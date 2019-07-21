Why I Dumped Boeing - Even Though I Believe It Will Fly Again

I believe Boeing's stock will fly again, but my client John will wait on the sidelines until that day comes.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the certification and design of Boeing's 737 MAX and has subpoenaed records regarding the 787 Dreamliner.

Deliveries of commercial airplanes are down 37% in the first half of 2019 compared with the first half of 2018.

Boeing's (BA) stock is something that we have regularly traded in my client John's retirement portfolio and I can say that it has been an extremely profitable relationship with his first purchase of stock back in January of 2018. Over the last 1.5+ years, we have purchased the stock a countless number of times and sold various amounts of the position when we felt that the stock price hit a price that was no longer justified. In total, we sold BA stock eight times from January 2018 through July of 2019 (each sale is shown in the image below).

Source: Charles Schwab

With all of the turmoil surrounding Boeing, we have decided it is best to sell the stock for the time being because we have grown uncomfortable with its current valuation and the uncertainty around when the 737 MAX will be eligible to fly again.

Why Did We Hold Boeing In The First Place?

In the past, we saw Boeing as one of the best stocks the dividend growth investor could hold for the following reasons:

Above-average dividend growth

Massive cash flows

Monopoly-like product

These three reasons were enough to make me want to add BA to John's retirement portfolio. In fact, I believe that BA's ability to emerge from its recent controversy has more to do with its monopoly-like product in an industry that has no true alternative. To be clear, I want to emphasize that I believe that Boeing's stock will fly higher once again, but it won't be able to do anything until it put its legal and political problems behind it.

Earnings Estimates

With deliveries of commercial aircraft down 37% YoY, I am expecting an ugly earnings announcement on July 24, 2019, and it appears that the 17 analysts covering Boeing share my sentiments.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Earnings Estimates

Boeing's slight earnings miss in Q1-2019 wasn't much of a concern as its earnings in the first quarter of the year tend to be on the light side. Based on the estimates above, earnings for Q2-2019 look extremely disappointing (which can be expected due to the grounding of the 737 MAX).

If the average estimate of the 17 analysts covering the stock is correct, it will be the first quarter since Q1-2016 that earnings per share (EPS) were less than $2/share. Even worse, Q2-2019 will be the first time in recent history where Boeing's quarterly earnings aren't enough to cover the quarterly dividend payment.

Boeing's Q4-2019 EPS estimates suggest $5.23/share for YoY growth of 15% compared with Q4-2018. What I find unnerving about this is that the Wall Street Journal recently released a report that the 737 MAX groundings could stretch into 2020 because "of the time it will take to fix flight-control software and complete other steps" according to government and industry officials. Boeing has already been hit with a number of setbacks that have continued to push back the expected return of the 737 MAX. Here are a few notable airlines and their most recent estimates of when the 737 MAX will return to service.

I think it is important to reiterate that I am not a bear on Boeing's stock or its prospects of future growth, but with all of these outstanding issues, I don't believe that the current premium with which the Boeing stock currently trades at is worth it.

P/E Ratio

The stock reached a high P/E ratio of 28.48x (based on trailing 12 months' earnings) on February 28, 2019, and has since settled at a P/E ratio of 25.66x, which is well above its average 10-year P/E ratio of 18.09x. When we consider Boeing's revised earnings estimate of $12.54/share, the P/E ratio drops to 22.66x. Based on the analyses from the Earnings Estimate section, roughly 42% of FY-2019 estimated earnings are expected to come from Q4-2019 earnings of $5.23/share.

The way I see it, any revision to Q4-2019 earnings has the potential to majorly impact Boeing's current share price since it continues to trade at a major premium compared with its 10-year average. Here are some hypothetical scenarios to consider:

$12.00/share earnings @ P/E of 25.66x = $307.92/share or a discount to the current price of 15.1%.

$12.00/share earnings @ P/E of 24.0x = $288.00/share or a discount to the current price of 20.7%.

As you can see, even a slight drop in earnings and/or a decrease in the current P/E ratio has the potential to negatively impact Boeing's share price.

The Dividend

As mentioned before, it is expected that Q2-2019's dividend of $2.055/share will not be covered by earnings which are estimated to be approximately $1.88/share. Based on previous guidance, the dividend was set to take up about 54.4% of the payout ratio, but has since moved up to 65.5%.

Source: Boeing Dividend Growth

BA's five-year dividend growth rate of 28.66% is impressive for a company of its size, but in order to continue this growth, it will largely rely on the amount of cash flow being generated. With the 737 MAX delays, BA has not only taken a massive hit to its revenues, but also the damage is amplified as major airlines have begun submitting claims for reimbursement of lost revenues and higher operating expenses.

Conclusion

I want to emphasize that I am neither a bear nor a bull when it comes to Boeing, although right now I am willing to acknowledge that everything about BA's stock looks unattractive until it can get a definite grasp on when the problems with the 737 MAX can be resolved.

Because of this, my client John and I decided that holding BA's stock no longer represents any meaningful upside and that there is a significant downside risk given the politically-charged rhetoric and the unsettled claims surrounding those who died in the 737 MAX crashes.

I believe that the opportunity to jump back into the stock will come when the stock price drops below $300/share. It is possible that this situation might never occur; however, I cannot justify holding BA shares in my client's portfolio because they represent too much risk at nearly $370/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.