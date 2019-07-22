Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Factor Investing, Anyone? (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Seeking Alpha contributor Victor Haghani, in his latest article, takes on the sacred cow of factor investing.

A factor combo that has outperformed the market for more than 50 years by nearly 3% annually has underperformed the market, and with higher risk, over the past five years.

As a money manager, he is concerned about the possibility this underperformance might persist, and suggests caution before deviating from a market-neutral portfolio.

I agree one must look at academic findings very carefully. Take the small-cap factor: Do the studies account for the small companies that fail and are delisted?

I prefer investing concepts that are time-tested and available to all over the ones that require us to parse a lot of data, whose reliability cannot be assumed.

