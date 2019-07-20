Medallia: A Very Interesting IPO

I like the concept of the business and the potential, yet would like to see a small pullback before joining the ride.

Following a huge move higher on the opening day, most of the appeal has been gone, as this is a stock to watch in the quarters to come.

Medallia has gone public in an offering which is a great success, as SaaS, software and strong growth make for an appealing offering.

Medallia (MDLA) has gone public as this SaaS software business has seen a very successful offering which is no surprise given the appealing end markets and the recent improvements in terms of growth and margins, making me upbeat on the prospects of the firm. This is especially the case if we take into account the reasonable valuation multiples, at least at the offer price.

At levels around the offer price, or just above that, I would be happy to buy some shares, yet with a first-day move bringing shares to $35 currently, my enthusiasm has cooled down meaningfully. Following a 70% move higher, most of the appeal has been diminished, but this remains an inherently interesting business to watch in the quarters to come.

A Software Platform

Medallia claims to have created a new category within enterprise software which it calls experience management. The company has developed a SaaS platform named after the company, which captures experience data from fields emitted by both customers and employees. The company is doing this in order to understand and manage omni-channel experiences.

These signals are thereafter analysed by a proprietary artificial intelligence technology used to analyse both structured and unstructured data across human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Customers use these services to improve the business by reducing churn, provide cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and create promoters for the business.

The platform captures and analyses about 5 billion experiences per annum currently with far higher number of calculations. The idea is really compelling and this is the key reason why large companies across the global have adopted this solution. The company furthermore believes that this is a new way of managing customers and employees and might disrupt ERP and CRM systems as we known them today. The predecessor of the company was founded in 2000, yet the company in its current form has only been around since 2010.

The IPO And Valuation Talks

Medallia aimed to sell 14.5 million shares in a price range between $16 and $18 per share. Most of the shares are sold by the company, although selling shareholders are offering 1.17 million shares in the offering. Strong demand led to shares being finally sold at $21 per share, resulting in the company raising $280 million in gross proceeds.

Following the offering, there are 121.6 million shares outstanding which value equity of the company at $2.55 billion at the offer price. With $133 million in net cash holdings ahead of the offering and taking into account net offer proceeds, I peg net cash balances at $400 million following the offering, for an operating asset valuation of $2.15 billion at the offer price.

The concept of the business looks rather compelling, and in that light, I am not that impressed with the growth of the business. The company has quite a size already with $261 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $71 million. Sales growth of 20% is not that impressive in my book, with sales increasing to $313 million in 2018. Operating losses increased to $80 million, while coming down on a relative basis.

What is impressive is the recent momentum with first-quarter sales up more than 32% to $93.6 million as the company delivered on a very strong cost control across the board, with absolute expenses down on an annual basis despite the strong growth. This meant that operating losses for the quarter narrowed from $27 to $2 million, a very impressive performance if you ask me. With annualised sales running easily at around $400 million at this pace this year, the valuation at 5.5 times sales looks very attractive if you ask me.

The customer base of 565 by the end of the first quarter looks not that high, but note that it includes about a third of the Fortune 100 list, meaning that the company focuses on relatively larger customers. Notably, the combination of increasing growth in combination with narrowing losses is what is rather compelling.

With shares opening at around $35 and change, the picture has changed quite meaningfully in terms of the valuation. At this level, equity is valued at $4.2 billion, for operating asset valuation of $3.8 billion which coincides with a 10 times sales multiple. That is enough of a multiple for me given the 30% growth rate, although I am very much impressed with the recent operational performance.

Final Thoughts

Of interest is that the company aimed to go public in 2018, and even earlier if I remember correctly, but the state of the markets and actual operating performance did not make for perfect timing at the time. Today's hot market and improved operational performance certainly does, as this is what has made the public offering a solid success.

Risks include of course losses, but that is no risk given the strong balance sheet and the fact that losses are coming down so rapidly. On the contrary, with losses coming down, thanks to great cost control, it is even more encouraging to see revenue growth accelerating. Note that the solution and business model of the company is relatively new which means that long-term success of the solutions are far from a given, yet the concept looks good and clients are clearly happy as revenues from existing customers continue to increase as well.

The other risks include that of competition and specific issues relating to privacy and security, yet we have to understand that the potential market size, current growth and great leverage on the bottom line provide sufficient reasons to become upbeat on the long term of the business as well if you ask me.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.