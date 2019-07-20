XLK Weekly: New All-Time Highs To 81.88s
About: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
by: Sharedata Futures
Summary
Price discovery lower early week from last week’s high to 80.20s within key, near-term demand.
Buying interest within key demand in Thursday’s auction, driving price higher to 81.88s, new, all-time highs.
Bullish sentiment continues to trend higher from early June near bullish extreme.
This week’s auction saw pullback early week followed by buying interest and new, all-time highs.
In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.
The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher following breakout and buy-side