Carrizo Oil & Gas: Reviewing Its Acquisition By Callon Petroleum

Due to Callon's share price drop after the deal was announced, there is only a minimal acquisition premium now.

Carrizo is being acquired by Callon in an all-stock deal that gives Carrizo's common shareholders 46% of the combined company.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) announced that it was being acquired by Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in an all-stock deal that gives Carrizo's common shareholders 46% of the combined company. This article will look at the deal from Carrizo's perspective.

The Deal

Callon's offer to acquire Carrizo involves exchanging 2.05 Callon shares for each share of Carrizo's common stock. This worked out to a value of $13.12 per Carrizo share based on Callon's price prior to the deal announcement. Callon shareholders would end up with around 54% of the combined company, while Carrizo shareholders would end up with around 46% of the combined company.

Carrizo's enterprise value at the time of the deal announcement looked to be slightly higher than Callon's, but since Carrizo has more debt and preferred shares, Carrizo's common shareholders would end up with less of the company. Callon also was trading at a higher EV/EBITDAX multiple than Carrizo, likely due to its status as a Permian pure-play and its slightly higher amount of drilling inventory. More of Callon's value (compared to Carrizo's) is in its undeveloped acreage as its production is lower than Carrizo's.

Source: Callon Petroleum

Callon's and Carrizo's managements expect the deal to generate $65 million to $80 million in annual run-rate operational synergies and reduce the combined annual cash G&A expense by $35 million to $45 million.

Updated 2019 Outlook

At around $56 WTI oil in 2019, Carrizo may now generate around $979 million in oil and gas revenue. The realized prices for NGLs and natural gas (the portion from its Delaware Basin operations) are pretty weak at the moment, although 63% of its production is oil.

Carrizo's hedges have around neutral value at current strip prices since its oil hedges are mostly structured to allow for significant upside (with a ceiling of $74.23) and have a floor that kicks in at $50.96.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 15,475,635 $56.00 $867 NGLs 4,175,965 $17.00 $71 Natural Gas 29,477,400 $1.40 $41 Hedge Value $0 Total Revenue $979

As a result, Carrizo (as a standalone company) is expected to deliver around $690 million in EBITDA. This would lead to Carrizo having approximately $30 million in positive cash flow during 2019 after factoring out interest, capex and preferred dividends.

$ Million Revenue $979 Less: Production Expenses $175 Less: Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $62 Less: Cash G&A $52 EBITDA $690

Valuation

Callon's offer for Carrizo placed a value of $13.12 on Carrizo's shares based on 2.05 Callon shares for each Carrizo share. This results in a total deal valuation that is 4.4x Carrizo's projected unhedged EBITDAX for 2019 (and would have been around 4.2x its projected unhedged EBITDAX when the deal was announced as oil prices have dropped a bit since then). That price would have been fair in the current environment, but Callon's share price plummeted after the deal was announced.

Callon's current share price is $4.80, which would make Carrizo's value based on the deal around $9.84 per share now. This is around 3.9x Carrizo's projected unhedged EBITDAX (based on current strip prices), which is not really a premium compared to where Carrizo was trading before the deal was announced. Carrizo's stock likely would have dropped below $10 anyway (with no deal) due to the decline in oil prices this week. It doesn't seem like Carrizo's share price will be affected much whether the deal goes through or not.

Conclusion

Due to the drop in Callon's price after its deal to acquire Carrizo was announced, there is no more than a minimal acquisition premium now. Thus, from the perspective of Carrizo's shareholders, there isn't that much to get excited about.

The primary benefit to Carrizo's shareholders would appear to be less risk (assuming the company's integration goes smoothly). I believe Callon's year-end leverage was projected to be around 0.4x lower than Carrizo's (including preferred shares), so there is slight deleveraging there. As well, the projected savings would result in the oil breakeven point dropping by a few dollars, making it a more competitive company going forward.

The lower risk and lower breakeven point probably turn the deal into a modest positive for Carrizo shareholders (compared to going it alone).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.