$40M than the +$18M estimated above. Suggesting FCF of ~$110M in 2021 at which point the business would be trading at 2.6x estimated FCF in 2 years' time.

Execution and Acquisition Risk

As with any miner, the story carries execution risk. First, the capex projects must be complete on time and budget, though the company's track record is strong here. You can see a video that explains one of the capex projects here. Also, of course, volumes and pricing for end products are tough to predict, but are currently trending favorably. Again, the current valuation appears to offer ample compensation for these risks.

The other mild concern I have with this investment is simply a 'takeunder'. There is potential for an acquirer to perhaps acquire the business at a 30% premium to the current price, which appears severely depressed. Although this might be considered a good deal in the short term, it could substantially limit the long-term upside for shareholders if the above analysis is correct.

Currency Implications

While not central to the thesis, it is of note that the company's earnings and the bulk of operations are essentially in dollars and it appears attractive to invest through the UK listing and thereby hold the company in pounds. The pound is currently very weak, but the underlying earnings are relatively strong due to currency conversion as they are in dollars. Thus, as the pound weakens relative to the U.S. dollar, the share price should rise, all else equal.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Kenmare Resources appears well managed and attractive on static multiples. Capex expansion and favorable pricing may position the business more favorably in the coming years. It is hard to ignore a business (even a miner) trading at 5x earnings. Plus with earnings likely to mechanically increase in 2019 due to the paydown of net debt and improving pricing. There is the prospect of improvements beyond in late 2020 due to capacity expansion and improved fixed-cost economics.

Also, please note that though the company is listed in the U.S., you might consider the potentially more liquid European listings if purchasing the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMRPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note - I currently hold the stock's London listing KMR.L as I believe it to be more liquid than the US listing