Visa's Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation

I believe V is one of the worst stocks to place short-term bets on, and one of the best to own for the long term.

Aided by the timing of Easter holiday and higher level trends in consumer spending that are favorable, I do not expect the company to disappoint.

One of my favorite storm-resistant growth names, Visa (V) is scheduled to deliver fiscal 3Q19 results on July 23, after the trading session.

Revenues are expected to come in nearly 9% above year-ago levels, at $5.7 billion, likely pressured a bit by currency headwinds. Meanwhile, EPS of $1.32 would represent a healthy, even if not aggressive, earnings growth rate of 10%. Against these numbers, Visa will be faced with the challenge of delivering its 12th all-round beat - the company has not disappointed the Street on earnings results since June 2016.

My projections

In my view, the current top-line expectations may be a bit too de-risked. While FX is a tough item to properly anticipate (and one that speaks very little to the investment thesis), I expect the favorable timing of the Easter holiday to help push revenue growth very close to the double-digit mark. During the most recent earnings call, the management team disclosed that payments volume in the U.S. had already increased drastically to 12% YOY in the first three weeks of the new fiscal quarter, with process transactions up an impressive 15%.

At a bit higher level, I have no good reason to suspect that Visa's momentum on either the service, data processing and international transaction fronts will wane. As I have defended in the past, I believe that the combination of strong global consumer spending activity (that, to be fair, may have started to see signs of deceleration in Europe and parts of Asia) and a strong merchant-consumer network should continue to support Visa's consistent and fairly predictable revenue stream.

Further down the P&L (see my estimates in the table above), I optimistically project that margins will continue to expand. This should be largely a function of scale and the company's recent display of competent opex management, partially offset by personnel costs that are likely needed to support expansion efforts in Europe outside the United Kingdom. Accounting for the pluses and minuses, I expect to see op margin expand by 86 bps, better than last quarter's 51 bp increase.

On the stock

In my view, V is one of the worst stocks to place short-term bets on, and one of the best to own for the long term. The business model is robust and stable, and the company is unlikely to disappoint much in any given quarter.

That said, I believe fiscal 3Q19 will do little to turn bears into bulls and vice versa. But I believe the upcoming results will further reinforce the trends that have served to lift the stock price by 30%, 80% and 233% cumulatively over the past six months, two years and five years, respectively.

Certainly, V is not a bargain stock. But I believe that shares are still worth owning at these levels, considering (1) forward-looking earnings growth that is rich and projected to extend beyond the short term; (2) the favorable secular trends in electronic payment adoption, expansion into under-penetrated markets, growth in e-commerce, and the rise of peer-to-peer and other alternative transaction forms; and (3) the "recurring revenue-like" nature of the business.

