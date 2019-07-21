eBay: Too Early

The stock is still too cheap to unload at only 13x '20 EPS estimates set to rise over 10%.

My bullish investment view on eBay (EBAY) suggested the market was far too pessimistic when the stock dipped below $30 last October. The hope was that the online retailer would drive revenue growth via payments and advertising initiatives. The rally above $40 changes the value equation, but the company remains on pace to reach the 2020 EPS target above $3 that warrants holding onto the stock for now.

Struggling GMV

Any company isn't going to thrive without the main business line thriving. The problem with eBay is that the Marketplace platforms are the main source of revenues and the key GMV (gross merchandise volume) of the core eBay platform was down for the third consecutive quarter in Q2 at 5%. Currency issues are playing a big part of the problem, but GMV was still down 1% on an FX-neutral basis. The total GMV was closer to breakeven with the inclusion of StubHub growth.

Source: eBay Q2'19 presentation

The market might never pay a large premium for a stock of a marketplace platform that can't grow. And while investor groups want the company to unload StubHub and Classifieds, a business like StubHub generated GMV of $1.1 billion for 5% growth that if removed from these totals would be a disaster for eBay. Investors need to be very careful what they ask for in the case of unloading the business units that are actually growing.

The biggest pressure is coming from Elliott Management, which made this statement back in January (emphasis added):

It is clear eBay needs urgent change including a holistic operational review which will produce lasting efficiencies and improved execution. Without question, this focus must include a strategic review that evaluates a separation of Stubhub and Classifieds, which is even more necessary given an increasingly disappointing Marketplace outlook.

The managed payments and first-party advertising initiatives are only helping offset struggles with slow global buyers growth and no GMV growth. The advertising business generated $89 million in Q2 revenues and grew at a 130% YoY clip.

So investors need to be cognizant that dumping any one of these business units will return the company to being too focused on the core Marketplace platform that is in decline. If anything, eBay needs to rollout initiatives to grow platforms like StubHub and Classifieds.

Don't Hate Too Much

eBay is doing just enough to keep investors from exiting a winning position up here at $40. The company raised 2019 EPS guidance to $2.70 to $2.75, up from analyst consensus at $2.70.

The strong guidance provides confidence that eBay will top a current consensus analyst EPS estimate of $3.07 for 2020. Such a target has the stock trading below 13x those forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Investors need to be cognizant to not hate the stock too much despite the GMV pressures. Also, one needs to realize that Elliot Management is pushing for a strategic review in order to push the stock up to unload their position for a big gain.

A lot of the EPS boost will come from stock buybacks such as the $1.5 billion share repurchase in Q2 to buy 40 million shares at about $37.50 per share. The minimal 1.4% dividend adds to the capital returns that combine for a large payout to shareholders.

eBay has now spent nearly $3.0 billion on share buybacks this year. For this reason, the share count is down to 867 million shares from 1,004 million last Q2. In total, the share count has declined by 13.6% over last year.

The net debt balance is up to $3.0 billion so the online marketplace can continue using the $6.3 billion cash balance and solid cash flows to repurchase more shares, but aggressive buybacks will eventually hurt the balance sheet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors can't be blamed for flipping the stock for a 30%+ gain in the last 8-9 months. The company is still struggling with the core marketplace business and the strategic review caused by Elliot Management might hurt long-term growth.

Regardless, the payments and ads business provides enough reason to stay in a stock trading at about 13x '20 EPS estimates. Selling the stock at $40 is too early as a big jump following the strategic review is the more opportune time to sell eBay.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.