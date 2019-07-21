Dividend Increases: July 15-19, 2019

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This week, 16 companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Goldman Sachs (GS)

GS operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. GS was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Tuesday, July 16, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 47.06% to $1.25 per share. The first payment will be on September 27 to shareholders of record on August 30. The ex-dividend date is August 29.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

MS, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. MS was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 16.67% to 35¢ per share. All shareholders of record on July 31 can expect the dividend to be paid on August 15.

Citizens Financial (CFG)

CFG operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania. The company provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. CFG was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

On July 19, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 32¢ per share to 36¢ per share, an increase of 12.50%. All shareholders of record on July 31 can expect the dividend to be paid on August 14.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

BK is an investment company that provides financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Investment Services. BK was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 10.71% to 31¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 9 to shareholders of record on July 29.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

DFS is a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The company’s Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals, as well as other consumer banking products and services. The Payment Services segment processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards and operates an electronic funds transfer network through the PULSE network. DFS was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

On July 18, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.00%. The dividend is payable on September 5 to shareholders of record on August 22. The ex-dividend date is August 21.

Unum (UNM)

UNM, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance products and services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. UNM was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The board of directors of UNM has declared a quarterly dividend of 28.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 9.62% above the prior dividend of 26¢ per share. UNM will trade ex-dividend on July 26. The dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record on July 29.

KeyCorp (KEY)

KEY is an integrated multi-line financial services company. Its subsidiaries provide a wide range of investment management, retail and commercial banking, consumer finance and investment banking products and services to corporate, individual and institutional clients in the United States. KEY was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 18.5¢ per share, an increase of 8.82% over the prior quarterly dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 26, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on September 13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

AUB operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank, which provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation. AUB was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Recently, AUB increased its quarterly dividend from 23¢ per share to 25¢ per share, an increase of 8.70%. The dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record on August 2.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

HBAN is a diversified regional bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HBAN provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services, as well as automobile financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, customized insurance programs, and other financial products and services. HBAN was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

On July 19, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 14¢ per share to 15¢ per share, an increase of 7.14%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on October 1 to shareholders of record on September 17. The ex-dividend date is September 16.

PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG manufactures and distributes a variety of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company’s Performance Coatings segment provides light industrial and specialty coatings, protective and marine coatings and finishes, and sealants. The company also operates in two additional segments: Industrial Coatings and Glass. PPG was founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 6.25% to 51¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 12 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Formerly known as The Stanley Works, SWK is a global provider of power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems. The company operates in three segments: Construction & Do-It-Yourself, Industrial, and Security. SWK was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.55% to 69¢ per share. The dividend is payable September 17, with an ex-dividend date of August 30.

National Retail Properties (NNN)

NNN is a publicly owned REIT that acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases. The company has operations in Texas, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, and Alabama, among others. NNN was founded in August 1984 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

On July 15, the company declared a dividend of 51.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 3.00% increase. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on August 15.

Penske Automotive (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

On July 17, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 39¢ per share to 40¢ per share, an increase of 2.56%. The dividend is payable on September 4 to shareholders of record on August 9. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 8.

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

WES will pay a quarterly dividend of 61.8¢ per share, an increase of 1.31% over the previous quarterly dividend. The first payment will be on August 13 to shareholders of record on July 31. The ex-dividend date is July 30.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

The board of directors of PSXP has declared a quarterly dividend of 85.5¢ per share. The new dividend is 1.18% above the prior dividend of 84.50¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on August 31 to shareholders of record on July 31, with an ex-dividend date of July 30.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas. HEP was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

On July 18, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 67¢ per share to 67.25¢ per share, an increase of 0.37%. The first payment will be on August 13 to shareholders of record on July 29. The ex-dividend date is July 26.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, BK, UNM, and SWK.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

BK's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BK in January 2010 would have returned 6.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UNM's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in UNM in January 2010 would have returned 7.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SWK's price line is above the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SWK in January 2010 would have returned 12.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 23-August 5, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date AES AES 3.17% $17.22 8 26.60% $0.55 07/31 08/15 AO Smith AOS 2.02% $43.58 25 27.00% $0.88 07/30 08/15 AptarGroup ATR 1.17% $123.40 26 5.70% $1.44 07/30 08/21 Bank of New York Mellon BK 2.74% $45.27 8 12.40% $1.24 07/26 08/09 Celanese CE 2.32% $107.06 10 31.70% $2.48 07/25 08/05 Citizens Financial CFG 3.91% $36.83 6 N/A $1.44 07/30 08/14 Clorox CLX 2.62% $161.86 42 6.60% $4.24 07/30 08/16 CMS Energy CMS 2.63% $58.26 13 7.00% $1.53 08/01 08/30 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.64% $60.91 6 61.30% $1.61 07/24 08/15 EPR Properties EPR 6.15% $73.23 9 6.60% $4.50 07/30 08/15 Eaton Vance EV 3.16% $44.34 38 9.30% $1.40 07/30 08/15 Fastenal FAST 2.90% $30.37 20 14.00% $0.88 07/24 08/22 HP Fuller FUL 1.33% $47.96 50 9.80% $0.64 07/29 08/13 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 4.33% $14.79 6 63.30% $0.64 07/31 09/03 Hasbro HAS 2.53% $107.66 16 9.50% $2.72 07/31 08/15 Hope Bancorp HOPE 3.91% $14.33 7 16.70% $0.56 07/25 08/09 Hospitality Properties Trust HPT 8.79% $24.56 8 2.20% $2.16 07/26 08/15 Idacorp IDA 2.46% $102.50 7 8.90% $2.52 08/02 08/30 JB Hunt Transport Services JBHT 1.00% $103.74 16 9.90% $1.04 08/01 08/16 Kaiser Aluminum KALU 2.51% $95.63 8 12.90% $2.40 07/24 08/15 Lakeland Financial LKFN 2.70% $44.39 8 15.20% $1.20 07/24 08/05 Alliant Energy LNT 2.84% $49.93 16 7.30% $1.42 07/30 08/15 Lowe's LOW 2.15% $102.50 56 21.20% $2.20 07/23 08/07 Matson MATX 2.22% $39.63 8 5.80% $0.88 07/31 09/05 Morgan Stanley MS 3.15% $44.39 5 40.60% $1.40 07/30 08/15 MSC Industrial Direct MSM 4.21% $71.34 16 14.00% $3.00 07/22 08/06 NiSource NI 2.74% $29.20 8 15.20% $0.80 07/30 08/20 National Retail Properties NNN 3.99% $51.69 29 4.00% $2.06 07/30 08/15 Northwest Natural NWN 2.67% $71.04 63 0.70% $1.90 07/30 08/15 Realty Income O 3.95% $68.74 26 4.10% $2.72 07/31 08/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 7.25% $36.40 16 7.30% $2.64 07/30 08/15 Paychex PAYX 2.93% $84.56 9 9.90% $2.48 07/31 08/22 People's United Financial PBCT 4.35% $16.33 27 1.50% $0.71 07/31 08/15 Pfizer PFE 3.37% $42.77 9 7.20% $1.44 08/01 09/03 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.15% $93.59 7 5.10% $2.95 07/31 09/03 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 8.88% $15.99 26 9.50% $1.42 07/30 08/15 1st Source SRCE 2.41% $44.84 32 9.20% $1.08 08/02 08/15 STAG Industrial STAG 4.77% $29.98 9 3.90% $1.43 07/30 08/15 S&T Bancorp STBA 2.89% $37.34 6 10.20% $1.08 07/31 08/15 Sensient Technologies SXT 2.15% $67.00 13 8.20% $1.44 08/01 09/03 Tallgrass Energy GP TGE 10.03% $21.53 5 N/A $2.16 07/30 08/14 Tompkins Financial TMP 2.51% $79.81 32 4.70% $2.00 07/29 08/15 Texas Instruments TXN 2.63% $117.26 15 19.70% $3.08 07/30 08/12 Unum UNM 3.46% $32.95 10 12.20% $1.14 07/26 08/16 Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.77% $69.26 14 7.90% $1.92 07/25 08/30

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.