CV Sciences: Going National

Introduction

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) has been one of the hardest stocks to analyze for us. We typically place heavy emphasis on management track record and integrity which made us hesitant to recommend CV Sciences as a core holding. However, the company appears to be making real progress in the U.S. CBD market and financials have been impressive with more growth expected in 2019. At the end of the day, we still prefer Charlotte's Web as the CBD stock but will keep an eye out for CV Sciences as it continues to execute.

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise noted)

Recent Quarter Recap

CV Sciences reported 2019 Q1 results which showed revenue growing merely 5% to $14.9 million. Gross margin improved from 66% last quarter to 71% this quarter. The company makes all of its money from selling hemp-derived CBD products under the popular Plus CBD Oil brand. The company employs a similar business model to Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and it recently scored a major win with Kroger (KR) to sell its CBD roll-ons across 945 stores. This is in addition to a previous deal to sell CBD balm at select CVS stores. With access to over 4,500 retail outlets, CV Science is poised for a period of paid growth in the coming quarters. We expect the company to report substantially higher revenue on the back of expanded distribution channels. The company only started shipping to national chains towards the end of the quarter so most of the incremental revenue will show up during the rest of 2019.

(Source: Public Information)

However, operating expenses also jumped significantly in the last quarter to $19 million. The increase was largely due to the $10 million of stock-based compensation, most of which related to the payment to former CEO, Michael Mona, Jr. upon his resignation in January 2019. As we noted in our initiating coverage report "Wish We Could Forget Your Troubled Past", The SEC sued Michael Mona, Jr. for accounting fraud in 2017 which resulted in a settlement that prohibited him from serving as public company officer or director. His son, Michael Mona III, remains as the COO of the company.

(2019 Q1 Results)

CV Sciences is trying to scale its business by outsourcing cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing of its production. The company is controlling the formulation and distribution of the business with a heavy focus on expanding its sales channel into major retailers. It is common to use contract farming among the CBD producers and we have seen others using in-house manufacturing. In any case, quality remains the key consideration and we haven't seen any issues from CV Sciences thus far.

(Source: Company)

Which CBD Stock To Buy?

CV Sciences trades at 10x EV/Revenue which is cheaper than its closest peers Charlotte's Web at 17x and Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) at 14x. We think the discount is warranted given the imperfect management track record which is difficult to overlook given that the same family remains active in the current management. While we are impressed by the execution including landing distribution agreements with leading grocers and drug stores, we think investors will inevitably ask the question to compare CV Sciences with Charlotte's Web and Elixinol. While buyers could certainly acquire all three names in order to spread the risk, we think CWEB is the better choice.

(Source: TSX)

CWEB is highly regarded within the CBD space given its impeccable corporate history and clean management team. The investor and consumer perception of CWEB is generally more favorable and view it as the de facto leader in the U.S. space. The stock trades at 18x EV/Revenue which is the highest among the three. CV Sciences is actually the least expensive which is likely the result of its trading on the OTC market. Elixinol is based in Australia and has a non-cannabis business that makes its valuation a bit tricky to assess. We think investors looking for the highest quality name in the CBD space could consider buying CWEB at this stage despite paying a premium.

Looking Ahead

As we said in our initiating coverage report, CV Sciences is an intriguing company that seems to have separated itself from many other penny stocks to become a legitimate contender within the U.S. CBD space. While shares have dived in the last few months, we think the company remains appropriately valued relative to its peers due to its imperfect history. Despite the improvements in its financial performances, we do think investors are assigning a premium to CWEB for its pristine corporate history. We are maintaining our Neutral outlook on CV Sciences at this stage and believe that only continued strong execution could narrow the valuation gap between the stock and CWEB. Until then, CWEB remains our favorite CBD play and we view its recent weakness as excellent buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.