Silver Prices Prepare For Blastoff

Gold has been the center of attention and silver has been left behind. The tide is turning, and silver prices should make some serious gains from here.

Background

In January 2019, we penned an article entitled: Is The Future For Silver Shiny Or Not?. In which, we said:

1. Every picture tells a story, so we will take a quick look at the chart of silver's progress, and it is not a pretty sight.

2. There have been a number of rallies which have added some cheer for silver bugs to celebrate, but these rallies didn't have the legs to mount a serious challenge to previous all-time highs and in hindsight turned out to be head fakes.

We are now seven months further down the line and the ugly face of silver appears to be undergoing a face lift.

Ten-year silver chart

The last eight years have been dismal for silver and silver miners, as we can see that the bears were in control from 2011 to 2016. From 2016 to 2019, silver has been range bound. A breakout above the $20.00/Oz mark would really set this market on fire.

One-year chart of silver

Higher lows are being formed, which is a positive indication of things to come. One of the technical indicators, the RSI, is now overbought as it is standing above "70," suggesting a pullback; however, any pullback could be shallow.

The Gold/Silver Ratio

This ratio currently stands at 89 ($1,423/$15.97), in January 2019, it was 83 ($1,293/$15.57), and it has been as high as 95. Although it is higher than it was at the start of the year, silver has made gains this week that suggests that it will now play catch up with the price of gold. This ratio is still extremely high and due a reversion, hopefully to around the 55/60 mark.

Conclusion

Gold has been the center of attention in the precious metals space and silver has been left behind. The tide is turning, and silver prices should make some serious gains from here.

If you are new to this sector of the market, then first of all acquire some physical gold and silver followed by a small number of quality precious metals stocks, and for those who are "old hands," the options market offers leverage and some spice to your trading strategy, but options are not for the faint-hearted.

As a trade, we did recommend a producer in an earlier article entitled: Silver Standard Is Now In The Bargain Basement: Buy. Since then, it has changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and the price has risen from $9.24 to $14.87, so it has performed reasonably well. Everything of course depends on the progress of the underlying commodities of gold and silver, but if they continue to make gains, then we would expect this stock to double in due course, so it is still a buy.

Your comments are very much appreciated as they do help to add some semblance of balance when debating a market sector which is in a state of flux.

