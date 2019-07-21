Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon

Nabors Has Tailwinds

Nabors Industries (NBR) provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells across the world. I think the stock price can start to exhibit positive momentum in the short-term. Once the U.S. energy activity picks up and the company’s deleveraging process is done, it will begin to shoot up in the medium-to-long term.

The most remarkable change in NBR’s stance is its growing optimism in the international markets. While earlier Nabors’ management expressed caution on the uneven recovery in global markets and the fall in rig dayrates in some of its international markets, the rising international rig count in the past few months can change all that. In the U.S., higher the adoption of advanced rigs can improve margin. Using higher free cash flow, Nabors is reducing net debt to clean up its leveraged balance sheet.

Analyzing The Current Value Drivers

Let us first compare NBR’s Q1 2019 performance with the prior quarter. While the revenue growth was steady (2.3% up), it continued to incur a loss at the operating level, although the loss margin declined. Adjusted operating loss in Q1 2019 decreased to $13 million compared to a loss of $25 million in Q4 2018. Two factors nearly canceled each other out for the company in Q1: one, an improved show in the U.S., and two, a weakened performance in the international market led by the turmoil in Venezuela and lower activity in Argentina driven by the recent reduction in natural gas prices. Also, the slump in the rig count in Canada and adverse weather in that region contributed to the decrease in international operations.

In that context, let us see how the industry indicators behaved and which way it can sway in the coming days. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, on average, decreased by 7.5% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. The volatility put the upstream energy companies’ 2019 capex program at stake, and the E&P investment will likely drop in 2019. However, the WTI price has remained steady since then. The U.S. rig count declined by 7% during Q1, led by the crude oil price volatility. It has remained weak since then and has decreased by a further 4%. The international rig count has moved up sharply since March until June. Overall, I think indicators have been mixed, with growth primarily coming from the international operation, which is likely to keep NBR’s performance in balance in Q2.

U.S. Drilling Performance Can Improve In FY2019

The U.S. Drilling segment accounted for 39% of NBR’s Q1 2019 revenues. NBR has been upgrading its rigs to enhance performance. In Q1, the U.S. Drilling segment revenue increased by 33%, while the adjusted operating earnings turned positive compared to negative earnings a year ago. Although there was not much change in the number of rigs, the company witnessed a higher share of advanced rigs and a demand away from the legacy rigs. Typically, the more advanced AC rigs capable of multi-pad horizontal drilling in the unconventional shales command a premium pricing, which also means a higher margin for the advanced-grade rigs.

The company expects the number of working rigs in the U.S. onshore to increase by 3 to 4 as the remaining contracted rigs are deployed. In Q2 2019, NBR expects to field ~120 rigs in the U.S. onshore. Investors may note that rig margin per day in the U.S. has been on the rise since Q1 2018, while it has been on a decline in the international drilling for NBR during the same period. However, it expects a modest increase in the average onshore day rate in the U.S., which can result in the corresponding uptick in the daily margin. By 2019, it expects the gross margin to exceed $10,000, while the number of rigs may remain unchanged at 120.

International Drilling Business To See Improvement

On the other hand, NBR’s international drilling business suffered in Q1 due to new contracts at lower day rate in the eastern hemisphere. It also faced operational challenges in Latin America. In recent times, the company idled rigs in Venezuela following the political uncertainty in that region. So, NBR’s operating income from international operations turned to a loss in Q1 compared positive earnings a year ago. The company’s management expects the rigs in Argentina to return to services shortly as the market reabsorbs the rate released due to the reduced natural gas pricing.

In Q2 2019, EBITDA from international drilling can increase by $4 million to $5 million, which would be an improvement of ~5%, led by improved operational performance and cost reduction in Latin America. In Q2, NBR’s international rig count may stay flat. Continued uncertainty in Venezuela is likely to cause a weak performance from the region in Q2. I think NBR’s performance can exceed its expectations given the stability in the international rig count in Q2 compared to a quarter ago.

Drilling Solutions Segment Strengthens

Nabors’ Drilling Solutions segment witnessed a modest year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2019 (4% up) among the segments. Through the Drilling Solutions products and services, NBR enhances drilling performance and wellbore placement. These products are REVit Software, RigWatch Suite, ROCKit Software, DrillSmart Software, and the MWD (measurement while drilling) systems and services.

In this context, it is worthwhile to discuss more on the ROCKit product. The ROCKit Suite increases the rate of penetration by rocking pipe and delivering ideal weight to the bit. Besides, the company also sees growth in the tubular running services business. In Q1, the segment adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% compared to a quarter ago. In Q2, the segment EBITDA is expected to exceed the Q1 EBITDA, while the performance is also likely to increase throughout 2019.

Capex And Dividend Plans

In Q1 2019, NBR’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $69.8 million, which was a sharp improvement compared a year ago. On top of the 9% rise in revenues, the remarkable recovery in CFO was aided by working capital improvement, primarily from lower account receivable and inventory.

In Q1 2019, the company’s capex was $141 million. Although this was an increase compared to Q1 2018, for the full-year 2019, it plans to reduce year-over-year capex to by 13% to $400 million.

NBR has reduced its quarterly cash dividend to $0.01 per share from $0.06 earlier. As a result, its dividend payment will fall by $18 million in Q2. Lower dividend signals a pressure on margin while the company continues to make shareholders’ return.

Debt And Leverage

NBR’s liquidity as of March 31, 2019, was $2.1 billion, which included $1.6 billion available for borrowing under the revolving credit facilities. It will have ~$1.24 billion long-term debt due for repayment between 2020 and 2021. A significant part of its long-term debt would be due between 2023 and 2025. The fall in capex, savings from the lower dividend, and working capital reduction can result in lower net debt in FY2019 compared to FY2018.

NBR’s debt-to-equity ratio (1.32x) is higher than its peers’ average of 1.1x. Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) had lower leverage (0.11x and 0.31x, respective) compared to NBR. Pioneer Energy Services (PES) has much higher leverage (2.7x). With the available liquidity, the current cash-flow-generation, lower capex plus no debt repayment obligations in near-term, the company’s balance sheet looks comfortably placed in the short-term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

NBR is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~7.0x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2013 and FY 2018 (excluding FY2017 when the ratio was extremely high due to a very low EBITDA), the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.3x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past.

NBR’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than the peers because its EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers average. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HP, PTEN, and PES) average of 5.6x. So, the stock’s relative valuation multiples are not stretched at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, thirteen sell-side analysts rated NBR a “buy” in July (includes “outperform”), while 11 of them rated it a “hold”. Only one of the analysts rated a “sell”. The consensus target price is $4.38, which at the current price yields ~99% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Its rating is high on value, while they are moderate-to-poor on growth, momentum, EPS revisions, and profitability. I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a very low rating on growth as the company’s revenue growth rate has been higher than many of the peers, while quarter-over-quarter, the company has generally witnessed growth. I concur with Seeking Alpha’s relatively low rating on profitability because it has been earnings net losses in the past several quarters. The company missed analysts’ earnings estimates in the past four quarters, which justifies Seeking Alpha’s assertion of a low rating.

What’s The Take On NBR?

NBR’s management is becoming increasingly optimistic following the rising international rig count in the past few months can change all that. In the U.S., the higher adoption of advanced rigs can improve margin. In the U.S., a higher share of more advanced rigs is likely to improve operating margin, although revenue growth in the U.S. may stay muted in the short-term. So, I think, returns from stock can be steady in the short-term.

Nabors plans to reduce FY2019 capex, which will effectively increase its free cash flow and help deleverage the balance sheet. The stock’s growth momentum can accelerate in the medium-to-long term once the U.S. energy activity picks up. Its relative valuation multiples are not stretched at the current level. I think investors in the energy space can look to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.