Natural Gas: Bears Will Remain In Drivers Seat Until A Bonafide Sustained Heat Risk Develops In The Weather Outlook

Major weather pattern shift coming this weekend/early next week that will send the heat out West and noticeably cooler temperatures to the central and eastern U.S.

Next EIA report to be bullish with another below-average build amid current heat wave over much of the country; ~150 million people under Heat Advisory/Warning.

Investment Thesis

Bearish sentiment overall will continue to hang over the natural gas space until we begin to see more sustained heat/strong cooling demand in the weather outlook.

Natural gas prices fall Friday capping a decidedly bearish week as heat wave will be short-lived

The front-month August natural gas futures contract finished Friday down 1.50%, or 3.6 cents ($0.036), to $2.251. The September contract also settled lower 3.5 cents ($0.035) to $2.228. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month August contract over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 1.42% to $19.40.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower Friday 4.42% and 2.77% at $14.72 and $13.18, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher 3.87% and 2.61% at $166.09 and $31.41, respectively.

Thursday's EIA inventory build of 62 BCF, the first below-average build of the injection season

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 62 BCF for the week ending July 12, which fell within the trading range of 54 BCF to 83 BCF, but less than consensus estimates of 65 BCF. The build of 62 BCF for the week ending July 12 is compared to the 46 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 63 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,533 BCF vs. 2,242 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,676 BCF. That's 291 BCF higher than last year and 143 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of July 8-12.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Major heat episode to come to an end this weekend amid a significant pattern change that will send the heat out West and markedly cooler temperatures to the central and eastern U.S.

As many as 33 states (~150 million people) are under a Heat Advisory and/or Excessive Heat Warning from New Mexico to Maine as a dangerous combination of heat and high humidity levels (aided by a strong, elongated heat dome and strong southwest winds) have set the stage for a major heat wave across much of the country. Figure 4 below is a map showing the states across the central and eastern U.S. under a Heat Advisory and/or Excessive Heat Warning.

Source: NOAA

Widespread daytime highs in the 90s and 100s are taking place with record-challenging nighttime lows only falling into the upper 70s to 80s, providing little to no relief. Figure 5 below is a map showing the national heat indices at 5 pm CDT Friday.

Source: Mesonet

Despite the strong national cooling demand (CDDs) amid this major heat wave that's taking place across much of the country, natural gas prices continued its slide as the heat is not expected to last long. Once we get past this weekend, a weather pattern shift will take place that will include the heat shifting to the West U.S. This will allow for downstream troughing led by a strong surface cold front to move through the central and eastern U.S. (late this weekend into early next week) that will allow for the heat to relax and for temperatures to return closer to normal levels (and even falling below normal levels). In fact, the surface cold front that will past through in association with the broad cyclonic circulation will be strong enough to drop temperatures below normal levels across many locations over the central and eastern U.S. in the 3-8 day time frame. Figure 6 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 3-8 day (July 22-27) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 3-8 day (July 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

As we move forward in time, the forecast models are mixed with the American GFS model applying more cooling in the 9-13 day time frame than the European ECMWF model. Both models do, however, indicate a warmer lean in the 11-16 day time frame, but just not hot enough yet to trigger a natural gas rally. Overall, the ECMWF model is warmer in the 9-15 day time frame than the GFS model. Figure 8 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 9-16 day (July 28-August 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-15 day (July 27-August 3) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Thursday's EIA inventory report was bullish with the first below-average build of the injection season, but just barely. LNG exports is the only positive news for natural gas in terms of upside pressure on prices. Natural gas production remains strong. Given this well supplied market combined with a lack of sustained heat (cooling demand), the overall sentiment remains bearish. Forecast models led by the European model are indicating a warming trend to start the month of August in the 11-16 day time frame. This trend will be closely monitored over the weekend to see where things go. That said, the forecast would need to turn even hotter than current projections to spark a rally next week. My price range will be $2.10-2.40 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $17.00 and $21.00.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 12 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.