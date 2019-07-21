The Easy VIX: FAANG Vs. Leverage And The Current State Of Markets

The Easy VIX Dashboard will be expanded to include a tally of the performance for sell-and-buyback signals reported in prior articles.

I’ll update current metrics for the algorithm which were very positive a week ago, but suddenly seem to be fading.

Historically FAANG stocks have been overachievers, but the algorithm does not work with FAANG (FB-AAPL-AMZN-NFLX-GOOG) as the underlying portfolio; I’ll explain.

The main goal of this article is to investigate alternative portfolio compositions that might work with the Easy VIX risk-mitigation algorithm.

I’ve wanted to answer this question: “Could the Easy VIX algorithm, which ultimately is based on S&P implied volatility metrics, improve the performance of high-flying technology stocks?” Now I have the answer, and it is an emphatic ‘No’. I created a FAANG-specific index, starting in 2008 with AAPL, AMZN, and NFLX, then rolling in FB and GOOG as they began public trading.

Going into the analysis, my hope was that since the algorithm improved returns and drawdown performance of a broad-based ETF basket, it might do even better with a portfolio of high-flying tech stocks. In theory, the success or failure of applying this methodology would depend on the relationship between S&P implied volatilities and FAANG price movements. More specifically, do traders of VIX futures hold predictive value with respect to FAANG prices? The emphatic ‘No’ is a reminder of how important quantitative analysis is in a decision process. Some strategies might seem reasonable, but when scrutinized quantitatively, they often prove counterproductive. Such is the case here.

In summary, the algorithm called sell signals amounting to 14% of the time over the eleven-year test, and most of that time spent out of stocks, while helpful for a broad-based portfolio, was materially damaging to the performance of a FAANG portfolio. The buy-and-hold returns over the 11 years were 16.6% but dropped to 10.9% with the sell signals. It was worth a look, but I’ve abandoned the idea.

Better success can be achieved by adding a leveraged ETF (SSO) to the broad-based ETF basket. I ran a portfolio consisting of the following mix:

SPY 24.0%; DIA 24.0%; QQQ 32.0%; IWM 10.0%; SSO 10.0%

The mix is a bit different than that used for prior articles, mostly because of the addition of SSO, but also because I under weighted IWM and over weighted QQQ. That re-weighting is consistent with my recent thinking; the relative performances of the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 justify the change.

The performance improvement derived from adding SSO was a surprise to me. I expected a couple of percentage points increase in returns but was surprised to find the worst rolling-12-month outcomes to also show material improvement. In other words, the added leverage produced better returns and lower drawdown risk, at least when viewed on a 12-month basis. Here are the results in graphic form:

Comparison of Results: Buy-and-Hold, versus Algorithm With and Without SSO

And here are the results in table format:

Comparison of Levered and Unleveraged Results

If viewed on a quarterly basis the results are a bit more intuitive; the portfolio with SSO exhibited worst‑case periods that were one percentage point worse than the unleveraged portfolio. That seems immaterial when viewed against the improved returns over the full period.

Let me add a few words about methodology. Readers of earlier articles might recall that I use an artificial intelligence routine to determine triggers for sell-and-buyback signals. That AI routine monitors transient returns and revises prospective triggers whenever trailing performance falls below a specified threshold. The methodology should be replicable in future periods because parameters are not back fitted; they are propagated for future decisions based on trailing data at each revision interval. The significance of this is that the results for the above comparisons reflect somewhat different trigger calibrations because a change in the underlying portfolio composition will generate different triggers. So, the improved drawdown protection with SSO is probably attributable to two things: better performance before and after the short-lived downturns which mitigates troughs over 12‑month periods, and different performance generates a different trigger calibration.

Enough about methodology, and back to the practical - for the time being, until I have a new inspiration, I will be using a 5-part portfolio with SSO as specified above.

Let’s turn to the current state of the markets as viewed through the Easy VIX methodology. The current metrics are in positive territory, but not so positive as a week ago. Last Friday all factors were indicating that we ride with the coming gains, and the SHAPE metric was in very safe territory. To generate a sell signal two of three metrics must turn negative and the SHAPE metric must be lower than a threshold defined as “safe.” At this writing on July 17th the Primary Slope has just turned negative this evening, but the SHAPE and Confirming Slope remain okay.

In a blog last Friday I said “Radical changes can always happen, but right now it would take a radical change to generate a sell signal . . . . as new data comes in, it would take a major change in SHAPE or a substantial passage of time to drive either Slope negative. In other words, I expect to be fully invested for at least a couple of weeks.”

Well, now a week later, the shape metric dropped from 9.4% to 2.7% in just the last day. Here is a plot of the last twenty days of SHAPE metrics:

SHAPE over Last 20 Days

The proverbial elephant in this room is the collapse of the SHAPE on July 17th following a steady upward track from a month ago. One day does not make a trend, and there remains considerable momentum in recent metrics, but the sudden downturn bears watching closely.

Here is the dashboard as of Wednesday July 17th.

The Easy VIX Dashboard

Finally, one reader asked that I provide an ongoing tally of all Seeking Alpha calls since I started writing in May of this year. I’ve prepared that accounting based on transactions made at opening prices the day after a signal was generated.

Table of Results - Seeking Alpha Calls

Next-day execution is how I model results, but in many cases I execute same‑day transactions, so I’ve supplemented the table with a final column indicating same-day-transaction returns. You can see that same-day execution produces markedly better results, a 4.5% benefit over two months versus 1.6% for the next-day opening prices – if only life didn’t get in the way sometimes.

In closing, in an attempt to provide more real-time information, I posted my first blog about a week ago. But I’m told that email notices might not have gone to followers. I’ll investigate the notice issue with Seeking Alpha, and I will continue to use blog postings for near-real-time communications when metrics call for it, but you might have to search the Seeking Alpha site proactively to find them. Once again, thank-you for reading and especially for following.

