Vista Oil & Gas Proposes Terms For $95 Million IPO

VIST is using the IPO proceeds to develop its potentially lucrative Argentina shale acreage.

The firm is an exploration and production company with assets in Mexico and Argentina.

Vista Oil & Gas intends to raise $95 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) has filed to raise $95 million in an IPO of its ADSs, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is an exploration & production oil & gas company with assets in Mexico and Argentina.

VIST is using IPO proceeds to develop its resources in shale formations in Argentina.

Company

Mexico City-based Vista is the result of a business combination on April 4, 2018, when it acquired controlling or operating interests in PELSA and APCO, two E&P firms in Argentina.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Miguel Galuccio, who was previously Chairman and CEO of YPF, the largest oil company in Argentina, and held other oil & gas positions prior to that.

Investors include Vista Sponsor Holdings and Kensington Investments.

Below is a brief interview with CEO Galuccio:

Source: Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Assets & Business Strategy

Vista’s assets are based in Mexico and Argentina, with most assets located in Argentina, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, Vista was the sixth-largest oil producer in Argentina, with an average daily production of 25,693 boe/day.

Vista has acquired over 134,000 net acres in four blocks in the Vaca Muerta shale oil formation and management plans to fully develop these properties.

Surrounding the blocks are numerous properties owned by other oil firms that are fully-producing at an average daily production of 60.5 Mbbl/day in Q1 2019.

Below is a summary of the firm’s holdings:

Source: Company registration statement

Financial Performance

Vista’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue and gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit and margin

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 93,727,000 110.8% 2018 $ 375,799,000 89.7% 2017 $ 198,075,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 28,014,000 379.7% 2018 $ 124,595,000 426.3% 2017 $ 23,674,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 29.89% 2018 33.15% 2017 11.95% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 11,997,000 12.8% 2018 $ 59,431,000 15.8% 2017 $ 20,554,000 10.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (13,678,000) 2018 $ (33,031,000) 2017 $ 13,905,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 19,985,000 2018 $ 147,801,000 2017 $ 45,867,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $87.5 million in cash and $640.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($64.2 million).

IPO Details

Vista intends to sell 10 million ADSs representing underlying Series A shares at a reference price of $9.46 per ADS to raise $94.6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

On July 17, 2019, the company’s stock traded on the Bolsa Mexicana at a price equivalent to $9.46 per share.

All Series B shares were converted into Series A shares.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from the global offering to fund capital expenditures relating to our development plan, which is focused on developing our shale acreage relating to [x] the Bajada del Palo Oeste block, where we plan to drill horizontal wells and [y] Águila Mora and Bajada del Palo Este blocks, which we will be delineating and subsequently starting their development.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley, Santander.

Commentary

Vista is seeking U.S. public investment to continue to develop its Argentina shale oil fields.

The firm’s financials show the recent positive macro environment for oil prices in recent quarters as well as increasing production.

VIST has proven reserves in Argentina of 57.6 million barrels of oil, 94% of which are in conventional formations and 60% is oil.

As to valuation, VIST management is asking investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 2.5x for what are essentially its prospective plans to develop its shale acreage.

Investors in the stock are essentially betting on management’s ability to cost-effectively develop its resources and on continued strength in the macro oil pricing environment.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2019.

