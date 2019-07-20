Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

China GDP

Weakened by trade tensions with the U.S., China's economic growth decelerated in the second quarter to its slowest pace since 1992, growing by 6.2% and prompting expectations of more stimulus. The data was weighed down by an impasse in negotiations that shattered hopes for a trade deal in late May, though President Trump and Xi Jinping got discussions back on track by the end of June. Separate economic figures handily topped forecasts as the country’s industrial output grew 6.3% in June from a year earlier, while retail sales surged 9.8%.

Amazon spotlight

Prime Day helped propel Amazon (AMZN) shares to record highs on Monday, but mounting regulatory worries weighed on the stock the rest of the week. Taking action to appease regulators, Amazon reached a deal with Germany's antitrust authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants, though the EU opened a formal investigation into the retail giant's "dual role" as both a merchant and a marketplace. President Trump also said Thursday that his administration was looking closely at Amazon's bid on a $10B JEDI cloud contract with the Defense Department after getting complaints from other tech companies.

Antitrust hearings on Big Tech

Up on Capitol Hill, legislators demanded explanations from Apple (AAPL) about charges for apps and in-app purchases, Facebook (FB) for its rapidly changing privacy policy and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) over whether its rivals are demoted in search results. Other congressional panels focused on Facebook's plans to bring out its Libra cryptocurrency, while President Trump said his administration should look into Google's ties to China, elevating the political risk of the company’s yearslong effort to build a presence in that market.

Turkey ejected from F-35 program

Putting new strains on NATO, the U.S. announced it will begin withholding sales of the advanced F-35 to Turkey after Ankara received the new S-400 missile defense system from Russia. Lockheed Martin (LMT), which derives around 30% of its sales from the F-35, played down the impact of Turkey's potential expulsion from the program in recent weeks, saying other countries are awaiting planes that would have been sold to Turkey. The development stands to affect the Turkish economy, however, with many local companies manufacturing hundreds of parts for the fighter.

Pounded

Sterling fell to a six-month low after a debate between the two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister reignited worries about a no-deal Brexit. Both frontrunner Boris Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt said they would not be willing to accept the so-called Northern Irish backstop element of Theresa May's Brexit deal, which is one of Brussels' principal demands in Brexit negotiations. Complicating matters, MPs backed a bid to stop a new prime minister suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Streaming wars

Increased competition? Overly expensive? Past its peak? It's likely a combination of factors for Netflix (NFLX), which tanked 12% AH on Wednesday as the company reported global net adds of 2.7M, well below guidance of 5M. The streaming service also lost more than 100K subscribers in the U.S. - where it was expected to gain over 300K - marking its first dip in eight years. Netflix is still projecting a stronger Q3 on the heels of heavy viewership of the third season of Stranger Things.

On cloud 9

The poor start to second quarter FAANG earnings unnerved the tech sector, but Microsoft (MSFT) was soon to return the optimism. Shortly after the close on Thursday, the company topped Wall Street forecasts with a bottom line of $1.37 per share, marking a 21.2% surge from the same period last year driven by cloud strength and its popular Azure product. It's the first time in more than three years Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud division produced more quarterly revenue than segments containing Office and Windows.

MAX charge

Likely wiping out any profit for Q2, Boeing (BA) is setting aside about $4.9B to compensate airlines that have suffered because of the prolonged grounding of its 737 MAX. The planemaker also faces litigation seeking compensation for families of the 346 people who died in two crashes, as well as higher costs after curtailing MAX production. The costs and the potential timing of the MAX’s return to commercial service will be a key focus of investors when Boeing releases earnings for the second quarter next week.

Drone down, crude up

While benchmark crude prices are on track for their biggest weekly decline in seven weeks, oil rose 0.6% to close the week at $55.63/bbl as President Trump said the U.S. Navy downed an Iranian drone that flew close to an American warship in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran claimed to seize a British oil tanker. The area is a major chokepoint for global crude flows. The IEA still doesn't expect oil prices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets, Executive Director Fatih Birol told an energy conference in New Delhi.

AB InBev Down Under

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is going for Plan B after pulling the IPO of its Asian business last week, which sought to raise nearly $10B with a listing in Hong Kong. A new deal will see AB InBev sell its Australian subsidiary to Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK:ASBRF) for $11.3B, but will still keep a possible IPO of Budweiser Asia-Pacific on the table. An aggressive spending spree in recent years left the Belgian brewer with more than $100B in debt at a time when beer sales are slowing worldwide.