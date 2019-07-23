Unique Opportunity, 11.5% Yield, 33% Projected Returns From PennantPark

PennanntPark (PNNT) has pulled back for no justifiable reason, and is trading at its 52 weeks low, opening the door for a unique opportunity.

Despite the fact that markets are at all-time highs, we have identified a unique buying opportunity with an 11.5% yield and 33% projected returns over the next 12 months.

PennantPark (PNNT) is one of the few business development corporations or BDCs, that we currently find attractive. We had traded in and out of this long time back, and with the recent fall, we entered back into the stock. Investors have been noticing the change in management positioning and the exposure to floating rates. While both are important to understanding PNNT, neither of them are a dealbreaker for us. PNNT has pulled back recently and trading at its 52-week lows opening the door for a unique opportunity. It currently yields 11% and at a 30% discount to NAV. We Project 33% returns over the next 12 months. Importantly, PNNT has a recession resilient business model.

The Business

PNNT has been around for some time and got started out in 2007. While it won't win prizes for that timing and it did get hit hard in the ensuing crisis, the company did survive that.

Source: PNNT presentation

PNNT has had only 13 companies ever go non-accruals. This is despite it starting right near the biggest financial crisis US had seen ever seen. Its loss record of just 32 basis points versus 12.2% annualized yield is noteworthy. Recently though it has decided to change its profile and make itself an even more conservative lender.

Change in strategy

PNNT has decided to move its business higher up the capital chain of the companies it is lending money to. More specifically, it is targeting first lien in its loans.

Art Penn, PNNT Chairman and CEO:

Yes, look, as we continue to pivot to a more senior more secure portfolio that can be leveraged more than one-to-one. And we've been -- we've said publicly for eight years as the law was being discussed, that first lien assets you could leverage prudently more than one-to-one. Non-first lien you probably wouldn't want to leverage more than one-to-one, even if you could. So, we are pivoting. We're continuing to pivot to higher in the capital structure, lower risk lower reward investments that we could leverage more than one-to-one. So, we, today, for the first time came out with our target of overall 1.1 to 1.5 times, and we believe that with the enhanced leverage and even with a lower yield we can generate a very stable, steady, and we think growing ROE for our shareholders.

We are starting to see this come to the forefront in PNNT's portfolio. Back in 2016 only 35% of its NAV was in first lien secured loans and an additional 37% was in second lien secured loans. Today, 83% (versus 72% back then) is in some form of secured loans and first lien is now at 55% and rising.

Source: PNNT presentation

These loans are much higher up in quality and yield less as well. For example the most recent quarter results showed that PNNT lent at 9.1%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, we invested in $184 million and primarily first lien secure debt at an average yield of 9.1%.

Now all BDCs take a different stance along the risk-spectrum. TriplePoint venture Growth (TPVG) for example has a portfolio yielding close to 14%.

Our investment portfolio generated a weighted average portfolio yield of 16.5% during the quarter, including prepayments and other activity and 13.8% without. This is compared to 14% and 13.6% in Q1 2018.

We are not being critical of TPVG, just merely suggesting that loans are a competitive market and there is a big difference in risk between lending at 9% and lending at 14%. PNNT is edging along the lower edge of the risk spectrum and we think this will work out well for investors longer term, even if PNNT lands up using a bit more leverage.

Writing with recession in mind

PNNT is acutely aware that this cycle is getting long in the tooth. You can see management's thoughts on it in the exchange below.

Jim Young, Analyst:

Okay. And then the second question is can you just share with us your great thoughts about the credit cycle, how you've experienced several cycles throughout your career. You alluded a little bit to the underlying thing in the U.S. economy, but can you just share a little more about how you're thinking about this cycle and how it's unfolding?

Art Penn:

Yes, it's a great question, and something we think about all the time, and we were very public three or four years ago saying it's getting long in the tooth, which is why we've been generally moving up capital structure and you know, how we underwrite credit, I mean, we underwrite these days assuming there's going to be a recession next year, and we've been underwriting that for the last three years assuming there is a recession next year. So if you were to look at our credit memos, you'll see some nice downside cases, EBITDA down 10%, down 20%, down 30%, trying to handicap how these companies are going to perform, we look what happened in the last recession, we look at customer concentration, supplier concentration, the levers management compose, should there be weakness, whether it be working capital or CapEx.

So, we're very aware and cognizant that there might be a recession down the corner. Again, we don't see any signs of it, but we underwrite it as if there will be, and the vast majority of what we're doing is senior in the capital structure. So we think we are as well-positioned as we could be. At this point in time in the credit cycle and we still see some attractive risk adjusted returns, and as you could tell, right now we are okay giving up a little yield if we feel very good about the credit, and about the ability of the credit to perform well over time. So that's how we're thinking about it.

Recent events

PNNT's NAV dropped from $9.05 to $8.83, and the stock fell in response. While some of it was due to lower fair value of portfolio companies, $4.8 million or 7 cents a share was a one-time fee with debt issuance and earlier repayment of 2019 notes.

Source: PNNT 10-Q Mar 31, 2019

Over the past six quarters, PNNT has generally managed to keep its NAV steady while earnings the distribution of 18 cents.

The rate that floats

A full 89% of the PNNT portfolio is floating rate. Investors are extrapolating recent Fed commentary to mean that multiple rate cuts are coming. While we are certain there will be rate cuts, we are less optimistic than the market that the multiple rate cuts will either be required or delivered. Even if the full 1% of rate cuts are delivered, the impact to PNNT will be muted.

The first reason for this is that PNNT itself has floating rate debt that will benefit from lower interest rates.

Source: PNNT presentation

About $532 million of PNNT's debt will move lower alongside interest rate cuts. Also many of PNNT's investments have interest rate floors. We will see some impact from these cuts and PNNT has quantified that for us.

Source: PNNT 10-Q Mar 31, 2019

With a full 1% move and a constant asset ratio EPS will likely move down about 9 cents. We estimate PNNT's current run rate to be close to 21 cents of earnings per quarter, or $0.84 a year, so over time a 9 cent reduction, should we get there would put them back to $0.76.

The current dividend is $0.72 annually so even over time, that should be covered. PNNT is also adding more loans over time as it has stated a desire to move to a higher first lien ratio. It is hard to quantify the impact of this over the next year but it should most likely be able to offset the 1% in interest rate cuts.

Valuation is very attractive

At an almost 30% discount to NAV, PNNT is at one of its lowest values in the past few years outside of late 2015 and early 2016.

Data by YCharts

Back then, PNNT's overweighting in energy loans did widen the discount even more. Currently PNNT is not concentrated in any one industry so we do not expect a repeat of this.

Source: PNNT presentation

Our 1 year price target is based PNNT moving to 0.85X of NAV. That gives us a price target of $7.65. Alongside a $0.72 dividend, it should provide investors with a 33% total return.

Conclusion

PNNT is boasting of a big 11.5% yield and we think it should be covered comfortably once the noise from the recent quarter is removed. The discount to book value is much wider than average as well and we think the gap closes within 12 months. We project 33% total returns from this one in one year. Longer term, if PNNT can move to a less risky model and show the ability to navigate the next recession well, it can definitely move to a premium on NAV in our opinion. PNNT goes ex-dividend around the 15th of September, or less than 2 months from today.

