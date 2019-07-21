Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition

Callon Petroleum (CPE) is acquiring its rival shale oil producer Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) in an all-stock deal which could give it the scale advantage and push the company to free cash flows. But unlike some of the other deals, this merger will result in limited synergies and cost savings.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Callon Petroleum recently revealed it would buy Carrizo Oil & Gas in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion, including the debt. Under the terms of the deal, Carrizo shareholders will receive 2.05 Callon shares against each Carrizo common stock they own. This represents a premium of 18% to Carrizo's trailing 60-day volume-weighted average price on July 12. The deal is expected to close in Q4-2019 after the companies receive approval from regulators and their shareholders. Thereafter, Carrizo shareholders will own around 46% of the combined company, with Callon shareholders owning the remaining 54%.

Callon and Carrizo, like many other small shale drillers, have struggled with weak earnings and cash flows in a soft oil price environment. The two have lacked the scale advantage enjoyed by many mid- to large-cap operators such as Continental Resources (CLR) which has helped them in reducing their costs. Companies like Continental Resources and Devon Energy (DVN) can not only remain profitable but also generate free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure) in a weak oil price environment of $50 a barrel. Callon and Carrizo, on the other hand, have remained profitable throughout most of the oil price downturn but have failed to deliver free cash flows. Last year, for instance, Callon Petroleum generated $420.8 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, but spent $611.2 million as capital expenditure. As a result, it faced a cash flow deficit of $190.4 million ($420.8Mn - $611.2Mn).

But what I like about the merger is that it gives Callon and Carrizo an opportunity to turn their business around in the near future by combining operations and achieving the scale required to reduce cost structure. The combined entity will be a mid-cap operator with a large inventory of oil-producing properties spread over 200,000 net acres at the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford in Texas and combined production of more than 102,000 boe per day (pro-forma for Q1-2019). The merger substantially increases scale, considering Callon pumped close to 40,300 boe per day in the first quarter and Carrizo produced a little less than 62,000 boe per day in the same period. By combining their businesses, the two companies expect to achieve annual synergies of $100 million to $125 million, a majority of which will come from the Permian Basin where both companies have significant operations and will share exploration and development resources.

Additionally, the merger will immediately have a positive impact on earnings, cash flows, debt-adjusted growth, and net asset value on a per share basis. Moreover, the deal will also give a boost to free cash flows. Once the merger gets closed by the end of this year and the companies start realizing the synergies, it will put the company in a position to deliver $100 million of free cash flows at current strip prices while growing production by double digits. That will be a big step in the right direction for both Callon and Carrizo that burned cash flows last year.

That being said, one of the things that I liked about Callon is that it is a Permian Basin focused company. The Permian Basin, located in West Texas and New Mexico, is widely known as the most prolific, lowest-cost shale oil producing region in the US. Companies that pump oil exclusively from the Permian Basin are generally held in high regard by Mr. Market and typically trade at a premium over other oil producers. Not surprisingly, Callon proudly calls itself "a pure-play operator within the Permian Basin." But by acquiring Carrizo, Callon will also get the former's Eagle Ford properties located in South Taxes and will lose its Permian Basin pure-play status. That may have a negative impact on Callon's valuation.

Note that Eagle Ford is a significant part of Carrizo's portfolio. In fact, that's where Carrizo gets a majority of its production from. In the first quarter of this year, Carrizo produced 61,960 boe per day, approximately 64% of which came from the Eagle Ford. Furthermore, Eagle Ford is also home to the majority of Carrizo's oil reserves. Carrizo holds a total of 329.4 million boe reserves, 55% of which are located in the Permian Basin and the rest at Eagle Ford. This includes 179.7 million of oil reserves, around 62% of which are at Eagle Ford while the remainder at Permian Basin. We can say that Carrizo is an Eagle Ford weighted oil producer. Its merger with Callon, therefore, doesn't seem like a natural fit.

I believe this merger carries a higher execution risk than some previous deals in which operators had significant overlapping oil-producing acreage, such as Diamondback Energy's (FANG) takeover of fellow Permian Basin operator Energen (EGN). Callon may find it difficult to smoothly integrate the two organizations, efficiently allocate capital, and deliver better-than-expected cost savings. Additionally, the Callon-Carrizo marriage's scope of primary synergies and cost savings is limited to the Permian Basin and does not extend to Eagle Ford. This means that the region which accounts for a majority of Carrizo's oil production and oil reserves will not realize any merger-related cost savings.

For these reasons, I have mixed feeling about this merger. Although the Callon's takeover of Carrizo will generate enough synergies to push the combined entity to free cash flows, the benefits likely won't be as high as we've seen with some other deals where most of the assets of the two companies are located in close proximity of each other. Callon's shares have fallen by 12% this week following the merger announcement. I suggest investors should stay on the sidelines until there is more clarity on the acquisition, particularly on achieving free cash flows in 2020. We'll likely hear more on this from the management in the coming weeks during the earnings conference calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.