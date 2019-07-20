WTI Weekly: Re-Test Of Key Supply And Sell-Side Defense There

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher. This expectation did not play out as selling interest emerged early week forming structural sell excess near key resistance. Price discovery lower then developed through Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 54.85s, near Sharedata’s weekly 1st standard deviation low target ahead of Friday’s auction, settling at 55.76s.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

14-19 July 2019

This week’s auction saw narrow balance trade early in Monday’s auction before buying interest, emerged, 60.34s, and a buy-side breakout attempt developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 60.92s, at/near last week’s key resistance. Structural sell excess developed there, driving price lower to 59.18s following Monday’s NY close. A minor retracement rally developed in Tuesday’s auction to 60.06s, before selling interest re-emerged, 59.99s, and sell-side continuation developed to 57.07s where sellers trapped into Tuesday’s NY close.

Another retracement rally ensued during Wednesday’s trade ahead of the EIA release (-3.1mil vs. -2.6mil expected) to 58.36s. Buyers trapped there before sell-side continuation developed to 56.21s at/near Sharedata’s average weekly range low target (56.53s) into Wednesday’s NY close. Structural buy excess developed amidst buying interest as balance trade developed into Thursday’s auction, 56.21s-57.45s. Buyers failed again, 56.74s, driving price lower in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 54.85s, near Sharedata’s weekly 1st standard deviation low target (55.15s). Structural buy excess developed, 54.85s-54.97s, late in Thursday’s auction, halting the sell-side sequence as buy-side rotation higher developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 55.76s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path did not play out as selling interest emerged upon the re-test of last week’s key resistance, 62.94s. The development of sell excess there was structural indication and warning that the buy-side sequence had terminated. Price discovery lower then developed to 54.85s near Sharedata’s weekly 1st standard deviation low target. This week’s rotation traded well beyond the average weekly range expectancy (368 ticks) closer to the weekly 2nd standard deviation expectancy (644 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week’s support, 54.85s-54.97s, will be key. It is likely the initial corrective wave from 60.94s is complete (within a larger incomplete three-wave correction). Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key support will target key supply overhead, 56.50s-58s/59.25s-60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key support will target key demand clusters below, 54.50s-53.50s/53s-51.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the buy-side phase (June-July 2019) completed at 60.94s or will continue. Given this week’s failure at key resistance, near-term bias (2-4 weeks), shifts sell-side, with the expectation to test major demand below, 53s-51.50s, from June 2019.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into early June where the price low was formed. Additionally, MM net long posture has begun to increase notably as of this week’s data while Open Interest (OI) appears to have bottomed and begun to rise. While generally requiring higher MM short posture, overall MM posture and OI are exhibiting characteristics consistent with structural low areas.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

Also noted recently, the MM net long length in gasoline reached bullish extreme posture. When looking at WTI, RBOB, and HO collectively, it was apparent that buy-side herding was developing in both WTI and a key refined product, gasoline, warranting caution on the buy-side near the April highs. While media punditry banged the drum recently about $100 oil and $3 gasoline, the market generated data told a different story. Gasoline has declined approximately 22% from 2.15, the April high, to June’s low, 1.66s, before rallying back toward $2 into July in tandem with WTI. MM net long posture within the complex reflects a similar nature to WTI.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

