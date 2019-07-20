Precious Metals Move Could Be Only Getting Started

In the precious metals sector, we remain long the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). The beauty of being long ETFs is that we are not opening ourselves up to any type of company risk. We remain long basically the commodities (gold and silver) and a basket of established gold mining companies. We understand that there most likely will be mining companies that will outperform the likes of GDX and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), but we have decided not to go down the route of picking individual mining companies for our portfolio for the rest of this bull run in precious metals.

The problem with investing in mining companies is that many unforeseen circumstances can derail the respective investment. Scenarios such as a staff strike, a government shutdown or even a mine collapse can all affect the potential output of a gold mining company. Investing in something like VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF minimizes this risk as the fund holds a sizable basket of established gold miners.

Gold this week managed to trade above $1,450 an ounce which took place on the 19th (Friday). We believe the pattern has changed for the yellow metal as well as silver and the mining sector. Our subscribers will know that we focus on cycle analysis to a large extent in this asset class. However, when patterns change (like we saw in 2011), many times the best course of action is a buy and hold strategy. In saying this, we acknowledge that there will be traders who will want to time their entries into this asset class. Therefore, let's look at how gold, silver and the mining complex are cycling at present.

We always like to go to the weekly (intermediate) charts. Intermediate lows are easier to spot in an uptrending market than daily cycle lows.

Based off our cycle work, we believe gold last printed its intermediate cycle low in August of 2018 and then subsequently in the final week of April this year. This means we have just completed week 11 of gold's broader intermediate cycle. Even if this intermediate cycle turns out to be a shorter cycle than the one previous, we cannot foresee an intermediate top anytime soon irrespective of how overbought the technicals may look at present. In the August cycle, price didn't print an intermediate top until week 27. This is why we are not interested in "trading" this sector at present.

The silver weekly chart looks even more encouraging as it is far earlier in its present intermediate cycle (just after completing week 7). The bullish engulfing weekly candle that we witnessed this week really looks encouraging with respect to higher prices going forward. The price of silver actually surpassed $16.60 an ounce this week before finally settling some $0.41 per ounce below. The encouraging aspect here is that we still are very early in the intermediate cycles in this sector. We do not foresee an intermediate top anytime soon.

From a miners' perspective, we are on week 11 of this broader intermediate cycle. Look at how steep though the rally has been out of that April low. Price has not enjoyed this type of trajectory for many years. Furthermore, price now looks like it has broken out of the multi-year consolidation area which it had been stuck in for well over two years. Again, we would caution traders not to try and trade a potential intermediate decline here. The RSI indicator, for example, could easily remain overbought for months on end before turning over. Steady as she goes.

To sum up, despite the ultra bullish week we had this week in the precious metals sector, we have no interest in trying to trade this complex going forward. We believe we could easily see a sustained trending move in this complex (with limited down-moves) like we had back in 2011. Remaining long our present positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GDX, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.