The $272 Million Fine Is Fine For Qualcomm And The Drama Is Finally Over

As I predicted two weeks ago, the European Commission has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm (QCOM). The decision of the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe concerned Qualcomm's pricing practices between 2009 and 2011 with regard to certain chipsets that comply with 3G standards and are used to deliver cellular mobile connectivity. In particular, the Commission assessed whether Qualcomm has engaged in 'predatory pricing' by selling these chipsets at prices below costs, with the intention to push rival Icera (now owned by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) out of the market. Qualcomm has announced that it will appeal the fine. Whether this is crowned with success will be seen. One consideration is that Qualcomm wants to forestall private claims for damages. Such claims have not yet been announced. Apart from that, investors have certainty now. While I thought a fine of USD 300 million was likely, the final amount was USD 28 million below my calculation, which is good for Qualcomm. But even otherwise, the final amount of the fine is not a drama for investors, as I will explain below.

It could have been worse

The fine is comparatively low. The Commission has already imposed extremely high fines. The Commission has fined Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) over USD 9 billion and Qualcomm in another decision over USD 1 billion:

(Source: Reuters)

Furthermore, the fine covered only a small part of Qualcomm's business. Compared to the business as a whole, the impact is relatively small. In order to better classify the fine, the fine can be set in relation to key figures of Qualcomm. In 2018, Qualcomm generated total revenues of USD 22.732 billion. The fine of USD 272 million is only around 1.2% of Qualcomm's worldwide turnover. Furthermore, the fine is slightly more than 4.9% of Qualcomm's net income. Additionally, fine will only be a one-time charge. It will considerably hurt the profit for 2019, but beyond that, it will have no further effect. After the Apple agreement, Qualcomm is also liquid enough to pay the fine. Qualcomm recorded USD 4.5 to USD 4.7 billion in revenue from the Apple settlement, which includes a "cash payment from Apple and the release of related liabilities."

The future is somewhere else

The proceedings concerned 3G and 4G chipsets. Qualcomm has also changed its business practices so that there is no longer any danger of this happening. Furthermore, the future lies in the 5G market. The global 5G chipset market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9.22 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 41.2 percent.

(Source: Reuters)

It is to be expected that Qualcomm will get a huge slice of the 5G market. As I pointed out in another analysis, in Europe, Qualcomm will more or less share the 5G automotive chipset market with Intel. This is because Qualcomm, unlike the competition, already offers ready-made solutions for 5G applications. The company is therefore very well positioned to immediately gain market share in this mega market. But that's not all. The scope of 5G chips goes far beyond that. When Intel left the 5G smartphone business, it became clear how strong Qualcomm's lead in 5G chips for mobile phones is. Now it is almost certain that Qualcomm is the only provider of 5G chipsets for mobile phones in the high-end sector. Considering the possibility that a new mega-cycle in mobile phone sales will also occur with 5G, this is an excellent outlook. So the prospects are not bad for Qualcomm. In particular, many regulatory procedures are now also being clarified. In the USA, the U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to pause the enforcement of a sweeping antitrust ruling against Qualcomm. When it comes to the investigations by the FTC, the FTC will not prohibit Qualcomm from taking fees. It will only prohibit Qualcomm from taking excessive fees. This may also weaken revenue, but it will not affect the overall business and Qualcomm's know-how. Furthermore, the future market with 5G chips is not affected. For these circumstances, however, the company is relatively cheaply valued for the coming years.

(Source: Qualcomm forward P/E ratio)

The fine could increase the P/E ratio once again. However, this could be an opportunity for investors, as it makes the share look overpriced, even though the company is fundamentally undervalued.

Takeaway

The investors key takeaway is that we now have certainty about Europe and the antitrust proceedings against Qualcomm there. This is good news for Qualcomm investors. Qualcomm has announced that it will appeal the fine. Whether this is crowned with success will be seen. One consideration is that Qualcomm wants to forestall private claims for damages. However, such claims, have not yet been announced. Apart from that, Qualcomm can focus on its day-to-day business again. And this business looks promising. With 5G, the first applications will start this year and Qualcomm is excellently positioned. For me, the company is still worth an investment. Investors should therefore look forward to the future and enjoy the juicy dividends of around 3.3 percent.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.