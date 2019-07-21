Expect Firmer Base Metals Prices On Tighter Fundamental Dynamics

In this case, base metals prices are likely to rally strongly, which should benefit DBB.

But as refined market conditions have tightened, the excessively negative positioning could correct to align with the improving fundamental conditions of the base metals complex.

We therefore believe that the weakness in base metals prices so far this year has been driven by speculative selling, reflecting an expected deterioration in base metals' forward demand.

Fundamental dynamics across the base metals space have improved so far this year, judging by the latest estimates from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS).

Investment case

The fundamental backdrop across the base metals complex has tightened this year, judging by the latest WBMS statistics.

While this corroborates our fundamental work, we argue that the YTD weakness in base metals pricing has been driven by speculative selling due to increased bearish expectations about forward demand.

But as the recent statistics suggest that refined market conditions across the base metals space have tightened this year, excessively negative spec positioning could correct and align with the stronger present fundamentals. In this case, base metals would push higher.

Against this, we think that the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB), which replicates the performance of copper, zinc, and aluminium prices, is an interesting trading vehicle to assert upside exposure to the base metals.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Refined market conditions across the base metals complex have overall tightened so far this year, judging by the latest WBMS statistics.

In a recent press release, the WBMS has updated its supply/demand estimates for the major six metals.

While copper is the only base metal for which the refined market experienced a surplus in the first five months of the year, its surplus was marginal (20,000 tonnes or 0.2% of annual consumption) and contracted compared to the same period of 2018.

For the rest of the complex, their refined market deficit deepened in January-May 2019 compared to January-May 2018.

Source: WBMS, Orchid Research

The recent WBMS estimates corroborate our fundamental work, which shows that the fundamental backdrop across the base metals space has tightened this year, despite the YTD weakness in spot prices.

We believe that the depreciation in base metals prices so far this year has been driven by speculative selling, reflecting a deterioration in market expectations of the forward supply demand balance, itself triggered by negative macro forces, most notably increased trade tensions between the US and China.

As China represents about 50% of global base metal consumption, market participants have formed increasingly bearish views about Chinese forward demand. While Chinese base metals consumption could moderate, the recent statistics suggest that fundamental dynamics have improved this year.

Closing thoughts

Because the YTD weakness in DBB’s base metals is not driven by a negative change in the present fundamental backdrop but by speculative, we believe that the recent estimates from WBMS, which confirm our fundamental view, could prompt market participants to revise their overly bearish expectations for the complex. In this case, we expect a strong price response from DBB’s metals, which should therefore push DBB solidly higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.