Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher

The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX has been the main subject of many of my recent reports and for the foreseeable future I expect that the Boeing 737 MAX will play an important role in my coverage. My last reports were published a month ago, after which I took some time off from writing to enjoy a short vacation. I am now fully back and picking up where I left a month ago. With earnings coming up, I have some earnings related articles planned:

Two reports on the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 program.

A Q2 earnings report preview

Source: Washington Post

In this report, I want to have a look at Boeing’s announcement that it will be recognizing a multi-billion charge in the second quarter and the subsequent market reaction.

Biggest charge in Boeing’s history

On the 18th of July, Boeing announced that it will be recognizing a $4.9B after-tax charge or $5.6B pre-tax charge in its second quarter results. The charge relates to potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays. Putting it simply that means that Boeing is compensating customers for delivery delays and the fact that the already Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are unavailable for commercial service.

Boeing also said the following in its statement:

While the entire estimated amount will be recognized as a charge in the second quarter, the company expects any potential concessions or other considerations to be provided over a number of years and take various forms of economic value.

This sentence is an important one as it seems to somewhat confirm prior thoughts that compensation will not solely be provided on cash-basis, but can also include reduced pricing on future deliveries and services. Instead of seeing a big multi-billion cash outflow as compensation at once, we are likely going to see reduced revenues and cash on future deliveries in services.

Next to the $4.9B charge, Boeing announced it will also add an additional $1.7B in costs to the accounting quantity related to longer production at the rate of 42 per month instead of the 57 aircraft per month it should have been on by now. That prolonged production decrease further reduces Boeing’s economy of scale on the Boeing 737 program resulting in margin deterioration in excess of 1 percent for the program.

Why Boeing shares headed higher

Source: NRC

Despite announcing a multi-billion charge, shares headed higher and that might be seen by some as surprising given that the charge of $8.74 per share will result in a big loss for Boeing during the second quarter.

Investors appreciated the news of the charge for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that for the first time we are seeing numbers being put on the impact of the grounding on Boeing. This is not the full impact as it does not include the lower revenues due to the lower production but the $4.9B charge does tell us something about the biggest question mark and that was what added costs there would be related to customer compensation in various forms. Additionally, Boeing used an estimate for return to service to begin early in the fourth quarter and the production rate of 57 aircraft per month to be reached in 2020. What we are seeing is that a lot is still unclear, but there is also a lot of useful information provided and investors seem to appreciate that…. even if that news is not necessarily good.

High or low charge?

Boeing is facing a couple of cost components related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. There is cost component related to the lower production rate which now stands at 42 aircraft per month instead of the targeted 57 aircraft per month, there is the component of missed revenues and profits due to that lower production rate and there is the compensation for airlines and lessors, which is a combination of various cost components. In this report, I am not going to split out each component but instead I will look at the cost projection for the customer compensation versus the current charge to see whether this charge is either higher, lower or in line with what you’d expect for a grounding of at least 7 months, which Boeing has based its assumptions on.

Boeing has now reserved $5.6B to compensate customers. AeroAnalysis has built a model to estimate costs of the grounding based on 2 scenarios. In one scenario airlines are being compensated for the missed profits, while in the other scenario airlines and lessors are being compensated for the additional costs they have related to leasing replacement capacity. In both scenarios we also considered the cost component due to reduced growth projections for airlines. What our model gave as outputs is a cost figure between $4.0B-$6.8B excluding any insurance coverage. What we see is that the $5.6B charge falls in the middle of the range our model suggested.

Conclusion

Despite a certain loss in Q2, investors have appreciated Boeing’s announcement regarding the charge, added production costs and timeline for return to service. Although I can also appreciate the timeline and cost estimate, I think one should be aware that all of this is based on estimates where further delays drive up costs by hundreds of millions of dollars at a time. So, key to the timeline and the cost estimate is a global consensus among regulators.

Worth noting is that Boeing shares did not head higher because investors had priced in a bigger charge. If we were to solely price in the charge against the 2019 guidance, share prices should be around $225 and Boeing shares never headed that low after the Boeing 737 MAX. At this point, I’d think that the current price movement is disjoint from actual financial results. This is partially caused by global market sentiment, sentiment regarding Boeing and the mix of investors that Boeing attracts. Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen the bullish and bearish views investors had and what we observed is that none of the extreme views materialized… in the same way the current charge hasn’t been priced in before and is also not priced in now. The charge itself confirms prior expectations that compensation would come in the form of services and renegotiated prices. What remains is a long road ahead for Boeing to return the Boeing 737 MAX to service. From the wording used in Boeing's press release it does not become clear whether the company will be issuing a 2019 guidance but it it is known the company will discuss the financial outlook. So, it will be interesting to see whether the company has anything useful to say apart from what is already known and this stage.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.