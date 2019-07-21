Quarterly Reading - Summer 2019

I turned to a couple of classics to get back on track.

It's time for another quarterly reading update. It feels like I quit more books than I read over the last 3 months. For some reason, it was unusually hard to find books that held my interest beyond the first chapter. So I turned to a couple of classics to get back on track. Anyways, onto the books.

Here's what I've been reading the past three months:

* I receive free books from time to time, like these, of which some I read.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.