Goldman Sachs - This Is A Business In Trouble

GS trades at the lowest P/TNAV of peers (1x). Some commentators have cited this as a buying opportunity. I disagree entirely. Outside perhaps of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB), no other investment bank faces such big strategic uncertainties or is so struggling to earn its cost of equity after a decade-long bull market. This remains a stock to avoid.

Management's strategic review is taking much longer than expected and won't be presented until January. In the meantime, there are no performance targets for the market to forecast to.

In its push into consumer banking and mid-corporate lending GS continues to grow its loan portfolio aggressively, by 12% annualized in 1H. The risk of future credit losses is mounting.

But there is no hiding the deep problems at GS (NYSE: GS), characterized by the lowest ROTE of peers in 1H, lagging growth and mounting start-up losses on new businesses.

GS is a business in trouble. It is struggling to pivot away from its historic institutional trading-based business model and is pinning its hopes on rapid expansion into consumer banking and mid-corporate lending. There's a real danger of it coming unstuck when the credit cycle turns. Meanwhile the investment losses on these new business ventures are mounting, 1H ROTE remained stuck at the bottom of the peer group and revenue growth is lagging.

Recently the stock won some breathing space as GS was perceived as a winner from CCAR and as 2Q earnings came in better than expected. However, I view both as temporary factors that do not change the fundamental problems at GS. Indeed, in some respects they serve to confirm them.

These problems are summarized in the following performance metrics:

Lowest ROTE of the peer group in 1H in spite of expectation-beating 2Q numbers

Second largest 1H revenue decline of the peer group and second slowest pace of revenue expansion of the peer group on a trailing 3 year view

Second steepest 2Q and 1H decline in FICC trading of the peer group, in what is still GS's most important revenue line

Rapid, top-of-cycle growth in credit volumes as GS attempts to pivot away from its flagging institutional trading activities with 1H annualized loan growth of 12% and 24% p.a. since 2015.

$1.3bn of accumulated losses on new business starts including the Marcus consumer lending platform and much-hyped Apple Card, representing a 0.6% drag on ROTE in 1H.

Lowest dividend payout ratio of the peer group in spite of the 47% dividend increase authorized in CCAR

This article expands on these issues and explains why I think there are substantial execution risks surrounding GS's strategy that will cause the stock to trade at a big valuation discount to peers for the foreseeable future.

2Q beat expectations but still saw GS deliver the lowest ROTE and slowest growth of peers

GS's problems stem from its historic over-reliance and Fixed Income & Commodities trading (FICC). Post-GFC regulations have made this a much less lucrative business than in the past and the industry revenue pool has been in structural decline for some time. Having accounted for 25% of GS's revenues in 2016 the contribution of FICC fell to 18% in 1H19.

Additionally, within a shrinking global FICC revenue pool, GS has under-performed peers, partly reflecting its historic reliance on hedge funds, where the decline in FICC activity has been particularly marked, and its under-penetration of long-only asset managers and bank-to-bank business.

Source: company disclosures

2Q again displayed GS's problems in FICC as the company reported a 13% YoY fall in revenues, the second weakest performance of peers after MS (NYSE: MS). If we benchmark 1H19 revenues against their 2016 levels GS is still 12% below whereas most competitors are at or above 2016 levels. This points to sustained market share loss by GS.

Source: company disclosures

GS has struggled to find replacement revenues as FICC has declined and it has consequently posted lower growth than peers for several years. Again, this trend continued in 2Q19 and 1H19 where GS posted the largest YoY revenue drop (-7%) of the peer group after BAC (NYSE: BAC).

Source: company disclosures

ROTE consequently remains poor, being 11.7% for both 2Q and 1H19. This is the lowest of peers and below what most investors would probably consider the cost of equity for a company with GS's risk characteristics.

Source: company disclosures

It's true that GS did beat EPS estimates in 2Q, posting $5.81 against an expectation of $4.89 and revenues of $9.46bn against an expectation of $8.83bn. But most of the beat came from the Investing and Lending division, especially a 20% YoY increase in gains on public equities as GS benefited from IPOs of several companies it held private equity positions in, including Uber (NYSE: UBER), Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) and HeadHunter (NASDAQ: HHR). These gains are lumpy and unpredictable and the market rightly assigns a low multiple to them. They cannot be relied upon to sustain GS's P&L in coming quarters.

CCAR delivers a dividend hike but the yield is still very low

Alongside the 2Q EPS beat, bulls have pointed to CCAR in support of their case and GS was perceived as one of the main winners as it got approval for a 40% increase in capital returns for 2019/20 to $8.8bn. This was the second biggest approval increase after BAC.

Source: company disclosures

It also got approval for a 47% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.25 (from $0.85). But even in spite of this, GS still offers the lowest dividend yield of peers at 2.3% and by far the lowest dividend payout ratio, at just 14%.

Source: company disclosures, author's calculations based on SA consensus data

Instead of dividends, payouts are heavily skewed towards share repurchases, pointing to a company that has less visibility and confidence in its future earnings than peers. According to CFO Stephen Scherr on the 2Q earnings call:

We continue to value the flexibility of share repurchases as they allow us to be more dynamic with capital allocations based on the environment and business opportunities.

This means GS's shareholder payouts are a lot less certain than peers. The effective yield on the repurchase approval this year is 9% but there is no guarantee of this being received by shareholders: if market conditions turn down, the repurchase programme can easily be cut back.

Source: company disclosures, author's calculations

We will have to wait until January for the results of GS's strategy review

GS is conducting a strategic review that was originally initiated under previous-CEO Lloyd Blankfein. On the 2Q earnings call the company confirmed the results of the review will be unveiled in January, having originally been scheduled for this spring.

This means another five months of uncertainty during which GS has no formal performance targets, especially an ROE goal, making it unique amongst peers and adding a significant level of uncertainty to earnings forecasts.

This being said, many of the key contours of the strategy have already become clear and indeed were spelled out as long ago as September 2017 by then COO Harvey Schwartz when he outlined a >$5bn incremental revenue opportunity coming from a number of initiatives including:

Marcus, the highest profile of GS's new businesses. Marcus is targeted on the "mass affluent" retail banking space and has been launched in both the US and the UK. So far, Marcus has collected over $27bn of deposits and made over $4bn of loans. GS's original target is for this number eventually to reach ~$12bn

Mid-corporate lending. GS has traditionally been an advisory banker to large companies. The new strategy includes a pivot to much small companies with enterprise values below $2bn.

Consumer lending. This includes the recently announced JV with Apple to launch a consumer credit card.

So far, GS has racked up $1.3bn of losses on its new business ventures

2Q gave us some further insights into how these initiatives are performing. Notably, GS confirmed that cumulative start-up losses are running at $1.3bn and that the drag on ROTE in 1H was 60bps. GS expects that as the businesses scale over time, this drag will reverse and they will become accretive contributors to ROTE.

However, there are obviously no guarantees and my concern is that GS may not be able to gain sufficient scale to turn these losses around. GS says it has deliberately targeted market segments that are large and where it doesn't need leadership positions to be successful

In each of them, we have looked at and looked for markets that are big where we don't need to capture commanding market share to be relevant. (CFO Stephen Scheer, 1Q19 earnings call).

But there is no doubt that these segments are highly competitive with entrenched incumbents that have scale economies and highly efficient cost structures that GS will find it hard to replicate. It's possible that at some juncture in the future GS concludes it can only get the required scale through through acquisitions, which could raise a host of other questions like how big might M&A be, what price, how would it be funded etc.?

A well run mass affluent/retail banking business can definitely deliver attractive returns: JPM (NYSE: JPM) posted a 28% ROTE in Consumer & Community Banking last year. The issue is whether GS will be able to replicate these returns and until management lays out new performance targets in January this remains an open question.

Credit growth is running at 23% pa at the top of the cycle

In the meantime, GS is attempting to scale up by growing lending volumes very quickly. Fundamental to all of it's new business ventures is a willingness to accept credit risk on a scale the company has not done in the past. CFO Stephen Scheer was candid about this on the 2Q earnings call:

There's no denying that the consumer business whether card or Marcus is a risk business. I would say the risk is not just on credit risk and financial risk, but equally operational risk.

The 2Q earnings report showed that total loan volumes have reached $98bn, double the level of 2015. Annual growth is running at 24% p.a. over the period, a remarkably high level for any bank. The pace of growth has slowed in 1H to 12% on an annualized basis, but the company said this was simply to make space for the additional volumes of credit card lending it expects when Apple Card is launched later in the summer.

Source: company disclosures

I've made the comparison to Morgan Stanley before (article here) and it is worth remaking. MS's annual loan growth since 2015 has been only 9%. In every major lending category GS's growth rate has been exponentially higher, for example:

25% annual growth in corporate lending vs MS 12% (2015-18)

28% annual growth in consumer lending vs MS 9%

36% annual growth in commercial real estate lending vs MS 3%

53% annual growth in residential real estate lending vs MS 8%

Source: company disclosures

The pace of GS's credit growth raises the important question of how big the ultimate credit risk will be. Experience tells us that the surest way to lose money in banking is to extend a lot of credit at the top of the cycle. 2Q showed few signs for concern: credit provisions were only $214m, and were down 4% QoQ while the net charge-off ratio remained low just 60bps.

But GS is pushing very fast into areas that are new to it at a point where credit standards do appear to be slipping across the industry. It is entirely possible that as these new lending commitments season, they will bring higher loss rates than anticipated, thereby exacerbating the burden of the $1.3bn of infrastructure investment costs the company has already incurred.

Conclusions

GS trades at a big is P/TNAV discount to peers (1x). Some commentators have cited this as a buying opportunity, supported by better than expected 2Q numbers and a seemingly strong CCAR result.

I disagree entirely. Outside perhaps of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB), no other investment bank faces such big strategic uncertainties as GS. GS is not alone in facing the dilemma of how to remodel a trading-based business designed for the pre-GFC era. But it is alone in thinking the solution is to enter markets it has never been in before (mass affluent retail and mid-corporate lending) and in releveraging its balance sheet through rapid loan growth at the peak of the cycle.

For shareholders, the risks are obvious but the ultimate returns are very hard to quantify, a situation exacerbated by the fact that full details of the strategy and its performance targets will not be disclosed until next year. In the meantime GS is struggling to earn its cost of equity even after a decade-long bull market.

For me, this is a business in trouble and one best avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.