Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 21

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

National Retail Properties

(NNN)

7/30

8/15

0.5

0.515

3.00%

3.99%

30

PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG)

8/9

9/12

0.48

0.51

6.25%

1.74%

48

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

8/30

9/17

0.66

0.69

4.55%

1.92%

52

Unum Group

(UNM)

7/26

8/16

0.26

0.285

9.62%

3.46%

11

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 22 (Ex-Div 7/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Lowe's Companies

(LOW)

8/7

0.55

Increase

102.5

2.15%

57

West Pharmaceutical Services

(WST)

8/7

0.15

No Change

121.41

0.49%

26

Tuesday July 23 (Ex-Div 7/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Fastenal Company

(FAST)

8/22

0.22

Increase

30.37

2.90%

20

Wednesday July 24 (Ex-Div 7/25)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Celanese Corp.

(CE)

8/5

0.62

No Change

107.06

2.32%

10

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

(WSM)

8/30

0.48

No Change

69.26

2.77%

14

Thursday July 25 (Ex-Div 7/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Unum Group

(UNM)

8/16

0.285

Increase

32.95

3.46%

11

Friday July 26 (Ex-Div 7/29)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

H.B. Fuller Company

(FUL)

8/13

0.16

No Change

47.96

1.33%

50

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Acme United Corp.

(ACU)

7/23

0.12

2.39%

American Financial Group Inc.

(AFG)

7/25

0.4

1.54%

Comcast Corp.

(CMCSA)

7/24

0.21

1.91%

Medtronic plc

(MDT)

7/25

0.54

2.14%

Roper Technologies Inc.

(ROP)

7/24

0.4625

0.49%

Sysco Corp.

(SYY)

7/26

0.39

2.20%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

