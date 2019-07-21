SJNK: Now Is Not The Time To Invest

ETF Overview

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) focuses on corporate bonds that have ratings below investment grades. The fund tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield 0-5 Year 2% Capped Index. This index uses market-value-weighted approach to find high-yield corporate bonds within five years remaining to maturity. It provides a vehicle for investors seeking higher income in the fixed income market. However, these bonds have much higher credit risk than investment-grade bonds. The fund is especially vulnerable in an economic recession as default rates can spike quickly. Since we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think investors should wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

High credit risk

SJNK's portfolio of bonds are below investment-grade bonds. These bonds tend to be riskier than investment-grade bonds and are much more vulnerable in an economic recession. As can be seen from the chart below, high-yield bond default rate has spiked following the past two recessions in the United States (yellow solid line). In the last recession in 2019, the default rate went up to nearly 15%.

High exposure to cyclical sectors

High-yield corporate bonds often do not have good liquidity. This means that the fund has to apply some portfolio screening criteria to only hold bonds with better liquidity. The consequence of this approach is that it may result in much higher concentration in certain industry sectors. As the chart below shows, about 88% of SJNK's bonds are issued by companies in the industrial sector and about 10% of its bonds are issued by financial corporations. These are cyclical sectors. Companies in these sectors often face headwinds in an economic recession. Therefore, the risk of default rises in an economic recession.

Lower interest rate risk

SJNK only holds bonds that will mature within five years. Its average term to maturity is about 3.3 years. Therefore, its fund price is less sensitive to the swing in interest rates. This means that in a rising interest rate environment, the fund can perform slightly better than other funds in the same category.

Comparable management expense ratio

SJNK has a management expense ratio of 0.40%. This is slightly higher than the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF's (SHYG) MER of 0.30%. However, it is slightly lower than the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF's (HYG) 0.49%.

A 5.7%-yielding dividend

SJNK investors will receive dividends with a yield of about 5.7%. As the chart below shows, SJNK's yield is on a rising trend. Investors should keep in mind that corporate bonds are fixed income bonds. This means that investors should not expect dividend growth. Hence, the rising yield trend means that its fund price is on a declining trend in the medium to long term (see chart below).

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are already in the late cycle environment. For example, investors are rotating their money from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late cycle environment.

We think investors should not simply seek high yield bonds such as SJNK in a late cycle environment. This is because SJNK is considered a riskier asset (most of its bonds are non-investment-grade bonds). Its fund performance could turn negative quickly as the default rate spikes during an economic recession.

Investor Takeaway

Based on our analysis, now is likely not the time to invest in SJNK as we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle. We think investors should take a more conservative approach especially knowing the fact that default rates of high-yield bonds will spike in an economic recession. We believe investors should wait till the beginning of the next economic cycle to invest.

