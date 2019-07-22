The Asset Allocator: Factor Investing, Anyone? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).
Seeking Alpha contributor Victor Haghani takes on the sacred cow of factor investing, noting the investment craze’s five-year underperformance bears watching by money managers.
This podcast (5:27) sees value in cutting edge academic finance, but suggests that strategies whose validity have been established over millennia, such as diversification, should take precedence over those of more recent vintage whose findings are more ambiguous.