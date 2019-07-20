NG Weekly: Sell Response At Key Supply Before Price Discovery Lower To 2.24s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG's price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, at minimum to repair last week's unsecured high, 2.49s. This probability path did not play out as selling interest early week drove price lower out of last week's key cluster, 2.49s-2.44s, to 2.24s into Friday's auction, closing at 2.25s.

NinjaTrader

14-19 July 2019

This week's auction saw structural sell excess, 2.44s-2.42s, develop early in Monday's auction before selling interest emerged, 2.41s-2.38s, into Monday's NY close. Monday's late sellers held the auction as a sell-side breakdown developed in Tuesday's trade, driving price lower, achieving a stopping point, 2.30s, within key demand as sellers trapped into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late sellers failed to hold the auction as balance developed in Wednesday's trade, 2.34s-2.29s, probing Tuesday's low modestly. Thursday's auction saw buying interest at the balance high into the EIA release (+62 bcf v +65 bcf expected) as a buy-side breakout attempt failed, forming new structural excess, 2.35s-2.34s. Price discovery lower developed as the market flushed to 2.27s where selling interest emerged ahead of Thursday's NY close. Once again, late sellers failed to hold the auction as balance developed, 2.26s-2.29s, into Friday's trade before selling interest emerged, 2.27s, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.24s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 2.25s.

NinjaTrader

This week's primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as selling interest emerged early week within key supply, driving price lower to 2.24s at/near key demand below. This week's auction occurs within the context of a corrective phase following the structural low development within the four-year major demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s.

Looking ahead, this week's failure at supply and initial corrective phase implies further potential for price discovery lower as a corrective phase completes. Focus into next week centers upon market response to the key trade cluster, 2.26s-2.30s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher at this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 2.24s-2.22s/2.20s-2.18s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key supply cluster will target the key supply clusters overhead, 2.38s-2.44s/2.46s-2.48s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is sell-side within the context of a continuing corrective phase. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market finally revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate-term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture are showing signs of potential for structural low formation.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 56% decline from the November 2018 high, only in recent weeks has the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is also worth noting that MM net posture flip noted weeks ago continues (-147k contracts). This development implies that MM sentiment has finally turned to a bearish view as price reaches lows, most notably four-year demand, 2.20s-1.50s. In the last two instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. MM posture has now reached quantity needed to develop structural lows. This development is likely now underway.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.