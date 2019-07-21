Fossil: Leave This One Buried

Fossil's (NASDAQ:FOSL) 2019 outlook has gone from uncertain to dismal, along with its prospects for the foreseeable future. At the beginning of the year, one could be forgiven for venturing cautious optimism. Though Q4 disappointed the market, it was encouraging to see $50 million in profits following nearly two years of quarterly losses. Continued development of the Wearables segment and a mysterious IP deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) represented digital lifeboat for a vintage ship. As it undertook aggressive measures to reduce costs, the company seemed headed toward modest profitability, a manageable sales decline, and leadership in an emerging segment.

These hopes were dashed after Q1 offered virtually nothing to encourage this narrative. Sales in nearly all categories, including wearables, continue to fall at an accelerating rate. Twelve month trailing (TTM) sales have fallen 30% since 2015 highs. Since that time, net losses have steadily eaten into retained earnings, which fell from over $1.3 billion to $340 million in just a few years. We feel that, given these facts, the stock's current valuation is fair to high for the company, and that there is little to entice a long-term investor unless more encouraging data comes in. We also expect high price volatility in the near term.

Strategic Pivots Have Failed

In the name of profitability, the company has undergone a major effort to restructure its business, axing over 40% of its locations since 2015, and downsizing its product line in favor of proven performers. This succeeded in reducing SG&A expense and slightly improving gross margins. Unfortunately, gross profit continues to plummet as sales go off a cliff. Since 2015, SG&A fell roughly 17% against a fall in gross profit of 35%. Despite management's best efforts to depict a leaner, more competitive company, the hard truth is that the decision to scale down will not save Fossil.

Data by YCharts

Gross Profit Decline has Outpaced SG&A Cuts

Sales Across The Board: Mayday

Fossil's top line is crashing at an impressive speed. Since 2015, the company has seen negative YoY sales growth in every quarter, with the rate accelerating to its highest point ever last quarter: 18%. All four relevant segments (Watches, Wearables, Leathers and Jewelry) experienced double-digit decline.

The company's two major markets, the Americas and Europe, comprise roughly 75% of sales. In Q1, these two markets saw sales decline 23% and 24%, respectively. The Asian markets received some positive attention in the company's earnings call, simply for maintaining flat sales year over year.

The consistency of sales decline, as well as the fact that sales appear to be falling ever more rapidly, is impossible to ignore. Wearables are perhaps the only reason to give this company a second look at this point, and the numbers don't look any better.

Wearable Woes

In addition to a leaner, more focused business model, Fossil made a major pivot to wearables, with some mixed success to show for it. The segment comprised a substantial 20% of Fossil's total watch sales in 2018. This figure fell to 17% in Q1, a discouraging metric for what should be a high-growth segment. Watch sales fell 18% YoY, and wearable sales fell by about $18 million.

Management blamed much of its wearables decline on supply chain issues during the quarter, stating that demand actually outpaced wearable inventory. This may be true, but it reflects no better on the state of the company, and it remains to be seen whether sales rebound as this issue corrects. At any rate, the state of wearable sales will not excite those who invested in the company for their presence in this space.

Sales (Millions) Q1 19 Q1 18 YoY Change Watch Sales 366$ $447 (18%) Wearables as % of Sales 17% 18% Wearables Sales 62$ 80$ (22%)

Wearables Disappoint, In Line with Shrinking Sales

Source: Company Filings

Google Deal: All Sizzle

Google's mysterious acquisition of Fossil's wearable tech was met with equal parts excitement and skepticism. What is known is that Google and Fossil will now share rights to use IP developed in-house by Fossil, and that Google has essentially poached a portion of Fossil's R&D team as part of the deal. Both Google and Fossil describe the $40 million deal (a rounding error for the tech behemoth) in torturously vague terms.

Per Google: Wear OS Executive Stacey Burr gave such revelations as: "We saw some technology that they were developing that we though could be brought out in a more expansive way...It's about bringing great features to the widest number of on-the-go consumers". Per Fossil, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Greg McKelvey revealed that the deal centers around "new product innovation that's not yet hit the market...based on something out of our timeline".

It's this kind of vague tech-speak that tends to send stocks soaring on optimism, and eventually falling back to reality (See Kodak (NYSE:KODK), its 200% jump driven by crypto hype, and its subsequent return to Earth). The deal is a very small one, but amounts to good press for Fossil, tying an old wagon to a young, strong horse.

It is encouraging that Fossil is partnering with one of the most powerful tech companies and developing its wearable technology in tandem with it. However, Google has expressly stated that its relationship with Fossil regarding this IP will not be a monogamous one, and Google is naturally incentivized to seek to put its technology in as many different brands as possible. Aside from putting Google's technology in its smartwatches, this deal doesn't seem to amount to much more than good press for Fossil.

Conclusion

In the last three years, Fossil has made major efforts to innovate and stay competitive. As of now, these efforts appear to have failed. Profitability metrics have continued to sour. The company cut costs against an expected drop in revenue, but the latter outpaced the former by far. Fossil is also leaning into wearables as a means to establish itself in a high growth segment, but sales decline has, somewhat impressively, outpaced plummeting total watch sales.

Fossil is valued at roughly $550 million, 22% of sales. Q1's results, especially regarding general sales and wearables' performance, suggest that this is a fair or even high valuation. Though perhaps an interesting volatility play, there is little at this time to excite a buy-and-hold investor. I'll continue to keep an eye on the company's wearables development, but a bit of attention is all I'd wager at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.