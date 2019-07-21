Brexit Remains The Major Determinant Of Sterling And The FTSE100 - Morgan Stanley Hints At Parity

That would, obviously, be terrible for those long sterling - and great for those investing sterling in the FTSE100.

That's entirely possible and would be the correct economic reaction to such a change in the terms of trade.

Morgan Stanley is saying that a "no deal" Brexit could lead to sterling reaching parity with the US dollar.

Our Major Economic Uncertainty

Brexit is the major uncertainty facing the British economy. Whether it will actually happen at all, what the terms it will happen upon will be if it ever does. As ever uncertainty feeds through into stock prices and the value of a currency. However, we need to note that the effects are contrary.

A hard Brexit will drive sterling down but it will push the major stock index, the FTSE100, up.

Morgan Stanley's Surmise

Clearly no one is going so far as to say if this then exactly and precisely that. But the general prediction is that if Britain leaves the European Union with no deal agreed upon trade, tariffs and the rest - a "hard Brexit" or a "no deal" one - then the value of sterling could fall to parity with the US dollar.

That sounds about right to me to be honest.

“The pound has come under intense selling pressure since Prime Minister May withdrew from her party leadership position, leaving markets with increased concern that the UK may be heading towards a harder Brexit,” the bank said in a research note. “Should this scenario materialise, pound-dollar could fall into the $1.00-$1.10 range.”

Yes, about the right range for a reason we'll come to in a moment. This also sounds around and about right:

Morgan Stanley said a tough negotiating stance adopted by the new prime minister and met with scepticism from the EU would see the pound trade in a $1.10-1.20 range. “Should the new PM adopt a moderate negotiation stance, we expect the pound-dollar to trade within its current range with $1.20 as the lower end of the range. Should the new PM strike a deal with the EU and bring it through parliament, the pound may rally. The stance of the Labour party will be important for the pound’s valuation too. Should the Labour leadership move closer to a pro-EU approach, the pound may reach $1.35.”

The Value of Sterling

As you can see, it's easy enough to plug Brexit events into that £/$ price:

That plunge as we actually voted to leave in 2016, gradual rises as all started to think it would be rather mild as Theresa May negotiated on a light break, then back down again as it became evident that such a deal simply couldn't be passed.

Worth noting also that down to parity would be a large break with recent price variances.

But Why Would Sterling Tumble?

This is just what happens to currencies when the terms of trade in any economy do change. It can be relative differences in inflation rates, could be some asymmetric shock that hits the economy - say the oil price in an oil using, not oil exporting, economy. Here it's that the basic trade agreements will be violently changed. A large portion of goods exports go to other EU countries. A hard Brexit will mean some at least level of tariffs upon them, a no deal one to quite high, by modern standards, such tariffs. A mild form - say including customs union membership - will mean no such tariffs.

When tariffs do change like that then so do exchange rates. That's just the way that economies adjust themselves to the new circumstances. It's not that everyone thinks, well, the currency should, to adjust to the new trade barriers. Rather, because of the trade barriers exports will fall. So too will the attractiveness of investing from abroad into British assets. Therefore, a lower demand for sterling, a lower price. And as everyone in the markets knows this is the way it will work then the price moves once the information that it will is received. Markets are forward looking, the efficient markets hypothesis is correct in that all known information is in prices.

We've Said This Before Of Course

The basic idea isn't new to us around here at Seeking Alpha:

Do note that we're not insisting upon exact equivalency here but this is the way to bet. The worse the trade terms on offer post-Brexit then the lower the pound sterling exchange rate once it takes place. Further, as we all know, markets are forward looking. If the exchange rate is going to be lower in the future then it will fall now as people pre-empt what we already know is going to happen. Which is where our reading of the political tea-leaves comes in. For there's a range of exit options out there. Roughly in order, not leaving is one end of said spectrum. It could be that the system as a whole takes fright at the very idea of leaving the EU's warm embrace and decides not to do it at all.

All of which is roughly what the Morgan Stanley prediction is. The more no deal, the harder, Brexit is, the lower the pound will go against the dollar. The softer it all is, say a Labour Party government that remained within the Single Market or customs union, then the milder the effect will be upon the currency.

The FTSE100 Effect Is The Inverse Of That On The Currency

As we've also discussed around here before there's something odd about the major stock market index, the FTSE 100. It doesn't really refer to economic activity within the UK. Sure, it's largely denominated in sterling for reporting results (Unilever is one exception, reporting in €) but a good 75% of revenues and thus profits derive from transactions outside sterling:

However, there's another point here. Some 75% of the revenue of the companies in the FTSE100 (UKX) is in non-sterling. This is because that index isn't, in fact, of the major UK companies. It's of the major companies listed in the UK. This is a rather different thing. There are a number of companies there - Antofagasta (ANTO:LN or OTCPK:ANFGY:US) one that springs immediately to mind - which have absolutely no operations in the UK domestic economy at all. Sure, they trade a lot on the London Metals Exchange - the company is a copper producer in Chile - but even that's usually done in USD. There are several other such companies, and many, many more whose major operations are outside the sterling area. What this means is that as sterling falls, the FTSE100 - all other things being equal - rises. For the profits made from those foreign operations are made in non-sterling, those profits are then worth more in sterling as the currency falls.

Our Investor Takeaway

My prediction is that something like a no deal Brexit is going to take place. Partly this is just because I want it to and wish fulfillment isn't the way to invest. But I used to work for Nigel Farage, was an MEP candidate for Ukip and so on. My prejudices are clear. However, a no deal Brexit is what is currently the law. Some positive action must be taken to prevent it. And there's simply no majority in the House of Commons for any other course of action. Or rather, there's a significant majority in favour of absolutely any other course, but no majority in favour of any specific other. There's nothing that anyone can cobble together than would actually gain a majority. Thus I expect us to end up with the current default - a no deal Brexit.

This means I expect sterling to be heading towards parity in the fall this year. Also, I expect the FTSE100 to rise significantly as the inverse. In terms of what we might do as investments, well, it's all a bet upon politics. Thus position yourselves according to how you think those domestic politics are going to work out. My current prediction is that Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister, we leave with something close to no deal on October 31.

Anything that changes the odds on that will be good for sterling, bad for FTSE100.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.