Key Takeaways From A Follow-Up Phone Call With Scynexis CEO

Another interim analysis of FURI and CARES trials could be released in H1 2020 at the ECCMID conference.

Data so far shows that Scynexis clearly has a novel oral antifungal asset, which can be used in both outpatient and hospitalized patient settings.

I expect LPAD designation to be granted to both FURI and CARES trials before the end of this year.

I had an hour phone conversation with Scynexis (SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti last week. Key takeaways are summarized below.

Data so far shows that Scynexis clearly has a novel antifungal asset, which can be used in both outpatient and hospitalized patient settings. The oral form of Ibrexafungerp (Ibra) showed good efficacy against refractory invasive candida infections, so the concern that there is no IV form is alleviated. Oral form achieved good blood and tissue levels in hospitalized patients.

Recent Candida Auris data has provided the company visibility in the scientific community and the media. Up to 4-5% of Candida infections may be Candida Auris; the number can be as high as 20% in certain countries. The mortality could be 60% in Candida Auris infections. Candida Auris infections are a serious concern because unlike other Candida infections, it can be transmitted from patient to patient by contact. CARES study in C. Auris was started in Oct. 2018, and data from the first two patients was released this year. So far, no resistance has been observed for oral Ibra in C. Auris.

Acute vulvovaginal candidiasis, VVC, pivotal program is moving very fast, and data is expected in H1 2020 (at the ACOG conference?). The NDA submission for acute VVC is expected in 2H 2020, and potential approval in 2021. The goal is not trying to replace oral fluconazole in acute VVC. The company is positioning oral Ibra in acute VVC where oral fluconazole has not worked well. An advantage over oral fluconazole (apart from increased efficacy) is no developmental risk to the embryo in preclinical studies. Fluconazole can cause spontaneous abortion and congenital abnormalities, so caution needed while treating females of reproductive age and VVC.

Recurrent VVC indication is a longer pivotal study due to a longer follow-up of nine months. Data is expected in 2021, followed by sNDA submission in 2H, 2021.

Invasive aspergillosis: Phase 2 study of oral Ibra and voriconazole started in Q4 2018.

More update on Refractory Invasive fungal infections (IFIs)

FURI trial: Data from the first 20 patients was released in January this year. All patients were refractory to standard of care (SOC) antifungals. 85% responded to the oral form. One patient had a perforated duodenal ulcer and retroperitoneal (RP) abscess. He had no response to micafungin for 3-4 weeks and was given oral Ibra. After 17 days of treatment, RP abscess was treated successfully. There was a good response to oral form due to its fungicidal action and good penetration in the abscess and intra-abdominal space.

The second patient had invasive esophageal candidiasis for 10 years and failed all antifungals. Peg tube had to be inserted since he couldn't swallow due to pain. He was given oral Ibra, and the infection cleared after 54 days of treatment. Peg tube was removed after the response. This was a very important case as the patient contacted the principal investigator and the media that oral form had made a difference in his life as he could now eat.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in FURI trial, LPAD eligibility, and discussions ongoing with the FDA about LPAD (the LPAD was presented in the FDA LPAD workshop last Friday); LPAD timeline not available yet. FURI is designed as a pivotal trial, but the FDA will decide when there is enough data to qualify for pivotal status, so the company is focused on collecting more data.

CARES study: Enrollment ongoing, designed to be pivotal, and LPAD eligibility being discussed with the FDA. The LPAD was presented in the FDA LPAD workshop last Friday. I expect LPAD designation to be granted to both FURI and CARES trials before the end of this year.

IMP: Another interim analysis is planned for both FURI and CARES trials, but the timeline not being provided at present (possible dates, ECCMID conference April 2020).

The company is developing both oral and capsule forms of Ibra. The two forms may help in price differentiation when approved, e.g. tablet form may be more suitable for outpatient treatment and capsule form for hospitalized patients (easier to administer, as tablets need to be crushed if the patient is not able to take them orally). More decisions on this will be made later.

The company is still working on developing IV liposomal form of Ibra, but is telling investors to focus on oral form as it has shown success in hospitalized sick patients and provided good blood and tissue levels. IV form is still in the preclinical stage. No guidance is being issued when the clinical study will start.

Oral antifungals can be very successful as shown by the precedence of posaconazole (NOXAFIL, Merck (NYSE:MRK)) which had $700M in annual sales. This example proves that oral antifungals can be very successful in hospitalized patients and IV form is not always needed. Antifungals have shown better sales trajectory (higher daily pricing and longer duration of therapy) than antibacterials recently.

Plans for Pneumocystis, PCP pneumonia

Currently, these immunocompromised patients are given two different antifungals for prophylaxis (an azole for aspergillus and bactrim for PCP). Bactrim itself is immunocompromised and has bone marrow toxicity. Ibra can replace both these SOC drugs and is safer. The management is collecting more data in prophylaxis and treatment of PCP pneumonia before starting larger studies in this indication (preclinical studies showed reduced infection and increased survival).

Competition in IFI

Compared to Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX): Cidara's drug is not a new class. It is a long-acting echinocandin drug (once weekly rather than daily). It has done in vitro studies in C. Auris and published it, but no clinical data yet. Patients have to still go to an infusion center weekly to get the drug, and oral Ibra can be taken easily by patients as outpatient. Amplyx (private company) has done a pilot study in aspergillosis and is planning it in C. Auris. F2G (pvt. company) is developing an antifungal, but not much going on. Scynexis has the most advanced clinical data in IFI in hospitalized patients.

Competition in VVC

Mycovia: Developing an azole class antifungal in recurrent VVC, not in acute VVC (the program started last year). SCYX is ahead in recurrent VVC indication too.

Pricing

The company is in discussions with payors. Payors think $350-$450/day is suitable for acute VVC. Dose for IFI is 25% higher than acute VVC, so expected price/day= $450-$600/day.

Other possible indications where oral Ibra may be a good candidate in the future may expand target markets: Chronic aspergillosis, and chronic candidiasis.

The company is well-funded past acute VVC NDA submission in 2H 2020.

