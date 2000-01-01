Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities.

The Income Method: How To Keep Stocks Even With RMDs

Summary

Required Minimum Distributions are part of every retirement plan.

Traditional IRAs, 401Ks and SIMPLE IRAs all require them.

What can you do to limit their impact?

We have been actively writing about our investment strategy and retirement over the past several months in an effort to not only highlight amazing opportunities but also arm investors with the knowledge to make sound choices in retirement. We also have been highlighting ways for investors, retirees and near-retirees to take active steps to ensure their portfolio will withstand a coming recession.

Today we are going to tackle one aspect of retirement that can bring the most grief to retirees - Required Minimum Distributions or RMDs.

What Are RMDs?

RMDs are something every retiree should quickly become acquainted with. It is the required amount that they are forced to withdraw from their retirement accounts annually after reaching age 70.5. RMDs can cause a steady decline in their tax-deferred accounts as their life expectancy decreases. RMDs also increase each year percentage-wise, starting with a little as less than 4% to 52% once age 115 is reached. While the dollar amount distributed may very well shrink with time, the percentage amount will always increase. The IRS provides a simple worksheet located here to determine the dollar amount required to be withdrawn.

NOTE: Roth IRAs are exempt from this requirement and will not be addressed in this discussion.

RMDs: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

The major benefit of RMDs is it helps retirees receive a steady amount from their retirements accounts and prevents hoarding funds accumulating in a tax-deferred status. Like all capital withdrawal plans, the risk is that poor market conditions require sales of shares that have experienced significant dollar losses. Had you purchased AT&T (T) at $56 back in 2000 and are now forced to sell shares of it to meet your RMD requirements. This would cause a double whammy effect. You've not only realized losses per share but also lost the income generated from this asset every quarter.

The ugliest part is reserved for investors who aim to benefit solely from capital gains or price appreciation. Stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) have seen strong price appreciation. But in a recession, if their prices were to suddenly drop and a retiree was forced to sell them, they have produced no dividend payments but only realized losses. Essentially, in that specific instance, an investor will end up both paying taxes and having losses from poorly timed sales due to their RMDs.

The market moves in waves, rising and falling, timing RMDs to the climbing of the market will not hurt investors the same way selling during a fall would. Consider the ever-popular S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

The market has seen unprecedented gains, but an investor with RMDs in 2008 or 2009 was forced to sell positions at massive capital losses to cover them.

RMDs are designed to force a retiree to steadily liquidate their tax-deferred balances until they are completely empty. The withdrawal percentage is such that the account will empty once the retiree reaches their life expectancy. The percentage changes each year as the remaining expected life expectancy changes. The worksheet gives percentages out far longer than most retirees will need as it goes out to age 115.

So what can a retiree do, if they don't need the cash from an RMD to live and wants to retain their original holdings without liquidating them? They can look to an In-Kind RMD.

What Does "In-Kind" Mean?

One type of withdrawal you can make to satisfy RMDs is called an In-Kind withdrawal. This simply means that rather than selling shares and then taking the cash out of the retirement account, the investor directly removes some securities and places them into another, in this case, taxable account.

How In-Kind RMDs Work

If you decide to take an In-Kind RMD one tax year - forethought is required. Brokerages require time to prepare the appropriate tax forms. Furthermore, you are taxed as if you received the cash value of the stocks or securities - this means you will still pay federal taxes on the value equivalent. To do an In-Kind RMD you must ask your IRA brokerage to move a set amount of securities from your tax-advantaged account to another taxable account. Be specific about which securities are to be withdrawn and how many shares (units, notes or bonds). RMDs require a minimum to be distributed but not a maximum. It might be a good idea to move more than the minimum but to keep the dollar amount below what will put you into the next higher tax bracket.

The brokerage will not be held at fault if their In-Kind RMD process is slow and causes you to miss the deadline - causing tax penalties, so putting in the request early is essential. This also gives them the appropriate time to value the asset and transfer it to your account. You will receive a 1099-R showing the cash value of the distribution that you received from them. These securities now survive in their original format in the account of your choosing.

Picking The Right Securities

This works well for various types of securities that could otherwise cause complications. MLPs that issue a K-1 at tax time face additional scrutiny for unrelated business taxable income or UBTI. Often a large amount of UBTI is generated when selling MLP type securities to change investments or generate the cash needed for an RMD. By doing an In-Kind RMD you avoid this concern - the units are transferred without generating UBTI and now you receive the MLP distributions in your new account. Assuming that new account is taxable, you will have a K-1 to report on taxes each year until you sell it, but the new distributions are also tax deferred until then.

Another choice for In-Kind RMDs are stocks like NFLX, AMZN or TSLA, whose value may have been decimated by a recession or one-off event, that you believe will recover its value again. By moving them In-Kind you remain in control of those shares until you decide to liquidate them. Your cost basis is reset on transfer (since you pay taxes on that value). This can provide room to see additional gains. If the prices continue to fall, or you lose faith in those investments, you could sell them - although you may face taxation on them a second time based on the new cost basis.

Key Takeaways

In-Kind RMDs provide investors a route to maintain their shares or units without selling them while simultaneously meeting IRA requirements. Caution is always required - recognizing that you will pay taxes on the cash value and that receiving dividends or selling those securities in their new location may cause additional taxation. Investors living off of the income generated by their investments can keep those securities and continue to allow that income to pour into their coffers unabated. Investors dependent on capital gains can hold onto their losing positions without suffering realized losses to cover the cash cost of their RMDs.

