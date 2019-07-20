XLE Weekly: Key Resistance Holds, Price Discovery Lower To 61.80s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

The primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery higher within the context of a near-term unsecured high. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as selling interest emerged early week at key resistance, driving price lower to 61.80s within key demand where buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of week’s end, closing at 62.76s.

14-19 July 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest early in Monday’s auction at/near key resistance, 64.66s, driving price lower through Monday’s trade to 63.72s. Buying interest emerged, 63.82s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as sell-side continuation developed in Tuesday, achieving a stopping point, 62.92s. Sellers trapped there, driving price modestly higher to 63.32s as buying interest emerged, 63.17s/63.26s, into Tuesday’s close. Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued in Wednesday’s trade to 62.42s where selling interest emerged into Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 61.18s, within key demand below. Sellers trapped there as structural buy excess formed, 61.80s-61.91s, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher then ensued to 62.47s into Thursday’s close where selling interest emerged. Thursday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as minor price discovery higher continued in Friday’s trade to 62.70s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 62.76s.

This week’s auction saw selling interest emerge at last week’s key resistance driving price lower to 61.80s within key demand. Within the larger context, this week’s sell-side phase developed within a larger corrective phase from 68.83s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s key supply, 62.60s-62.80s. Sell-side failure to defend this area will target key supply clusters overhead, 63.10s-63.30s/64s-64.20s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price through this key supply will target key demand clusters below, 61.60s-61.20s/60.75s-60.40s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is sell-side within the context of a likely incomplete corrective sequence from 68.83s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index bottomed into early June, consistent with the termination of the correction from April’s high. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. At present, sentiment is neutral in both the broad market and energy sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

