U.S. Economy Is Stable: The Great Moderation Returns

The economy is likely to be more moderate in the coming decades, primarily because of economic integration and technological innovation.

The economy has been extremely stable since the recession ended 10 years ago. By historical standards, the volatility of quarter-to-quarter changes in GDP is unusually low. This seems to be a repeat of the Great Moderation.

Here's a description from my past article on the Great Moderation:

"Think back to December 1982 and visualize a business leader with 25 years of experience. That executive had managed through five recessions. Now fast forward to December 2007 and visualize the next generation business leader. In that person's 25 years of experience, he or she had managed through only two recessions. Five recessions or two recessions over the course of 25 years: it makes a difference to how one perceives the world."

The economy has ups and downs, frequently called business cycles, although the word "cycle" often connotes a regularity that the economy lacks. The volatility has calmed in the last 70 years compared to the era before World War II. It has calmed in two different ways. The frequency of recessions has dropped, and the incidence of unusually strong growth periods has dropped.

Not only were the last 70 years calm, the years from 1983 through 2007 were especially calm. So calm, in fact, that economists dubbed the era "The Great Moderation."

Then the 2008-09 recession clobbered the economy, and economists declared the Great Moderation over. Since then, however, calm has returned. One economist said "the Great Moderation never really left. It just…treated itself to a two-year vacation."

Looking at the very long-run trends, economic integration is a key factor in calming business cycles. Integration refers to communication and transportation from one local market to another. If bad weather caused a crop failure in one part of the country, farmers had to cut back on spending. Merchants in the area would be stuck with goods they could not sell. Today a localized economic slowdown means that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) might shift merchandise from one store to another, and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) local warehouses might ship goods to other regions. Few stores have to go bankrupt. Those that do go under won't take their banks with them, as happened a century ago, because now most business loans are made by the handful of mega-banks with coast-to-coast footprints.

On a worldwide level, globalization has helped in the same way. Goods are shifted around to the best markets, capital is reallocated around the world to its most productive users, and information flows quickly and cheaply.

Also helping the economy calm down is the expansion of services relative to the goods sector. Inventory swings are very destabilizing to the economy. A small shortfall in sales by retailers translates into a larger reduction of orders to wholesalers. The retailer cuts back his order for two reasons. First, he didn't sell all the goods that he bought, and secondly, he has reduced the level of inventory he wants to stock because of the weak sales climate. When wholesalers see the falling orders from retailers, they cut back orders to manufacturers by a greater amount, again reflecting unsold merchandise as well as lower target inventory levels. The result is that inventory swings destabilize the economy.

Services are a different story. When sales are down at dry cleaners, yoga studios and law offices, staff hours will be cut and some workers laid off. But the damage does not go upstream to wholesalers and manufacturers. Furthermore, spending on services tends to be more consistent than spending on goods. As the economy has changed over the last century, it has shifted toward the more stable sectors.

The Great Moderation involved a few additional changes. One is better technology to manage inventories. Businesses now tend to make small adjustments early, rather than waiting to verify the new trend and then making a large change.

Monetary policy was also better. In the 1960s and '70s, the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to stimulate the economy, then see higher inflation and raise interest rates, causing a roller coaster for overall activity. The Fed in 1979 shifted strategy to focus more on inflation. It turns out that stable inflation tends to lead to a stable economy, including stable unemployment rates.

Another theory that was popular in the early years of the Great Moderation was that luck played a big role. The economy is beset by random shocks, such as oil disruptions, wars, crop failures, new technology, and so forth. Perhaps, some economists said, we have been lucky that positive shocks offset the negative shocks. If that were the case, then after 25 years of good luck, it would be likely our luck would return to normal, or perhaps even worse than normal. That does not seem to be happening.

What's the outlook for 2020 and beyond? Luck is, by definition, unpredictable, so we'll guess that sometimes it will be good and sometimes bad.

Technological change, especially as it relates to inventory management, will continue to improve, though perhaps with a slower pace than we enjoyed since Walmart revolutionized the field in the 1980s.

Monetary policy is likely to remain committed to keeping inflation low. President Trump's preference for low interest rates, typical of real estate developers, is unlikely to change that. Turnover among policymakers is slow, and the president appoints only seven of the 12 voting members of the monetary policy committee. Staff members are even slower to turn over, and they exert some influence on policy. Thus, monetary policy will continue to be a stabilizing force, even though the Fed cannot fine-tune the economy.

Financial innovation was one additional factor behind the Great Moderation. In the late 1980s, the savings and loan industry collapsed. The industry had originated most of the home mortgages for the past decades. The 1991 recession would certainly have been worse if not for financial innovation in the form of securitization. Small innovations are common, large innovations much less so. We can't be sure where innovation will be vital to economic stability. Will it be the new cryptocurrencies or person-to-person payment systems? Will the tighter financial regulations of the post-recession era stifle the next vital workaround for a malfunctioning process? Let's chalk this up as unknown.

The economy is likely to be more moderate in the coming decades, primarily because of economic integration and technological innovation. Recessions will continue to occur, and occasionally they will be severe. But the old pattern of five in 25 years is unlikely. Look for two to three every 25 years. But that is still enough to warrant contingency planning every year.

