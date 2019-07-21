iAnthus Capital: Trades At 11x Sales And May Get Even Better Soon

Both companies will make a lot of effort. As a result, the financial figures in Q2, Q3 and Q4 2019 will most likely be better than those of Q1 2019.

With detrimental Q1 gross profit margin before fair value adjustments, iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF) has not pleased investors in the first part of 2019. In our opinion, market participants need to wait a bit to see better financial figures. If the post-merger integration of MPX is properly done, both the gross profit margin and the operating margin will most likely improve. The company currently trades at 11x sales, which is cheap. The market appears to be forgetting several stock catalysts that could exist at the end of 2019.

Business, Next Stock Catalysts And Market Opportunities

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. develops cannabis dispensary facilities besides distributing and cultivating cannabis in the U.S.

After the acquisition of MPX Bioceutical Corporation, the company has become a serious MSO competitor in the cannabis industry.

Source: Ianthus

Source: IanthusAs shown in the image below, iAnthus operates in 11 states, runs 68 dispensaries and expects to have production capacity worth $525 million. The slides below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Business Presentation

Source: Business Presentation

With that, what matters the most on this name is the next stock catalysts. In Q3 and Q4 2019, the company expects to open new retail locations in Atlantic City, Miami, Staten Island, Las Vegas, and Orlando. As a result, revenue should increase once new stores start working. With this in mind, market participants will most likely push the share price up at the end of 2019. Savvy individuals will remember the date. See below for further details on the matter:

Source: Business Presentation

As shown in the image below, the company believes that its total market opportunity in 2020 could approximate to $5 billion, including the recreational markets in New York, New Jersey, and Arizona. However, taking into account the cannabis distribution and cultivation business all over the world, the market opportunity may be more significant.

Source: Business Presentation

According to Grand View Research, the legal cannabis market may be close to $66.3 billion by 2025. Besides, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9%. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Grandviewresearch

IAnthus Capital is not targeting the whole cannabis market. With that, it is worth mentioning that there are many growth opportunities. iAnthus Capital has outstanding expertise in the M&A markets. If the management decides to acquire additional businesses anywhere, the current growth environment will help.

Decrease In Gross Profit Margin - Give The Company Some Time

The most recent quarterly report was not beneficial at all. As shown in the lines below, the EPS number was lower than expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha- 10Q

Revenue growth continues to be quite impressive. The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of +4082% y/y. Notice that the recent acquisition of MPX helped enhance revenue growth.

With that, the most worrying financial figure was the gross profit before fair value adjustments, which approximated to $0.54 million. It means that the gross profit margin was as low as 0.56%. It is quite surprising given that in the same quarter, on March 31, 2018, the company reported a gross profit margin of 82%. Most market participants will expect the gross profit margin to increase in 2019.

Read the lines below. They note that Q1 2019 was a transformational period. After the acquisition of MPX, the amount of personnel increased, and the costs of goods may have increased as well. The market should be patient. Give the company some time to see whether the post-merger integration leads to cost reductions and value creation.

“With the closing of the MPX Acquisition, the first quarter of 2019 was a transformational period for the company. The acquisition expanded our operations from six to 11 states, positioning the company as one of the leading MSOs in the United States. ” Source: Management’s discussion

See the image below for more information on the results from the quarterly report:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet: The Goodwill May Get Impaired

There is a very relevant remark to be made on the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2019, goodwill comprises of 69% of the total amount of assets. With this in mind, the acquisition of MPX and the goodwill registered in the transaction are worth analyzing. Notice that accountants may impair the goodwill, which may lead to share price declines in the future. See below for more on the list of assets:

Source: 10-Q

As shown in the image below, iAnthus Capital acquired MPX for more than $500 million and noted goodwill of $517 million. The goodwill is so significant that most analysts will see impairment risk.

Source: 10-Q

Also, please note that iAnthus Capital bought MPX in February 2019 when the valuation of cannabis companies was at its maximum level. It means that the expectations in February 2019 were more significant than right now. Most market participants will wonder whether iAnthus Capital would pay the same amount of money right now for MPX. With this in mind, it appears very clear that the expectations of revenue are very different in July 2019. As a result, the goodwill registered in the transaction will most likely be impaired in the future. It is impossible to determine when it may happen, but it will most likely occur.

Review below some of the cannabis operators in the U.S. and Canada. In February 2019, they were trading at 1.6x-76x. Right now, they are selling at 1.3x-24x. The value erosion in the industry is quite significant.

Source: Ycharts

The amount of liabilities is not worrying. The asset/liability ratio is equal to 3.3x. However, the company reports a significant amount of debt and derivative liabilities. Derivative liabilities, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt are equal to $141.82 million, which is above the current amount of cash of $42 million. See below for more information on the list of liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

What investors will most likely want to know is when the debt is due. That’s what matters the most, and it is worrying. The company may need to pay $46 million in less than a year. Besides, as shown in the table below, iAnthus Capital may need to pay $80.2 million in less than a year. With this in mind, the company may have to sell equity or obtain more debt soon.

Source: 10-Q

Valuation

As of June 26, 2019, iAnthus Capital reported fully diluted shares; 245.5 million shares. With the share price at $3, the total market capitalization equals $736 million. Adding debt of $141.82 million and deducting cash of $42 million, the enterprise value approximates to $835 million. The image below offers further information on the equity structure. Notes that the company issued warrants, convertible securities, and options, which may create stock dilution:

Source: Business Presentation

Q1 2019 revenue was equal to $9.6 million. In previous quarterly reports, iAnthus noted revenue of $1.68 million, $1.066 million and $0.341 million. With these numbers in mind, annual revenue of $74 million seems acceptable. The table below offers further details on the top of the P&L in 2019 and 2018:

Source: OTC Markets

With forward revenue of $74 million, iAnthus Capital trades at 11x forward revenue. The image below offers further information on the 1Q annualized revenue used.

Source: Business Presentation

If iAnthus reports better gross profit margin in Q2 2019 and revenue increases, the company’s EV/Forward Revenue may decline. A ratio of 8x sales could be an attractive level to buy shares.

With that, a ratio of 11x sales appears to be a cheap valuation too. Notice that the company is currently working on the integration of employees from MPX. It is quite likely that the EPS and the gross profit margin will get better soon.

Additionally, competitors trade at 1.3x-24x sales, and most of them report revenue growth of less than 300%. iAnthus Capital reports more revenue growth than competitors, so 11x sales seem attractive. The images below offer further details on the valuation of other cannabis operators:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion And Risks

iAnthus Capital recently acquired MPX. Investors need to give some time to the company. Merger integration processes take six months to two years. Both companies will make a lot of effort. As a result, the financial figures in Q2, Q3 and Q4 2019 will most likely be better than those of Q1 2019. With Q1 annualized revenue of $74 million, iAnthus trades at 11x sales, which is an attractive valuation. Many market participants may acquire shares expecting to profit from the expected stock catalysts at the end of 2019.

Investing in cannabis stocks is speculative. In the past, the industry has grown at a high pace. However, it may not happen in the future. If revenue growth declines, the EV/Sales ratio will also collapse. In this scenario, even if the merger with MPX is successful, iAnthus Capital may lose market capitalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.