XLU Weekly: Consolidation At All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of a completed corrective phase to 58.94s into early July. This week’s primary expectation did not play out narrow, balance trade dominated the week’s auction before a re-test of key resistance at 61.29s developed into Friday’s auction, closing at 60.37s.

14-19 July 2019:

This week saw narrow balance early in Monday’s auction, 60.39s-60.94s, around last week’s settlement. Buying interest emerged, 60.79s-60.82s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as selling interest drove price lower to 60.18s in a sell-side breakdown attempt from balance. Minor structural buy excess developed there, halting the sell-side sequence before buying interest emerged, 60.46s-60.52s, into Tuesday’s close.

Price discovery higher developed early in Wednesday’s trade back through the balance before buying interest drove price to 61.08s in a buy-side breakout attempt from the other side of balance. Structural sell excess developed there as rotation lower developed to 60.75s where buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a flush of the book developed early in Thursday’s trade to 60.40s. Structural buy excess developed there within the week’s key demand, driving price higher to 61.27s into Thursday’s close. A minor probe higher developed early in Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 61.29s, as Thursday’s late sellers held the auction, driving price back lower within range as major resistance held ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.37s.

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as balance as sell-side defense at major resistance occurred. Within the larger context, this structural still implies potential for further price discovery higher as it lacks structural sell excess of significance at the high.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s key demand cluster, 60.50s-60.20s. Sell-side failure at this key area would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key area would target key demand clusters below, 59.70s-59.40s/59.20s-59s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path is buy-side following a completed corrective phase and an unsecured high. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at 58.94s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now extreme bullish sentiment following the decline of spring into June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen rising bullish sentiment from the December 2018 low. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Sentiment in the broad market has paused as utilities now see extreme optimism. While structure is buy-side, caution is warranted in utility shares due to sentiment.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.