Signet Jewelers' Store Reduction Is Obscuring Underlying Weakness

The “Every Kiss Begins with Kay” slogan is dead and Signet Jeweler Limited (NYSE: SIG, hereinafter “Signet”), parent of Kay Jeweler’s, the store famous for that tagline, just may die with it. Signet’s market share is declining while costs rise and the company’s footprint is shrinking. Online competitors continue to capture the attention of jewelry customers, siphoning sales from the self-proclaimed “largest retailer of diamond jewelry”. The current trajectory of the business is, by all measures, a concern. This worry is clearly evidence by the unremitting slide in Signet’s stock price. Since late 2015 the company has lost over $10 billion in market capitalization, or 89 percent per share. And as of June 2019, 12.45 million shares, or 24 percent, of Signet’s public float is shorted. And equity value is not the only part of Signet’s capital structure impacted by the firm’s weakening business. Earlier this year, Signet’s credit rating was downgraded to BB- (non-investment grade) by Fitch, one of the world’s top three credit rating agencies, and its senior unsecured notes due 2024 are currently trading around 86¢ on the dollar. To say the least, Signet’s outlook is dimming.

But just as one’s fortune can wane over time, it too can burgeon over the horizon. Signet is still the market share leader, with 7 percent at the end of 2018, in the U.S. jewelry and watch market, and it holds market leading positions in both the U.K. and Canada as well, with 10 percent and 3 percent respectively. The firm’s banner stores (Kay, Zales, Jared, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, James Allen, Ernest Jones, and H. Samuel) remain some of the most recognizable brands in the market. And operationally, the firm continues to generate positive and significant free cash flows, $564.2 million in Fiscal Year 2019, providing sufficient flexibility in the short run to match the firm’s goals to reality. At the end of the day, however, Signet has to demonstrate a renewed interest from consumers by way of sales growth.

Until then, it is recommended that investors avoid owning the common stock as it is expected that the share price will continue to face pressure from competing market participants. With that said, the senior unsecured notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 82671AAA1) remain attractive despite Signet’s operational struggles. The notes are only subordinate to the firm’s credit facility and cannot be redeemed until 2024. See Prospectus. If one agrees with the Author’s contention that Signet’s management will use future cash flows to reduce capital leverage, then the notes’ high yield is very appealing given the current interest rate environment.

Below is a review of Signet’s turnaround strategy and how mall store closures are unequally impacting Signet’s banners and obscuring performance in the company’s North American segment.

Retail Apocalypse and Signet’s Transformation Plan

Signet, like countless other brick-and-mortar retailers, got blindsided by the subtle then not-so-subtle shift in consumer preference towards online shopping. Beginning in the 2000’s, consumers started gravitating away from buying in physical stores and towards buying online. But it was not until the first half of this decade where e-commerce really started to transform retail—commonly referred to as the Retail Apocalypse. Mall traffic slowed causing stores to close, begetting further traffic decreases. Consequently, many retailers went bankrupt. And those remaining have had to transform their suddenly outdated retail model.

Signet is currently in the midst of this transformation, calling it the “Signet Path to Brilliance Transformation Plan”. See FY2018 q4 press release for more information. The plan was announced at the beginning of FY 2019 and is scheduled to last through fiscal year 2021. Management expects the plan to deliver $200 to $225 million in net cost savings and cost the company between $200 and $220 million, with $105 to $115 million in cash charges. Key components of the plan include: close underperforming stores and focus on omnichannel capabilities; invest in Signet’s online presence with the goal of growing e-commerce to 15 percent of total sales through 2021; and rejuvenate Signet’s product assortment.

To-date, the plan has generated $85 million in net cost savings while costing Signet $152.7 million, of which at least $103 million are cash charges. The company has closed 256 net stores, increased online sales to 10.9 percent of total sales, and wrote-down $62.2 million in inventory to reduce its assortment of branded and third-party beads. It is too early to predict whether the expense of the plan will serve Signet’s future or prolong the firm’s toppling, but one early indicator suggests the latter prediction will prevail.

Mall store closures are unequally impacting Signet’s banners and obscuring results in the company’s North American segment.

The reduction in stores across the North American Segment is detrimentally impacting off-mall banners’ key performance indicators (“KPIs”) while obscuring results in banners concentrated within malls. As previously mentioned, a key component of Signet’s Path to Brilliance is optimizing its real estate footprint. To-date, Signet has closed 256 net stores under the transformation plan. This number does not, however, include the 126 net store closures occurring in the year before announcement of the plan. In total, Signet has closed 382 net stores over the last nine quarters. Excluding net store closures in Signet’s International segment, the company closed a total of 347 stores over the period. Signet’s management stated previously that it is primarily focused on closing stores located within underperforming malls that have more than one of Signet’s banners operating within it. In doing so, management expects the remaining store(s) within the mall to benefit from a 30 percent sales accretion rate.

Based on management’s sales accretion expectation, it is reasonable to assume that KPIs in banners that remain highly concentrated in malls should trend higher over the nine-quarter observation period. Here is a look at how Signet’s store base evolved over this period. (Please note, % in malls at FY end 2019 does not reflect the May 4, 2019 store base.)

Source: Signet FY2018, FY2019 10-ks; FY2020 q1 10-q

Stores that have remained highly concentrated in malls over the observation period are Piercing Pagoda, Peoples, Regional brands, and, to a lesser extent, Zales. Therefore, store KPIs in those banners should reflect some incremental increases over the corresponding period.

One KPI to consider is average sales per store. This metric averages total sales for the banner over the number of stores in operation for at least the last 52-week period.

Source: Signet FY2018, FY2019 10-ks

Just as suspected, Zales, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples and Regional Brands have experienced, on average, incrementally higher sales per store.

Another KPI to consider is same store sales. Same store sales measures how well stores in operation for a full year are performing against prior periods.

Source: Signet 10-qs

With the exception of regional brands, same store sales have also shown mostly positive incremental increases over the observation period for the banners concentrated within malls. (Regional brands are in the process of being either converted into Kay or Zales or closed and all stores are expected to be either converted or closed by fiscal year end 2020.)

Last, two more KPIs to consider are merchandise transactions and average transaction value (“ATV”). Merchandise transactions measures how many transactions the specific banner did compared to the prior year period, while ATV provides the average dollar amount of each transaction. These metrics provide insight into traffic patterns at the store and the amount customers are paying per transaction.

Source: Signet 10-qs

While ATVs were almost consistently growing across nearly all banners, merchandise transactions were in free fall with the exception of a few spotty periods for stores concentrated within malls.

As a whole, the data suggests sales are accreting to existing stores within Signet’s store base, which bodes well in light of management’s efforts to reduce the number of redundant stores across all banners, especially in malls. Moreover, signals of sales accretion are excellent for a retailer because increasing sales in an existing store means greater store productivity and, ergo, expanding operating margins.

With that said, the strategy is failing to benefit off-mall banners. For example, Kay, Signet’s largest banner by sales and store count with $2,417.8 million in sales last fiscal year and 1,203 stores at the end of last quarter, continues to experience declining store traffic and alarming same store sales results. Management has mainly focused on moving Kay out of malls. Over the observation period, Kay store concentration within malls fell from 63 percent to 56.8 percent. But this shift has yet to demonstrate a positive change in KPIs for the banner. In fact, the data suggests that moving Kay out of malls is actually hurting its performance.

The strategy to close stores and shift other stores out of malls also appears to be obscuring performance at existing mall stores. The highly concentrated mall stores (Zales, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples, and Regional Brands) are the only banners that have demonstrated staying power in the wake of the retail apocalypse. Apparently, however, the reason for strong KPIs at these banners is correlated more with sales accretion rather than the staying power of the banner. (An exception to this is Piercing Pagoda because Signet does not have a directly competing banner that would have an accretive affect its sales. Piercing Pagoda continues to outperform past performance and Signet’s other banners.)

In light of these observations, the Author believes Signet’s struggles to revive sales are far from over. The company’s most significant banner, Kay Jewelers, continues its descent from its years-long peak at the top with no inclination of when its plunge will end. And the banners that are performing well, albeit modestly, in the present could feel themselves start to slide without warning. (Last quarter’s KPIs may very well be an indication of a foreshadowing trend.) Signet is currently guiding full year comps to decline between 1.5 and 2.5 percent, and 95 net store closures through the end of this fiscal year. Until the company shows some positive traction in off-mall locations, the Author believes Signet’s common stock is highly speculative and should be avoided in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author may initiate a position in the unsecured senior notes due 2024 in the next 72 hours.