Cimarex Energy: The Impact Of Lower Prices For NGLs And Natural Gas

That being said, the company is still in okay shape with low prices for natural gas and NGLs.

Cimarex will likely need to reduce its production growth expectations if those commodity prices remain low.

Prices for natural gas and NGLs have continued to trend lower, leading to downgrades for Cimarex due to its relatively low (low-30s) oil production.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) has seen a couple downgrades in recent days due to concerns over low realised prices for NGLs and natural gas. Cimarex's production is heavily weighted towards those commodities (around 69% NGLs and natural gas), and it does appear that if prices stay where they are, the company would need to noticeably reduce its production growth estimates to maintain positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil. XEC forecast $600 million in positive cash flow from 2019 to 2021 along with 15% oil production growth per year before.

Effect Of Decreasing Prices For Natural Gas And NGLs

Previously, I had projected that Cimarex would end up with $2.495 billion in oil and gas revenues at 2019 strip prices. Around 69% of Cimarex's production is NGLs and natural gas, although those only were expected to account for 35% of its total revenue.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 30,660,000 $53.00 $1,625 NGLs 27,460,775 $17.00 $467 Gas 237,100,350 $1.70 $403 Total $2,495

If we use the same production levels and reduce the realised price for NGLs and natural gas by 20%, then Cimarex's revenues would fall to $2.32 billion, which is a decrease of around $175 million or 7%, all else held equal.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 30,660,000 $53.00 $1,625 NGLs 27,460,775 $13.60 $373 Gas 237,100,350 $1.36 $322 Total $2,320

This would be slightly offset by reduced taxes, so Cimarex's EBITDA would decrease by around $165 million in this scenario.

2020 Prices

There is some potential for Cimarex's realised price for natural gas to end up at around $1.36 per Mcf in 2020. Henry Hub prices have continued to fall, and the 2020 strip is now at around $2.50 for that. The WAHA basis differential isn't expected to be as wide as during 2020, but the WAHA basis futures are still at around negative $1.05, while Mid-Continent basis futures are around negative $0.45. Cimarex's realised price would be less than those benchmarks, so $1.36 realised natural gas is conceivable for 2020 if Henry Hub stays at or below $2.50 and the differentials don't narrow.

Cimarex does have some natural gas hedges for 2020, but those collars may only cover around 15% of its 1H 2020 natural gas production, so they only offer modest protection.

Similarly, the Mont Belvieu composite price for NGLs has dipped to a level last seen in 2016. Futures for the various components are slightly better, but still quite low. Cimarex realised $14.05 per barrel for its NGLs in 2016.

Valuation

The effect of continued lower prices for natural gas and NGLs would reduce my valuation estimate for Cimarex down to a range of $61 to $68 per share. This also assumes that production growth is minimal while prices for those commodities are low.

Cimarex previously estimated that it could generate $600 million in positive cash flow (after dividends) between 2019 and 2021 at $55 WTI oil, while growing oil production by 15% per year.

Although Cimarex did not state the pricing assumptions for natural gas and NGLs for those calculations, the futures prices for those commodities were significantly higher at that time. Thus, with the current futures strip, Cimarex is probably looking at no more than modest oil production growth and free cash flow at $55 WTI oil.

Source: Cimarex Energy

Conclusion

As prices for NGLs and natural gas continue to falter, Cimarex's future outlook doesn't look as strong. If prices for those commodities don't improve, then the company will likely need to reduce its oil growth projections to end up with only modest oil production growth at $55 WTI oil without burning cash. Thus, the recent downgrades appear largely warranted.

That being said, I believe Cimarex's share price at under $50 is still below what its value should be with the depressed prices for natural gas and NGLs. As well, the weak natural gas prices should help limit supply growth and support at least a modest rebound in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.